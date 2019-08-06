Enduro Fantasy League: Mid Season Analysis

We are now over halfway through the 2019 season and with five races completed let's take a look at how the points are stacking up in the Enduro Fantasy League.Race Results
Round 1: Rotorua
Elite Men:
1st. Keegan Wright: 27:34.83
2nd. Florian Nicolai: +41.41
3rd. Jesse Melamed: +51.65
4th. Cole Lucas: +53.18
5th. Kevin Miquel: +58.54
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 32:08.94
2nd. Morgane Charre: +11.05
3rd. Rebecca Baraona: +11.21
4th. Noga Korem: +18.61
5th. Becky Cook: +37.55
Round 2: Tasmania
Elite Men:
1st. Florian Nicolai: 24:39.67
2nd. Connor Fearon: +23.33
3rd. Remi Gauvin: +25.48
4th. Kevin Miquel: +25.95
5th. Keegan Wright: +30.78
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 27:55.66
2nd. Jill Kintner: +22.2
3rd. Rowena Fry: +34.55
4th. Noga Korem: +49.6
5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: +54.86
Round 3: Madeira
Elite Men:
1st. Martin Maes: 32:59.45
2nd. Jose Borges: +32
3rd. Jesse Melamed: +38.58
4th. Adrien Dailly: +45.08
5th. Sam Hill: +50.12
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 38:35.22
2nd. Noga Korem: +53.25
3rd. Ella Conolly: +1:05.52
4th. Morgane Charre: +1:06.82
5th. Anita Gehrig: +1:22.56
Round 4: Val Di Fassa
Elite Men:
1st. Richie Rude: 35:28.35
2nd. Sam Hill: +18.96
3rd. Florian Nicolai: +25.64
4th. Ed Masters: +39.54
5th. Dimitri Tordo: +1:00.8
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 40:56.04
2nd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: +34.51
3rd. Noga Korem: +51.12
4th. Melanie Pugin: +59.37
5th. Morgane Charre: +1:51.8
Round 5: Les Orres
Elite Men:
1st. Ed Masters: 43:31.79
2nd. Richie Rude: +0.94
3rd. Adrien Dailly: +14.38
4th. Florian Nicolai: +17.19
5th. Dimitri Tordo: +42.1
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 48:54.26
2nd. Raphaela Richter: +29.29
3rd. Miranda Miller: +1:52.63
4th. Ines Thoma: +1:59.62
5th. Noga Korem: +2:02.9
Top 5 finishes
In the Elite Men's category, Floria Nicolai sits at the top with the 3 top 5 finishes so far this year. Tied for second are Keegan Wright, Kevin Miquel and Sam Hill who have all placed in the top spots two times.
It is no surprise that Isabeau Courdurier is at the top of the Elite Women's ranking but joining her is Noga Korem who has been consistent every race this year. The closest to those top two women is Morgane Charre who has placed in the Top 5 in three of the five races completed in 2019.
Top scoring riders
At this point in the season, the best pick you can make for your fantasy team is Isabeau Courdurier, she has won every race in 2019 and it is looking like she could get a perfect season. The next highest scoring rider is Florian Nicolai who has managed to earn just over 2000 points so far this year. Noga Korem is another fast female rider and sits third on the list of top-scoring riders. DH come EWS racer Ed Masters is just behind Korem after his win in Les Orres.Top 5 highest scoring riders:1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 25002nd.
Florian Nicolai: 20603rd.
Noga Korem: 19454th.
Ed Masters: 19405th.
Sam Hill: 1820
Best value riders
Now that we are at the mid-point of the season we can see which riders give the best return on their price. Looking at the Elite Women, there are three riders that stand out as the best value for your limited money. Again Isabeau Courdurier is the best pick for your team as not only does she have the most number of points but her price to point ratio is the lowest for all of the women. Next is Morgane Charre and Noga Korem who offer similar value but Noga Korem has received more points this year. In the Men's, Keegan Wright is a bargain and performed very well at the start of the season but has seen a drop in results at the last few races. Leigh Johnson is another good value pick and has scored a respectable 1360 points after five races. Kevin Miquel is a high scorer and offers great value as a rider, definitely someone to consider including in your team. Women:
Isabeau Courdurier: $156 a point: 2500
Morgane Charre: $173 a point: 1650
Noga Korem: $183 a point: 1945Men:
Keegan Wright: $82 a point: 1335
Leigh Johnson: $129 a point: 1360
Kevin Miquel: $133 a point: 1810
But what if you already have your perfect team and need to fill the last spot with only a small amount of money left? Luckily there are plenty of riders who won't cost you over $100,000 and have all scored at least 255 points. Killian Callaghan is a great, cheap rider and has scored 400 points this season. Matthew Stuttard is the best low-value pick with a cost of just $75,000 and a score total of an impressive 1060.Women:
Morgane Jonnier: $85,000: 255
Rowena Fry: $95,000: 480Men:
Killian Callaghan: $55,000: 400
Elliot Trabac: $60,000: 520
Matthew Stuttard: $75,000: 1060
Most popular riders
Isabeau Courdurier is by far the most popular choice with nearly half of all players having the French rider on their team. Keegan Wright is the closest being a member of over 7,000 teams, it will be interesting if he stays this popular going into the final rounds. Interestingly Martin Maes is the third most popular rider despite currently being suspended from racing, that's a lot of money nearly 6,000 players are wasting.Top 5 most popular riders:
Isabeau Courdurier: 49% / 9960
Keegan Wright: 36% / 7421
Martin Maes: 29% / 5839
Ed Masters: 24% / 4980
Richie Rude: 24% / 4873
Winning teams at each roundRound 1, Rotorua @Elipirelli
: 2265 // Martin Maes, Pedro Burns, Alexandre Cure, Keegan Wright, Isabeau Courdurier, Bex Baraona //Round 2, Tasmania @Pedal-Bin
: 2530 // Martin Maes, Cole Lucas, Keegan Wright, Kevin Miquel, Isabeau Courdurier, Rowena Fry //Round 3, Madeira @ajw156
: 2245 // Martin Maes, Jose Borges, Matthew Stuttard, Keegan Wright, Isabeau Courdurier, Ella Conolly //Round 4, Val di Fassa @Keaganbikes
: 2290 // Richie Rude, Matt Walker, Leigh Johnson, Keegan Wright, Isabeau Courdurier, Ella Conolly //Round 5, Les Orres @WilltoLoon
: 2380 // Eddie Masters, Leigh Johnson, Matt Walker, Gusti Wildhaber, Isabeau Courdurier, Melanie Pugin //
Current top five teams1st. @Jimmy0
: 10422 // Richie Rude, Kevin Miquel, Keegan Wright, Elliot Trabac, Isabeau Courdurier, Melanie Pugin //2nd. @pkbb
: 10330 // Ed Masters, Kevin Miquel, Keegan Wright, Matt Walker, Isabeau Courdurier, Melanie Pugin //3rd. @fahrwerk
: 10250 // Richie Rude, Matt Walker, Elliot Trabac, Kelan Grant, Isabeau Courdurier, Noga Korem //4th. @hervelogirl
: 10245 // Kevin Miquel, Leigh Johnson, Keegan Wright, Ed Masters, Isabeau Courdurier, Melanie Pugin //5th. @kdc22
: 10170 // Richie Rude, Kevin Miquel, Keegan Wright, Elliot Trabac, Isabeau Courdurier, Melanie Pugin //
