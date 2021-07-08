Enduro Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 4 - EWS La Thuile Race 2 2021

Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



For the grand prize awarded at the end of the season, Maxxis teamed up with Ibis to kick start your enduro career! Ibis is providing their Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag !





Round Prize

Minion DHF tires

Minion DHR tires

swag to keep you looking fresh

2021 Race Schedule:



06-23-2021 - EWS #1 - Val di Fassa Trentino, Italy

06-25-2021 - EWS #2 - Val di Fassa Trentino, Italy

07-08-2021 - EWS #3 - La Thuile, Italy

07-10-2021 - EWS #4 - La Thuile, Italy

09-02-2021 - EWS #5 - Loudenvielle, France

09-04-2021 - EWS #6 - Loudenvielle, France

09-11-2021 - EWS #7 - Crans-Montana, Switzerland

09-25-2021 - EWS #8 - Pietra Ligure, Italy

10-02-2021 - EWS #9 - Tweed Valley, UK



Show your skills for picking winners at all 9 rounds of the 2021 Enduro World Series. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Enduro League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races we crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!Sound good? Build your team today!For the second round, one lucky winner will receive a set ofand a set of, along with someon your way to the trails.Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but it's still worth creating a team since there are great prizes to be won each round!Good luck!