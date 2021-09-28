Enduro Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 9 - EWS Tweed Valley 2021

Show your skills for picking winners at all 9 rounds of the 2021 Enduro World Series. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Enduro League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races we crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
Sound good? Build your team today! See the list of participating riders for this round here
.
Prizes
Round PrizeRound 9: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Grand Prize
Season Overall
For the grand prize awarded at the end of the season, Maxxis teamed up with Ibis to kick start your enduro career! Ibis is providing their Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag!
For round eight, one lucky winner will receive a set of Maxxis Shorty tires
, along with some swag to keep you looking fresh
on your way to the trails. IMPORTANT:
Teams created at a time after races have occurred will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but it's still worth creating a team since there are great prizes to be won each round!
2021 Race Schedule:
06-23-2021 - EWS #1 - Val di Fassa Trentino, Italy
06-25-2021 - EWS #2 - Val di Fassa Trentino, Italy
07-08-2021 - EWS #3 - La Thuile, Italy
07-10-2021 - EWS #4 - La Thuile, Italy
09-02-2021 - EWS #5 - Loudenvielle, France
09-04-2021 - EWS #6 - Loudenvielle, France
09-11-2021 - EWS #7 - Crans-Montana, Switzerland
09-18-2021 - EWS #8 - Finale Ligure, Italy
10-02-2021 - EWS #9 - Tweed Valley, UK
Good luck!
