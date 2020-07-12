Enduro Fantasy Trivia Round 1 Winner Announced + Answers to All 14 Questions

While the Enduro World Series is on pause and the world's top enduro racers stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we've been glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we're running Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we wait for racing to kick off again.
Over 10,000 of you participated in the first round of trivia. We, unfortunately, had to scratch one of the questions due to an error, but we had an impressive 140 people get all 14 remaining questions right. In the draw, it was @hambone2585
that came away with first place and a Shimano XT drivetrain while @stratum
came in second, taking the Shimano XT Brakeset, @Kerki
taking third place in the draw for a Shimano PRO Cockpit and @rosithedog
coming away with the final Round 1 prize of a Lazer helmet. Congratulations @hambone2585
, @stratum
, @Kerki
and @rosithedog
. See how YOU did in the standings by clicking here
.
Round 1 PrizesEnduro Fantasy TriviaFirst Place:
Get the highest score for this round and you could walk away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain
, MSRP $596Second Place:
Prove how much you know about the Enduro World Series and get a Shimano XT Brakeset
, MSRP $535Third Place:
The nerd with the third-most points will get a Shimano PRO Cockpit
, MSRP $379Fourth Place:
Stay safe in fourth place with a Lazer Helmet
, MSRP $139
Learn more about these sweet prizes at shimano.com
.
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion will get the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupo including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!
In what year did the EWS first visit South America?
20132014
2015
2016
Where was the first ever EWS race held?
Finale Ligure
Morzine
Les Duex Alpes
Alpe D'huezPunta Ala
How many more stages did Fabien Barel race after breaking his back in Chile in 2014?
0
12
5
The 1987 Mounta Cala des Collines Niçoises is one of the earliest recorded enduro races but who won the women’s race?
Annie Cavailles
Jeanine Jupen
Helene BarnaudySandy Shroote
What’s the best EWS result by a Chillean rider?
3rd6th
13th
19thFlorencia Espinera, Lo Barnachea 2018
What is the approximate translation of the name of the lake that is next to the Bariloche EWS venue in Argentina?Tiger Island
Monkey Bay
Stallion Lake
Lama Oasis
What did Mark Scott wear on stage 1 in Manizales 2018?A Colombian football jersey
A sombrero
A poncho
A handlebar mustache
What is the name of the trail that made up the first half of Stage 2 at the 2017 EWS opening round in Rotorua?Tihi o Tawa
Tokorangi
Te Ara Ahi
Taniwha
The first two racers to start an EWS race were Cedric Gracia and who?Davide Sottocornola
Leoluca Scurria
Alex Lupato
Dimitri Modesti
Which rider did Fabian Barel overtake twice on stages at Punta Ala in 2013?Greg Minnaar
Nico Vouilloz
Dan Atherton
Sam Hill
What was the highest placed finish by a 29er at Punta Ala 2013 in the men’s race?
1st
8th15th
21st
Who has won the most EWS races in South America?
Richie RudeCecile Ravanel
Tracy Moseley
Sam HillRavanel - 2x in 2016 & 2x in 2018
What was Adrien Dailly penalised for at the Colombia EWS round in 2018?
Course cuttingShuttling
Changing wheels
Not wearing a helmet on a transfer
Where did Isabeau Courdurier keep a spare tube during her maiden EWS win at the Tasmania opening round in 2017?Taped to her top tube
Taped to her downtube
Taped to her seat tube
She didn’t carry one
Stay tuned for Round 2! Remember, these trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall Enduro Fantasy League, so if you're all all-time EWS nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who gets the grand prize of the Ibis Ripmo V2.
Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy Enduro League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy Enduro to crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.
