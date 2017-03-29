Endura MT500 Pack - Review









Endura is synonymous with hard wearing and well thought out products, born and bred to battle the tough conditions that are found year-round in Scotland. This 15 litre 'enduro bag' is from their long-standing MT500 lineup, which is their tag for MTB products that face the heaviest demands. There is plenty of storage space, a Koroyd back protector, and straps and loops to tie up all of your enduro attire.



One size fits all and weighs in at 1220g for the complete pack including the Hydrapak bladder system. Yours for $164.99 USD / £139.99 (£119.99 excluding bladder).

Endura MT500 Pack Details

• CE 1621-2 Level 2 Koroyd back protector

• Mesh-covered, 3D foam back panel

• Lightweight, perforated foam shoulder strap

• Easy access, waterproof, zipped pocket

• Removable tool roll

• Splash-proof base

• Quick-release pad carry straps

• Carry system for helmets

• 15-litre capacity

• Weight: 1220g inc. back protector, bladder and tool pouch

• Price: $164.99 USD / £139.99

Construction



The main construction of the pack is from rip-stop polyester, with a large portion of the back being mesh covered foam. For its medium 15 liter size, the MT500 packs in many features: there's a removable roll/pouch to keep your tools together, a fully waterproof pocket to keep your phone and money dry, hip pockets on the waist belt, and an elasticated helmet carrier and loops for knee/elbow pads. The base of the pack is splashproof, for riding through muddy puddles and putting the bag on wet ground during mid-ride breaks.



Back protection is supplied in the form of a Koroyd EOP 1.0 honeycomb protector, a material more commonly spotted on Smith's helmets. This lightweight (205 grams) board meets CE Level 2 protection which is the higher level, it is also stiff and should provide good protection if you decide to bend your back over a pointy rock or try to insert sharp objects like shock pumps you are carrying into your spine during a crash.



The 3-litre Hydrapak bladder is BPA and PVC free, which I assume is a good thing, though this doesn't stop your water from tasting like rubber. The bladder hose can be routed along either shoulder over pre-shaped, mesh covered foam straps. The only colorway is bright yellow with some reflective accents to keep you visible in the winter months.







Performance



Overall the MT500 ticks all the boxes: lightweight, protective, a three-litre bladder, plenty of storage. A pack that should easily cover 90% of anybody's rides.



The MT500 is more suited to bigger humans; the bag is just over 50 centimeters tall and fit me (185cm) well. An extreme amount of adjustment can be found in the shoulder and waist straps to fit the larger lady or gentleman. For my muscle-free skinny frame, I found the straps too long, and even with elastic retainers they often ended up flailing around in the wind – where are the scissors?



Thanks to the large surface area in contact with my back, the pack would hardly move during riding, although it is tall and did hit me in the back of the head a few times on drops. Stability isn't quite on par with EVOC and their large elasticated waist straps, but it's not far away. Ventilation works well on the shoulder straps, and the foam pads against your back keep most of the pack away from your body for good air flow.





The bag is non-complicated and access to all pockets is easy, though some of the straps cross over the zips to the main compartments. The metal closures are easy to open and close, even when covered in mud, and they never detached themselves in use. The tool roll helps with organization but I would like to see a few more pockets in the main section for stashing various things.



After a few months of solid use, the MT500 is showing no signs of wear or tear, and thankfully the yellow rip-stop material doesn't hold onto muddy stains.







Pinkbike's Take



