Endura MT500 Pack - Review

Mar 29, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Endura MT500 Pack



Endura is synonymous with hard wearing and well thought out products, born and bred to battle the tough conditions that are found year-round in Scotland. This 15 litre 'enduro bag' is from their long-standing MT500 lineup, which is their tag for MTB products that face the heaviest demands. There is plenty of storage space, a Koroyd back protector, and straps and loops to tie up all of your enduro attire.

One size fits all and weighs in at 1220g for the complete pack including the Hydrapak bladder system. Yours for $164.99 USD / £139.99 (£119.99 excluding bladder).
Endura MT500 Pack Details
• CE 1621-2 Level 2 Koroyd back protector
• Mesh-covered, 3D foam back panel
• Lightweight, perforated foam shoulder strap
• Easy access, waterproof, zipped pocket
• Removable tool roll
• Splash-proof base
• Quick-release pad carry straps
• Carry system for helmets
• 15-litre capacity
• Weight: 1220g inc. back protector, bladder and tool pouch
• Price: $164.99 USD / £139.99
endurasport.com


Endura MT500 Pack
Endura MT500 Pack


Construction

The main construction of the pack is from rip-stop polyester, with a large portion of the back being mesh covered foam. For its medium 15 liter size, the MT500 packs in many features: there's a removable roll/pouch to keep your tools together, a fully waterproof pocket to keep your phone and money dry, hip pockets on the waist belt, and an elasticated helmet carrier and loops for knee/elbow pads. The base of the pack is splashproof, for riding through muddy puddles and putting the bag on wet ground during mid-ride breaks.

Back protection is supplied in the form of a Koroyd EOP 1.0 honeycomb protector, a material more commonly spotted on Smith's helmets. This lightweight (205 grams) board meets CE Level 2 protection which is the higher level, it is also stiff and should provide good protection if you decide to bend your back over a pointy rock or try to insert sharp objects like shock pumps you are carrying into your spine during a crash.

The 3-litre Hydrapak bladder is BPA and PVC free, which I assume is a good thing, though this doesn't stop your water from tasting like rubber. The bladder hose can be routed along either shoulder over pre-shaped, mesh covered foam straps. The only colorway is bright yellow with some reflective accents to keep you visible in the winter months.


Endura MT500 Pack
The Koroyd back protector is lightweight at 205 grams and stiff, it receives the higher CE Level 2 protection rating.


Performance

Overall the MT500 ticks all the boxes: lightweight, protective, a three-litre bladder, plenty of storage. A pack that should easily cover 90% of anybody's rides.

The MT500 is more suited to bigger humans; the bag is just over 50 centimeters tall and fit me (185cm) well. An extreme amount of adjustment can be found in the shoulder and waist straps to fit the larger lady or gentleman. For my muscle-free skinny frame, I found the straps too long, and even with elastic retainers they often ended up flailing around in the wind – where are the scissors?

Thanks to the large surface area in contact with my back, the pack would hardly move during riding, although it is tall and did hit me in the back of the head a few times on drops. Stability isn't quite on par with EVOC and their large elasticated waist straps, but it's not far away. Ventilation works well on the shoulder straps, and the foam pads against your back keep most of the pack away from your body for good air flow.


Endura MT500 Pack
Proven in Scotland's finest summers, the fully waterproof pocket will keep your phone and wallet dry.
Endura MT500 Pack
The metal closures are simple to use and aren't affected if covered in mud.


The bag is non-complicated and access to all pockets is easy, though some of the straps cross over the zips to the main compartments. The metal closures are easy to open and close, even when covered in mud, and they never detached themselves in use. The tool roll helps with organization but I would like to see a few more pockets in the main section for stashing various things.

After a few months of solid use, the MT500 is showing no signs of wear or tear, and thankfully the yellow rip-stop material doesn't hold onto muddy stains.



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesIf you need to go full enduro, including a certified back protector to get past the start marshals, the MT500 checks all the boxes. Overall, a superb bag that rivals the best options out there. Paul Aston





15 Comments

  • + 7
 Jeez cant wait to ride my Enduro 29er with the Endura MT5000, my enduro shorts, my enduro knee pads, and my enduro thong. Boy I love enduro and everything named enduro.... Back pack actually looks hella sick though
  • + 17
 rider, you need to chill.
  • + 4
 Pretty sure Endura have been around for a long time before the term Enduro became popularised in MTB. I believe the name is derived from the performance of the product, rather than it's application in an intended discipline. I had a pair of their shorts, and yeah, they were very durable.
  • + 3
 I think you've not realised who Endura are and how long they have been around pal.
  • + 3
 I use a Decathlon B-Twin back protector pack I picked up in France a couple of years ago, works very well but I'm yet to see a back protector pack of this style that uses the novel feature of a chest camera mount on the central clasp/harness clip that means I can have a stable pack AND chesty style mount POV cam position..without the need for a separate cam harness. The B Twin pack has this ability but I've not seen it on the bigger brand names, seems like they're missing a trick imo. Looks like a great product though from Endura.
  • + 5
 If you wore that and have Hope/Superstar hubs, people might think you are pretending to be an angry wasp.
  • + 1
 Better yet, if this pack glows in the dark and you ride at night on the street you can scare away all the roadies!
  • + 2
 Big fan of the brand. Got a pair a Hummbies shorts in Scotland that are about 7 years old, use them a lot and still look awesome. All brands of clothes should be like Endura: Quality first, all the rest second.
  • + 2
 agreed. $164 might seem like a lot but you'll only have to spend it once with Endura. Their stuff lasts
  • + 3
 If you need to go full enduro....that statement never stops being funny....
  • + 1
 Nothing beats old newspapers stuffed into your socks and backpack for protection. Pro Tip : Use glossy, it has a lower coefficient of friction.
  • + 1
 The definition of Endura is to fast and often lead to death. Not to have everything while going fast lol.
  • + 0
 Unless this pack will give me a reach around I have no interest in backpacks. Bottles and stashed SWAT tools are my desire. Maybe a Source Fanny pack.
  • + 3
 I just got the source and love it. Definitely recommend
  • + 2
 HAHAHA... Fanny Big Grin

