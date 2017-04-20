Enduro Results – Sea Otter Classic 2017

Apr 20, 2017 at 16:25
Apr 20, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Racers woke up to a damp morning in Monterey today, which left the trails with plenty of traction as the day progressed. The short course for the Sea Otter Enduro saw the Pro's finish up with a total race time in the 10 minute range, with Specialized's Jared Graves and Curtis Keene taking one-two honors. Top 10 below.

Pro Men
1. Jared GRAVES – 10:08.14
2. Curtis KEENE – 10:34.14
3. James EVES – 10:35.04
4. McKay VEZINA – 10:37.77
5. Mark SCOTT – 10:44.86
6. Sean BELL – 10:53.53
7. Marcelo GUTIERREZ – 10:55.03
8. Dillon SANTOS – 10:55.19
9. Martin MAES – 10:56.17
10. Josh CARLSON – 10:59.50


Pro Women
1. Anneke BEERTEN – 11:51.41
2. Raewyn MORRISON – 12:22.43
3. Joanna PETTERSON – 12:22.83
4. Teal STETSON-LEE – 12:31.91
5. Porsha MURDOCK – 12:41.82
6. Christine EIKMEIER – 12:43.08
7. Rachel STRAIT – 12:46.86
8. Essence BARTON – 12:52.94
9. Lia WESTERMANN – 12:54.44
10. Nikki HOLLATZ – 13:05.09
5 Comments

  • + 4
 Guess the Camber was the right choice!!
  • + 2
 Who says Grubby doesn't like sea otter?
  • + 1
 Just call it a Super D if it going to be a 10 minute race.
  • + 2
 Jesus Jared!
  • + 1
 That's SIR Jesus Jared.

