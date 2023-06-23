Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters

Man on the scene Ed Masters took it upon himself to gather a rough set of data on the weights of various bikes at the most recent round of the Enduro World Cup. Take a gander below, or head further to the list of riders, bikes, and weights if you're only here for the numbers.
Ed wrangled 25 different bikes and riders, making for a solid spread with bikes weighing anywhere between 32 and 40 pounds. All weights are with pedals, without water bottles, and in most cases without tools (Jesse Melamed's bike had a data acquisition setup attached to it, plus a tube).
Jack Moir
YT Capra, XL
17.32 kg / 38.18 lb
Matt Walker
Pivot Firebird, M
16.43 kg / 36.21 lb
Evan Wall
Devinci Spartan, M
17.62 kg / 38.83 lb
Morgane Charre
Pivot Firebird, S
16.01 kg / 35.30 lb
Julie Duvert
Transition Patrol, S
16.14 kg / 35.58 lb
Zac Johansson
Mystery Ibis, Preproduction
16.78 kg / 36.99 lb
Mark Scott
Santa Cruz Nomad, M
16.44 kg / 36.24 lb
Random Passerby
Trek Rail, S
25.22 kg / 55.60 lb
Innes Graham
Nukeproof Mega, M
17.51 kg / 38.59 lb
Carter Krasny
Transition Patrol, M
16.70 kg / 36.81 lb
Emmett Hancock
Rocky Mountain Altitude, L
16.31 kg / 35.88 lb
Rhys Verner
Forbidden Druid, M
17.45 kg / 38.48 lb
Tomaso Ancilotti
Ancilotti Prototype
16.43 kg / 36.22 lb
Nigel Page
Nukeproof Giga, M
15.55 kg / 34.28 lb
Nils Heiniger
Rossignol Heretic, M
17.23 kg / 37.99 lb
Charlie Murray
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO, S4
16.70 kg / 36.80 lb
Katy Winton
GT Force, S
16.31 kg / 35.95 lb
Martin Maes
Orbea Rallon, L
16.14 kg / 35.58 lb
Corey Watson
Nukeproof Mega, M
16.34 kg / 36.02 lb
Youn Deniaud
GIant Reign, M
16.77 kg / 36.96 lb
Jack Menzies
Polygon Collosus N9
18.21 kg / 40.15 lb
DJ Ouceman
Johnny Helly
We Are One Arrival 170, L
16.95 kg / 37.37 lb
Jesse Melamed
Canyon Strive, S
17.69 kg / 38.99 lb
Andrew Neethling
Scott Ransom, L
14.63 kg / 32.35 lb
Specialized Enduro, S4
18.16 kg / 40.05 lb
