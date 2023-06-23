Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters

Jun 23, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
Man on the scene Ed Masters took it upon himself to gather a rough set of data on the weights of various bikes at the most recent round of the Enduro World Cup. Take a gander below, or head further to the list of riders, bikes, and weights if you're only here for the numbers.


Ed wrangled 25 different bikes and riders, making for a solid spread with bikes weighing anywhere between 32 and 40 pounds. All weights are with pedals, without water bottles, and in most cases without tools (Jesse Melamed's bike had a data acquisition setup attached to it, plus a tube).

Jack Moir
YT Capra, XL
17.32 kg / 38.18 lb

Matt Walker
Pivot Firebird, M
16.43 kg / 36.21 lb

Evan Wall
Devinci Spartan, M
17.62 kg / 38.83 lb

Morgane Charre
Pivot Firebird, S
16.01 kg / 35.30 lb

Julie Duvert
Transition Patrol, S
16.14 kg / 35.58 lb

Zac Johansson
Mystery Ibis, Preproduction
16.78 kg / 36.99 lb

Mark Scott
Santa Cruz Nomad, M
16.44 kg / 36.24 lb

Random Passerby
Trek Rail, S
25.22 kg / 55.60 lb

Innes Graham
Nukeproof Mega, M
17.51 kg / 38.59 lb

Carter Krasny
Transition Patrol, M
16.70 kg / 36.81 lb

Emmett Hancock
Rocky Mountain Altitude, L
16.31 kg / 35.88 lb

Rhys Verner
Forbidden Druid, M
17.45 kg / 38.48 lb

Tomaso Ancilotti
Ancilotti Prototype
16.43 kg / 36.22 lb

Nigel Page
Nukeproof Giga, M
15.55 kg / 34.28 lb

Nils Heiniger
Rossignol Heretic, M
17.23 kg / 37.99 lb

Charlie Murray
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO, S4
16.70 kg / 36.80 lb

Katy Winton
GT Force, S
16.31 kg / 35.95 lb

Martin Maes
Orbea Rallon, L
16.14 kg / 35.58 lb

Corey Watson
Nukeproof Mega, M
16.34 kg / 36.02 lb

Youn Deniaud
GIant Reign, M
16.77 kg / 36.96 lb

Jack Menzies
Polygon Collosus N9
18.21 kg / 40.15 lb

Johnny Helly
We Are One Arrival 170, L
16.95 kg / 37.37 lb

Jesse Melamed
Canyon Strive, S
17.69 kg / 38.99 lb

Andrew Neethling
Scott Ransom, L
14.63 kg / 32.35 lb

DJ Ouceman
Specialized Enduro, S4
18.16 kg / 40.05 lb

Report
10 Comments

  • 1 0
 This is fun to see and interesting to note that none of them are mind-blowing light. I’ve been riding avidly for 25 years and owned at least a dozen bikes. Never once weighed one of them, although I do make reasonable efforts to build them light-ish. For the average enthusiast, what is the benefit of weighing your bike? Discuss.
  • 4 0
 Sending thoughts and prayers to Jack Menzies
  • 1 0
 Dammit. I was seriously using my 40lb Nicolai G1 a slow climbing excuse
  • 1 0
 At least Polygon got the name right!
  • 2 0
 Just casually running my eye’s across the numbers and they sneak an Emtb into the mix. 55LBS! Ohh.
  • 1 0
 What, no weight in stones?
  • 1 0
 maybe henry is onto something after all (or just on something?)
  • 1 0
 Hard to complain about a good bike weighing 36-38lbs now eh
  • 1 0
 When will pink bike allow comment editing
  • 1 0
 Hard to complain about a gearbox bike weighing 36-38lbs now eh





