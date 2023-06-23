Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters

Jack Moir

YT Capra, XL

17.32 kg / 38.18 lb



Matt Walker

Pivot Firebird, M

16.43 kg / 36.21 lb



Evan Wall

Devinci Spartan, M

17.62 kg / 38.83 lb



Morgane Charre

Pivot Firebird, S

16.01 kg / 35.30 lb



Julie Duvert

Transition Patrol, S

16.14 kg / 35.58 lb



Zac Johansson

Mystery Ibis, Preproduction

16.78 kg / 36.99 lb



Mark Scott

Santa Cruz Nomad, M

16.44 kg / 36.24 lb



Random Passerby

Trek Rail, S

25.22 kg / 55.60 lb



Innes Graham

Nukeproof Mega, M

17.51 kg / 38.59 lb



Carter Krasny

Transition Patrol, M

16.70 kg / 36.81 lb



Emmett Hancock

Rocky Mountain Altitude, L

16.31 kg / 35.88 lb



Rhys Verner

Forbidden Druid, M

17.45 kg / 38.48 lb



Tomaso Ancilotti

Ancilotti Prototype

16.43 kg / 36.22 lb



Nigel Page

Nukeproof Giga, M

15.55 kg / 34.28 lb



Nils Heiniger

Rossignol Heretic, M

17.23 kg / 37.99 lb



Charlie Murray

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO, S4

16.70 kg / 36.80 lb



Katy Winton

GT Force, S

16.31 kg / 35.95 lb



Martin Maes

Orbea Rallon, L

16.14 kg / 35.58 lb



Corey Watson

Nukeproof Mega, M

16.34 kg / 36.02 lb



Youn Deniaud

GIant Reign, M

16.77 kg / 36.96 lb



Jack Menzies

Polygon Collosus N9

18.21 kg / 40.15 lb



Johnny Helly

We Are One Arrival 170, L

16.95 kg / 37.37 lb



Jesse Melamed

Canyon Strive, S

17.69 kg / 38.99 lb



Andrew Neethling

Scott Ransom, L

14.63 kg / 32.35 lb



DJ Ouceman

Man on the scene Ed Masters took it upon himself to gather a rough set of data on the weights of various bikes at the most recent round of the Enduro World Cup. Take a gander below, or head further to the list of riders, bikes, and weights if you're only here for the numbers.Ed wrangled 25 different bikes and riders, making for a solid spread with bikes weighing anywhere between 32 and 40 pounds. All weights are with pedals, without water bottles, and in most cases without tools (Jesse Melamed's bike had a data acquisition setup attached to it, plus a tube).Specialized Enduro, S418.16 kg / 40.05 lb