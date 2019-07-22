Video: Enduro World Series Announces 2020 Calendar

Jul 22, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The Enduro World Series has announced its 2020 calendar that features 8 venues on 3 continents but, for the first time ever, no new venues. Unlike this year, there are no clashes with World Cup downhill races next year, meaning riders that double up, like the Masters brothers, will be free to ride both full series if they wish.

2020 Enduro World Series Calendar

Round 1: Manizales, Colombia - 28 March
Round 2: Lo Barnechea, Chile - 4 April
Round 3: Montagnes du Caroux (Orlargues), France - 16 May
Round 4: Val Di Fassa, Italy - 4 July
Round 5: Petzen/Jamnica, Slovenia - 11 July
Round 6: Whistler, Canada - 8 August
Round 7: Zermatt, Switzerland - 29 August
Trophy of Nations: Finale Ligure, Italy - 26 September

Isabeau Courdurier on her way to yet another win in what has been a stellar season.

Chris Ball, Enduro World Series Managing Director, said: "We’re really proud to announce our seventh season with a calendar stacked with iconic venues - it’s one of our strongest to date. We have developed some great and long-standing partnerships now with these organising groups and it’s exciting to see the sport go from strength to strength."


PRESS RELEASE: Enduro World Series

The Enduro World Series (EWS) is excited to unveil its 2020 calendar featuring eight incredible venues across three continents, as the fight to crown the world’s best mountain biker starts all over again.

The series returns to South America to kick off the season, and first up it’s back to Manizales, Colombia for round one. Manizales first featured on the EWS Calendar in 2018, where Colombia offered riders the warmest of welcomes and some of the wildest racing of the year. Featuring an intense downtown stage through the heart of the city before transferring to the forests that flank the area’s hills, round one will offer up an electrifying start to the season.

Round two will move the series north back to the dusty landscape of Lo Barnechea, Chile. It may only be a short drive East of Santiago, but don’t let the city’s proximity fool you - the barren moonscape of the high Andes will offer up some of the most difficult and unpredictable terrain imaginable. Riders will be up against two days of racing under a blazing sun as they attempt to master the famous Chilean anti-grip.

It’s back to Europe for round three and Olargues - Montagnes Du Caroux. Situated in the South West of France, the venue also featured in the 2018 calendar and is remembered for its rocky and technical trails. With a completely new course lined up for the 2020 edition, riders can expect some classic French racing that will push their bike handling skills to the limit.

Staying in Europe, it’s back to Val Di Fassa in the Italian Dolomites for round four. Making its EWS debut just this year, Val Di Fassa is already cemented as a rider favourite. Stunning views, long, physical stages and some welcome lift access ensured that there was never any doubt that the series would return to this incredible venue for another slice of classic Italian racing.

Round five is another venue that’s preparing a new course for its second appearance on the EWS circuit - Petzen/Jamnica in Austria and Slovenia. Featuring trails that cross between both Slovenia and Austria, this round made its mark last year when it came second in the Specialized Trail of the Year competition for Thriller, the 6km long trail that served as the nail-biting climax of the race here in 2018.

The series then crosses the Atlantic for round six, to the inimitable Whistler in Canada. The iconic Crankworx round barely needs any introduction, such is the legendary status of the world’s largest mountain bike festival. Long trails, huge crowds and some of the rowdiest trails on earth make Whistler a fan and rider favourite every year.

The series will draw to a close beneath the shadows of one of Europe’s most iconic landmarks, the Matterhorn. For the second time in its history, the EWS will finish in Zermatt, Switzerland. Round seven will provide a suitably dramatic finish to the season, as racers battle one last time to be crowned the series champions amongst some of Europe’s highest peaks.

The EWS then turns its attention to the hunt for the rainbow jersey and the all-important Trophy of Nations which will again take place in the beautiful Finale Ligure, Italy. This celebration of the sport sees Industry, Rider and Nation trophies up for grabs at the biggest race of the year, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Italian Riviera.


Posted In:
Industry News Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
Video: Yet Another Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton
345070 views
Delta Airlines Eliminates Fee for Sporting Equipment Including Bikes
81456 views
Freeride's Alive - Riding the 2020 Yeti SB165
80706 views
Video: Rachel Atherton Posts Footage of The Moment her Achilles Tendon Snapped
59994 views
Adolf Silva Breaks Femur in Three Places In Crash at Loosefest XL
48206 views
18 DH Bikes from Loosefest XL
47925 views
Poll: Has Climbing Become Unfashionable?
42867 views
A Sneak Peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs
42656 views

24 Comments

  • + 15
 I have one more chance to qualify for 2020, and if I keep it pinned, carry my speed through the corners, and flow through all the gardens on every stage, I know I have a 0% chance of making it.

2021 for sure.
  • + 5
 1. City / country
2. City / country
3. City / country
4. City / country
5. City / country
6. City / country
7. Event / City
8. City / country

??
  • + 4
 Too bad that virtually everywhere in the US is so prude and stingy about land rights that no place could even think about hosting an event like this outside of the larger bike parks...
  • + 1
 We Americans love our freedom to regulate everything
  • + 1
 @shinook: There are places they can race, worthy trails. You follow Transcascadia?
  • + 2
 I want to be excited, but still tough to get much live coverage (I understand the difficulty), UCI involved thanks to some specific riders. EWS lost its luster with EWS80/100, Doping is tolerated and rules changed because they are to weak to enforce them.
Enduro is still the best way to ride bikes with your buddies. But for World level racing I'll stick to DH and XCO for entertainment and being a fan.
  • + 2
 I wonder how suitable snowshoe would be for a EWS event in the future, I guess this years world cup will tell but I think between the bike park and their enduro trails they would have plenty of terrain.
  • + 4
 'Merica
  • + 3
 ...not in 2020, no
  • + 10
 I thought it spelled 'Murica!!
  • + 1
 But we do get UCI downhill in September.
  • + 4
 Silver Mountain 2021
  • + 1
 @Dnik: Please
  • + 1
 @Dnik: That'd be rad. Great trails in that area.
  • + 3
 No NZ or Aus.
  • + 3
 heard that they change it up each year: one year Aus/NZ and the next in South America
  • + 1
 Seems like the series might pivot around europe with alternate swings west and east for any given year.All that travelling costs $$$ and time. Alternating can also keep things fresher.
  • + 1
 No USA either though.
  • + 1
 Ah so there's actually a wolrd champs type thing now for the ews? Rad!
  • + 2
 yes, this year too.
  • + 2
 Lesotho 2021?
  • - 1
 Yup. Another year with no American EWS. Nice work guys
  • + 3
 Have you looked at the calendar for this year?......
  • + 0
 @aspectmediauk: Yes i have. and it seems like they just bailed on the idea of having more american ews's before even hosting this years

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv14 0.021119
Mobile Version of Website