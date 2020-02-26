Enduro World Series Announces 2021 Calendar

EWS 2021 calendar

EWS-E 2021 Calendar

The EWS has announced an 8 round series for 2021 with 2 rounds in the USA, a return to Scotland and some new venues too. Here's how the EWS describes the upcoming season:"The season will get underway in New Zealand in April, visiting Nelson for the first time in the series’ history. Situated on the Northern tip of the South Island, this small city is famous for clocking up the most sunshine hours in the country, but also its steep, natural and burly trails. Round two heads back to the inimitable Derby, Tasmania. This tiny town has embraced mountain biking and in just a few years created one of the most iconic riding destinations in all of Australia. It’ll be the third time the series has visited Derby and with good reason - their ever expanding trail network has twice been voted the Specialized Trail of the Year."For round three it's back to one of the UK’s most famous venues, the Tweed Valley in Scotland. After a six year hiatus the series will return to the hallowed trails of Innerleithen and the surrounding hills, which for the last three decades have acted as the proving grounds for some of the biggest names in the sport. Val Di Fassa in Italy will play host to EWS round four. This stunning venue nestled high in the Italian Dolomites became an instant rider favourite when it first appeared on the calendar in 2019, featuring long, physical stages amongst some of Europe’s most dramatic terrain."It’s across the pond to the USA for round five, for the series’ second visit to Burke Mountain in Vermont. Serving up some classic East Coast riding, Burke’s trails will make their EWS debut later this season when they host round six. Famed for its raw and technical terrain, Burke will offer up a challenge to even the most experienced of racers. And for the first time in the series history, there will be a second USA stop, as round six heads to the West Coast and one of California’s most talked about mountain bike destinations, Northstar. The resort’s dry and rocky trails pushed riders to the limit when they were featured in the 2019 calendar."Round seven needs little introduction, as the series heads north to Whistler for its annual pilgrimage to Crankworx. This firm fan and rider favourite has appeared on every EWS calendar since its inception in 2013 and it's not hard to guess why - Whistler is home to one of the most iconic trail networks in the world. For the final round of the EWS the series will crown its series champions in the sport’s spiritual home of France for the first time. Loudenvielle in the Vallee Du Louron in the French Pyrenees of the country offers up a slice of classic French enduro - steep and natural trails and of course, some of those infamous French switchbacks."EWS Nelson - 3 April 2021EWS Derby - 10 April 2021EWS Tweed Valley (Scotland) - 15 May 2021EWS Val Di Fassa - 26 June 2021EWS Burke - 17 July 2021EWS Northstar - 7 August 2021EWS Whistler -14 August 2021EWS Loudenvielle (France) - 18 September 2021The Trophy of Nations will also return on 25 September 2021The EWS-E has also been announced for next year and it will be expanding to a 5 round series. The Tweed Valley round that kicks off the year and the Northstar round in August will run concurrently with EWS races however, the rounds in Valberg and Zermatt will be standalone races. The series will culminate in the FInale Ligure to take place alongside the Trophy of Nations.EWS-E Tweed Valley (Scotland) - 15 May 2021EWS-E Valberg - 19 June 2021EWS-E Northstar - 7 August 2021EWS-E Zermatt - 11 September 2021EWS-E Finale Ligure - 25 September 2021[QUOTE author="Chris Ball|]We’re all really excited by the 2021 calendar - it’s a great mix of established and new venues. We’re especially excited to offer two USA rounds for the first time and expand the EWS-E to five rounds.[/QUOTE]