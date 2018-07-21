Photo Epic: Race Day 1 - EWS La Thuile 2018

In true Enduro World Series fasion heavy rains would pound the venue through the night, and in the morning the temperature was a balmy 5 celcius at the start of the first stages. With some quick thinking by the race organization it was decided that stages would be run in the reverse order of 3, 2,1 to allow the steepest track of the week to dry a bit, and save the most exposed ridges until the afternoon. The sun was soon shinning and the rapidly drying tracks became a treat for the pro field who would find them in ideal conditions.
A quick rain storm passed through just as the women were taking to the final stage of the day and the slick conditions made things extremely treacherous. Unfortunately a serious injury caused a course hold half way through the women's race, and with stages this long that would mean multiple riders would be stopped part way down. The last three riders, Katy Winton, Isabeau, Courdurier, and Cecile Ravanel were still yet to start. In the name of rider saftey in the cold weather the stage would eventually be canceled for the women as it would take far too long to give reruns to those effected. Cecile will start tomorrow's stages with a 34 second lead over second placed Isabeau Courdurier, with Melanie Pugin in third 1:22 back.
The men's race completed all three of the day's stages with Sam Hill going three for three to make it a hat trick. Definitely not a bad way to spend his 33rd birthday. Eddie Masters consistency throughout the day paid off to finish the day in second place with a 15 second lead over Martin Maes in third. There is still more rain forecast overnight and rumors of more modifications to the schedule and stage order for Sunday have been flowing in all evening. With many of the seconds days stages fresh cut, the severe storms and volume of water that has tumbled down the mountain the past two days has taken it's toll.
13 Comments
Can’t understand why are always the same getting media exposure!
Post a Comment