Photo Epic: Race Day 1 - EWS La Thuile 2018

The overnight rains definitely did a number on the day's stages, but luckily they tapered off sooner than predicted and things began to clear before racing got underway.

Just enough rain turned the alpine dirt into hero dirt. The dirt in the steeps was another story.

Last minute tire snipping to find the extra bit of traction after a night of rain.

Lewis Buchanan contemplates what to make of the conditions in the early morning as overnight rain made quick work of the dusty conditions seen in training.

Richie Rude's whole family is here this weekend.

Stickers are fixed, it's time to race.

When you are the world number one it's hard to escape the paparazzi. Sam did seem to bothered though as he took three wins on three stages on what was also his 33rd birthday.

A crash at the start of Stage 1 was not the way Isabeau Courdurier wanted to start things of in La Thuile, but she sits 2nd with one day to go.

A day full of stage wins once again for Cecile Ravanel. She now leads by 34 seconds heading into day 2.

Likely the only one anyone will being seeing of Cecile Ravanel this weekend.

Jesse Melamed is well on the mend. Fourth after day one.

Zakarias Johansen tries to find the smooth line through the slabs on the top of Stage 1.

Richie Rude won here two years ago and managed a 2nd on Stage 2 but ended the day only in 13th.

Melanie Pugin is holding down 3rd after day one, but just barely.

Rae Morrison is currently in 7th after one day of racing.

38 seconds back and in 3rd after day 1 for Martin Maes. It's a good result but not the pace he wishes to be riding at this weekend.

Yoann Barelli sits in sixth after day one! It's good to see the wild man back in top form.

Today's photo of Mont Blanc. A bit different to what we had been seen earlier in the week.

Craig Evans just before breaking his wrist on Stage 2

Ratty is loving the tracks here in La Thuile. 20th after day one

Greg Callaghan lets it slide.

Josh Carlson smashes one of the many switchbacks that drop off the ridge line on Stage 2.

Eddie Masters is crushing it at the EWS once again. Fresh off a top 10 at last weekends World Cup, and a few weeks after almost stealing a podium position in Slovenia, he sits in 2nd.

Youn Deniud is once again in the mix with another top ten finish after day one.

Stage three, or one run as three proved hazardous when a bit wet. Even the not so steep sections proved tricky.

Martha Gill all smiles to make it down three and not have to rerun after she was stopped mid race. Stage three was pulled for the women after a crash stopped racing for the women's field mid track.

Things got a bit ugly as the last stage of the day got underway.

Ants on a hill below a very big mountain at the top of Stage 3.

The last light of the day on Stage 3 just before the storms rolled in for the final women and men.

4th on the day for Ines Thoma and just a few seconds behind third place Melanie Pugin.

Thomas Lapeyrie lets it slide on the slippery rocks on stage three. Lapeyrie sits in tenth after day one.

The final steep chute of three was a wild place to watch for spectators.

Curtis Keen punches his way through the shrubbery on stage three.

Melanie Pugin takes sits in third after day one.

Jesse Melamed sits in 4th just nice seconds form the podium.

Bex Baraona would end the day in 12th.

Birthday Boy, Sam Hill enjoying another day out front at the Enduro World Series in La Thuile.

Well, here's to a brighter, warmer, and drier tomorrow.

In true Enduro World Series fasion heavy rains would pound the venue through the night, and in the morning the temperature was a balmy 5 celcius at the start of the first stages. With some quick thinking by the race organization it was decided that stages would be run in the reverse order of 3, 2,1 to allow the steepest track of the week to dry a bit, and save the most exposed ridges until the afternoon. The sun was soon shinning and the rapidly drying tracks became a treat for the pro field who would find them in ideal conditions.A quick rain storm passed through just as the women were taking to the final stage of the day and the slick conditions made things extremely treacherous. Unfortunately a serious injury caused a course hold half way through the women's race, and with stages this long that would mean multiple riders would be stopped part way down. The last three riders, Katy Winton, Isabeau, Courdurier, and Cecile Ravanel were still yet to start. In the name of rider saftey in the cold weather the stage would eventually be canceled for the women as it would take far too long to give reruns to those effected. Cecile will start tomorrow's stages with a 34 second lead over second placed Isabeau Courdurier, with Melanie Pugin in third 1:22 back.The men's race completed all three of the day's stages with Sam Hill going three for three to make it a hat trick. Definitely not a bad way to spend his 33rd birthday. Eddie Masters consistency throughout the day paid off to finish the day in second place with a 15 second lead over Martin Maes in third. There is still more rain forecast overnight and rumors of more modifications to the schedule and stage order for Sunday have been flowing in all evening. With many of the seconds days stages fresh cut, the severe storms and volume of water that has tumbled down the mountain the past two days has taken it's toll.