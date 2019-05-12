Day Two Photo Epic: Three For Three - EWS Madeira 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI

Not a bad place to prep some race bikes.

Squatters rights for Marco Osborne this morning in the Santa Cruz pits.

With five stages and no chance to stop at the pits at all during the day, it is up to the mechanics to make sure everything is perfectly tuned before riders head off.

It was a hot one today and some riders decided to make some last minute jersey modifications to help stay cool.

Ah Madeira, you are an amazing place to ride.

3rd for American Duncan Nason in U21 men.

Cedric Ravanel came out on top in Masters men.

Antoine Vidal took the win for the U21 men again.

Three wins in a row for Isabeau Courdurier.

Thomas Lapeyrie ended the weekend in 11th.

Dimitri Tordo quietly finessing into the top 10 once again.

Another win for Isabeau here in Madeira.

Clouds below, and sun up high on the Gamble track this morning.

Race run berm explosions from Sam Hill?! We think he even had a grin on his face when he rode past.

Adrien Dailly took fourth today. We reckon he'll back on the podium in no time.

Sam Shaw speed tucks down the final stage of the weekend.

Florian Nicolai had a mixed bag this weekend and took home seventh place today.

Eddie Masters slays. Sixth place for the kiwi today.

Kevin Miquel took 13th place this weekend, with a fourth place on stage three.

Morgane Charre pushed as hard as she could on the final stage in an effort to make up time on Ella Conolly but in the end, she would have to settle for 4th.

Jose Borges delivers for the Portuguese fans taking 2nd in Madeira

Jesse Melamed turned up the heat winning stage six and climbing back to 3rd overall

Adrien Dailly was nearly a sure thing for the podium until disaster struck on stage seven.

Max Chapuis scrubbing into the final few corners of the weekend.

Cody Kelley always with some of the best style.

Rae Morrison had some good stages this weekend but is still struggling to find her consistency.

An amazing performance from young British racer Ella Conolly would find her on her first Elite women's EWS podium.

Adrien Dailly and Jose Borges take some time to refuel after stage six.

PB and J all day for Jesse Melamed.

Flyin' Flo with his eyes on the prize.

Matt Walker took fifteenth place this weekend.

Martin Maes once again in a league of his own taking the win in Madeira.

Unlucky 13th for Kevin Miquel.

Ella Conolly was the woman everyone was talking about this weekend.

Sam Hill was looking back on form but couldn't keep up to Maes.

What a ride for Noga Korem to take 2nd in Madeira.

Anita Gehrig would end her weekend in 5th.

Morgane Jonnier had a hard fall this morning and had to pull out of the race.

Another win for the unstoppable Martin Maes.

It all came down to the last stage but Jesse Melamed managed to keep his composure to snatch the last spot on the podium in Madeira.

Eddie Masters enjoys a small beer after a long weekend of racing.

A frustrated Adrien Dailly after losing time at the end of the race. But he knows his speed is back after a year of injury and will be one to watch the rest of the season.

Another podium result for Noga Korem.

Three wins in three races this season for Martin Maes.

Your top teams for round three. GT Factory Racing, Canyon Factory Racing, and Rocky Mountain.

Isabeau Courdurier on top once again with Noga Korem second and newcomer Ella Conolly in third.

Martin Maes, Jesse Melamed and Jose Borges on top of the men's podium.

And that as they say, is that.