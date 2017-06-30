Enduro World Series Round 5, Millau: Day 1 Photo Epic











After all of the rain this season, racers have light-heartedly nicknamed the EWS the Enduro Wet Series, and the event in Millau did not disappoint in living up to that standard. However, no one is really laughing anymore as racers and support staff alike have definitely had it with the constant muddy conditions. As frustrations mount it has become a mental game as riders try to keep morale up despite having to battle it out in miserable condition once again.



For many, it was one of those rare "hardest days ever" that only show up every couple of years. The kind of day that tries to beat you down and, success, then beats you down a bit more. To say more than a few riders were shattered by the end of the day is a serious understatement. And to add insult to injury, the temperature dropped, the wind picked up, and the torrential rain came pouring down just as many had reached their breaking point on the final climb to the start of Stage 5.



After those five tough stages, it would be Cecile Ravanel and Alexandre Cure who reigned supreme in muddy Millau, racing very tough conditions on the steep and technical French terrain. The home field advantage was fully apparent as well, and one look at the result sheet shows eight of the top ten men all hailing from France. Standing trackside it was plainly obvious the riders who were familiar with the terrain here versus those who were only able to make the one allowed practice run the previous days. A slightly un-level playing field on some very un-level terrain.



Tomorrow, however, is a new day, but with more steep and loose trails as well as even more rain in the forecast it is surely going to be a battle of attrition once again.







Take an ice rink and covered it in peanut butter you would still have more traction than what's offered here in Millau.





Mud thick like oil.





A bit less ominous than the vulture's that continuously circle overhead here in Millau.





Readying for the day. Pre-race fuel is key for these big races.





Sadly a massive crash on Stage 1 left Jared Graves with a completely numb arm and a trip to the local clinic.





Theo Galy won the final stage of the day and sits 3rd, just seven seconds behind two of his countrymen.





Seb Claquin started the day with a 3rd and 2nd on the first two stages, but a 50th on the treacherous Stage 3 would push him down to 19th to close out the day.





Caro Gehrig pushing her way to 5th.





Sam Hill foot out in the wet on his way to 9th.





Adrien Dailly won the first stage of the day despite a puncture halfway down.





Anita Gehrig sits second after a successful day doing the raindrops but it's a long long way to the top of the leader board.





Theo Gally charging toward the finish of Stage 2.





It's the little things. Like cookies after a brutal day out racing.





A little warmth goes a long way. Iago all smiles after a long day.





Cecile Ravanel rolls into the second day of racing with a very safe and sizable lead.





Dimitri Tordo came out of nowhere to land himself in 4th. With eight of the top ten riders hailing from France, one can only wonder if there's some home field advantage going on here in Millau.





Some riders cut high to the right of the tree, others stalled out to the left. Richie Rude just plows straight through.





If you think his jersey looks ruined, you should see the condition of the tree Richie Rude smashed into.





Greg Callaghan joins Richie Rude in the bushwhacking competition down Stage 3.





Isabeau on her way to 3rd place on home soil on day one. She came out swinging with a stage 1 win.





Alex Cure was the man of the day. He's currently sitting in the lead by just over five seconds.





Adrien Dailly took 2nd today. He was bested by Alex Cure by a margin of five seconds.





Toni Ferreiro enjoys the only moment of sunshine that was seen all day.





Damian Oton throws some shaped to avoid the tight trees on Stage 1.





Isabeau Courdurier came out swinging with a win on Stage 1 but a puncture and mechanical trouble pushed her back to 3rd by day's end.





Richie Rude dealing with a flat after stage 3.





Not Noga's day out there today. A flat cost her positions.





Disaster struck for Noga Korem on Stage 2.





Seventh today for Andreane Lanthier Nadeau.





Rain started to other on the helmet of a legend before the day's mid-point.





Thomas Lapeyrie gives it full gas at the bottom of Stage 2 and currently rounds out the top ten.





14th today for Jerome Cementz.





Sam Hill can smell and inside line a mile away and had no trouble with this tree that caught out everyone but the local French riders.





Just after the daily afternoon monsoon rolled through, Cecile Ravanel heads down the final stage of the day well ahead of the rest of the field.





Katy Winton sits 4th but is very much still in contention for a podium position if she has a good day tomorrow.





Because Loose Dog.





Lewis Buchanan sitting in 25th after riding day one blind. Not bad. Not bad at all.





Cure's BH Bikes back end. The only thing remotely clean looking is the rotors.





Taking now prisoners, Cecile puts the power down. She finished the day in 1st.





Sick or not, Jesse Melamed was on the charge today.





Remi Gauvin not trying in the least to hide how shattered he was at the end of the day.





Sam Hill still smashing it in the wet.





Even Adrien Dailly was showing some emotion today after fighting back from a puncture to take 2nd in the overall just a few seconds back.





Vison was secondary on Stage 5 today, with the only priority being survival. Greg Callaghan hits just outside the French dominated top ten in 11th.





While most were wincing at the finish, those who managed to find themselves at the top of the leader board were all smiles. Theo Galy is poised for his best finish ever if he can keep it together on day two.





It'll be a busy night for the mechanics.






