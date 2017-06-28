Enduro World Series Round 5, Millau, France - Event Preview









After four rounds and visits to four islands in the process, the 2017 Enduro World Series finally makes landfall on solid ground this week in Millau, France. And with stages beginning and ending in the city's urban setting this will be a unique venue in comparison to some of the more remote locations visited thus far. Adding to the excitement is the Nature Games Festival running in conjunction with the Enduro World Series that will create a large festival atmosphere intended to showcase a plethora of outdoor sports. Just adjacent to the pits one can find a climbing wall or white water rapids being navigated by kayak, as world class athletes from an assortment of disciplines descend on Millau.



While the venue itself is a rather large French city, the hills surrounding the region are steep, remote, and full of trails. As is par for the course in the South of France the terrain is quite rocky, either crushed up as gravel or embedded in large slabs. Unique to this region, however, is the clay dirt that sits just below. When dry it packs in hard and rolls fast but get it wet and you'll be sliding down the hill upside-down in the blink of an eye. Add that slick clay to the rocks and roots and you're in for a wild ride.



We set out to inspect the nine race stages as the heat wave currently hanging around Europe was in full-effect, and with the tracks in super dry and dusty condition. So dry it seemed like a little rain would actually do them some good. But after the amount of moisture we have seen on the EWS circuit this year, it's likely racers would prefer things loose and dusty. Will it last? Likely not, as the forecast calls for thunderstorms in the area daily. Everyone already knows the best way to break a heat wave is to hold a mountain bike race like the one we have here in Millau.





What would a French Enduro be without quaint little French towns?





It's going to be two big days on the bike.





Stage 5 and Stage 9 are down the same track and will be raced to close out both days. With the town of Millau directly below and crowded for the ongoing Natural Games Festival, this stage will be packed with spectators Friday and Saturday.





T-Mo is ready to get out on some raw French trails.





Tracy Moseley will be presenting during the EWS video and television productions this week, so keep an eye out for her on the other side of the tape for a change.





The first victim of the week.





It's always a pleasure racing in France, where the trails lead in and out of the quaint old villages that dot the landscape.





Stages 6 and 7 start at the top of a cliff overlooking Millau.





High-speed and loose. Stage 2 rolls like a freight train rather early.





The Hoff with all 80lbs of his camera gear, smashing his way through Stage 2.





Brake baked clay in the woods.





Dry and dusty woods make for lots of drifting about in the greenery. If the rains come as forecast, some of these steep sections will be extra tricky.





The hills above Millau are steep and rocky, and will offer a lot of variety for racers this round.





Stage 2 has a little of everything. Dave, on a roller coaster of steep chutes nearing the finish.





Nico readying the camera on Chris Ball before he follows T-Mo down a run.





A long 12-kilometer liaison out of town brings riders to a tricky dried up riverbed and Stage 8.





It's wouldn't be an EWS without some lush greenery surrounding the trails.





Below the open ridge lines are some seriously thick forests. There's a rider in this shot, somewhere.





Matthew Delorme drops into Stage 6 while one very famous bridge keeps an eye on things from afar.





Sharp rocks lurking everywhere just waiting to catch riders out when they make their all-out assault down the tracks here in Millau.





Matthew Delorme's shooting hand was the second victim of the week. We anticipate quite a few tires will meet a similar fate over the next few days.





Poo emojis in steel point the way to something. Not sure what. Not sure we want to find out.





Dave dives in on Stage 8.





Keep the momentum up, and huck to flat on Stage 8.





Stunning views from most of the upper tracks on day two.





Things get awfully twisty from here on out on Stage four.





A cabbage butterfly of some sort rest on French lavender.





T-Mo out there doing her best to bring you the best in course previews.









Beautiful turns in the woods of Stage 6 give a reprieve from the loose over hard pack up top.









EWS director, Chris Ball getting out amongst it through some loose and marbly corners.





Fast in most spots, rough in some, and awkward in others. Throw in a few power climbs and the stages here in Millau have it all.





It's been baking hot and dusty in this region recently but with the daily threat of rain and cooler temps on the way, a whole lot might change by race day.





Tracy Moseley trying her best to float over all the sharp stuff.





Stage 6 plummets to the city on some rather loose over hard pack.




