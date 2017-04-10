Pinkbike.com
The Tasmanian Devil: EWS Round 2 Full Race Highlights - Video
Apr 10, 2017
by
Enduro World Series
Round two of the Enduro World Series, the Shimano Enduro Tasmania, was undoubtedly one of the craziest races to date. Relentless rain resulted in crashes, mechanicals and unpredictable racing which led to some fresh new faces on the podium.
