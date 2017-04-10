VIDEOS

The Tasmanian Devil: EWS Round 2 Full Race Highlights - Video

Apr 10, 2017
by Enduro World Series  

Round two of the Enduro World Series, the Shimano Enduro Tasmania, was undoubtedly one of the craziest races to date. Relentless rain resulted in crashes, mechanicals and unpredictable racing which led to some fresh new faces on the podium.

