Enduro World Series Rd 3 - Madeira Highlights

May 16, 2017
by Enduro World Series  

The third round of the Enduro World Series on the tiny island of Madeira served up some big drama... Check out the full highlights show for two of the most epic days of racing we've ever seen!

 Awesome edit! EWS is really nailing it with such slick coverage. I guess when the quality of racing is so high that's half the jib done...
 Really great coverage. A good mix of coverage from all riders and some fantastic footage!

