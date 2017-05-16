Pinkbike.com
Enduro World Series Rd 3 - Madeira Highlights
May 16, 2017
by
Enduro World Series
The third round of the Enduro World Series on the tiny island of Madeira served up some big drama... Check out the full highlights show for two of the most epic days of racing we've ever seen!
@EnduroWorldSeries
Munopana
(11 mins ago)
Awesome edit! EWS is really nailing it with such slick coverage. I guess when the quality of racing is so high that's half the jib done...
Robo88
(26 mins ago)
Really great coverage. A good mix of coverage from all riders and some fantastic footage!
