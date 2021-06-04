Enduro World Series Releases 11 Round Race Calendar for 2022

Kate Winton making easy work of the Billy Epic chute.

The EWS has today released its largest-ever calendar for 2022 with 11 EWS rounds, five EWS-E rounds and the return of the Trophy of Nations.


The series is broken up into four distinct blocks. The first one cofsists pf three races in the southern hemisphere followed by three European races with a standalone EWS-E round, then it's across the Pond for three North American races and finally back to Europe to finish off the season off with two more EWS races and the Trophy of Nations.

There are four new venues in store for 2022 as well. The first will be the season kick-off in Maydena in the south of Tasmania, this will be a pro-only round to reflect its steep and unflinchingly technical trails. The southern hemisphere block will be bookended by another new round - Nelson. Situated on the northern tip of the South Island, this small city is famous for clocking up the most sunshine hours in the country and its steep and natural trails.

The two other new venues come in what is sure to be a manic week of racing on the east coast of the USA. Burke and Sugarloaf will mark the first time the States has hosted back-to-back EWS races, and these East Coast venues are sure to do it in style.

bigquotesWe’ve been working to learn and evolve through 2020 and 2021 and have put as much of that experience into a new, exciting and innovative calendar for 2022.

There’s new venues and more rounds but lower travel impacts and more action. We’re grouping rounds by region into blocks of three or four events, making travel easier, cheaper and giving our fans more to get excited about.

Privateers concerned about cost will have mini-titles within the season to aim for that will also help pro athletes manage injury and we’re back in the USA and in Tasmania not once but twice with epic back-to-back racing. Pro-only, regional focus and the best cadence of an EWS season to date, our team is emerging from a hard time for events and sport with more energy and excitement than ever before.Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series

2022 Enduro World Series Full calendar

Enduro World Series

26 March: Maydena Tasmania, AUS
9 April: Nelson, NZL
4 June: Innerleithen, GBR
18 June: Petzen Jamnica, SLO
25 June: Canazei, ITA
6 August: Whistler, CAN
13 August: Burke, USA
20 August: Sugarloaf Maine, USA
17 September: Crans-Montana, SUI
24 September: Loudenvielle, FRA

EWS-E
4 June: Innerleithen, GBR
18 June: Petzen Jamnica, SLO
2 July: Valberg, FRA
17 September: Crans-Montana, SUI
1 October: Finale Ligure, ITA


Trophy of Nations
1-2 October: Finale Ligure, ITA


  • 14 0
 BURKE AND SUGARLOAF LFG, 2 races within 3 hours of my house! Is this what it feels like to live in Europe?
  • 1 0
 More like what it feels like living in the France - Italy border,I guess.
  • 7 0
 Well, that and croissants and free healthcare
  • 3 0
 Seriously dude - Beast coast coming in hot!!
  • 4 0
 Eastern states cup will be racing Sugarloaf this summer burning in some tracks. If you want to get in on that race do so once reg opens, it will sell out very fast.
  • 1 0
 I love how many races they'll be doing next year, this will be great!
Does anybody know why World Cup downhill has always had so few races a season in comparison (I think usually 6 + the world champs)? Is it to keep down cost for teams? You'd think the sponsors get better return on investment if there's more races to show off their riders using their products.
  • 4 0
 Awesome that a worldwide competition actually travels outside of Europe.
  • 3 0
 Maydena is a great place to ride a bicycle
  • 2 0
 That‘s what I call a race calendar!!
  • 3 3
 There's an entire two continents being missed here with lots of mountains on them. Just sayin'.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully someone can find them!
  • 1 0
 Back to scotland, good stuff!!

