Enduro World Series Releases 11 Round Race Calendar for 2022

We’ve been working to learn and evolve through 2020 and 2021 and have put as much of that experience into a new, exciting and innovative calendar for 2022.



There’s new venues and more rounds but lower travel impacts and more action. We’re grouping rounds by region into blocks of three or four events, making travel easier, cheaper and giving our fans more to get excited about.



Privateers concerned about cost will have mini-titles within the season to aim for that will also help pro athletes manage injury and we’re back in the USA and in Tasmania not once but twice with epic back-to-back racing. Pro-only, regional focus and the best cadence of an EWS season to date, our team is emerging from a hard time for events and sport with more energy and excitement than ever before. — Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series