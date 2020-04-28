EWS Whistler & 3 Other Events Cancelled as Enduro World Series Restructures 2020 Calendar

Apr 28, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Sam Hill coming in hot and sliding into 5th after the day.
The world's best enduro racers will not be racing in Whistler this year for the first time since the series started.


PRESS RELEASE: Enduro World Series

Due to the effects of the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic, the Enduro World Series (EWS) board alongside cycling's governing body, the UCI and local organisers have had to take the difficult decision to cancel four 2020 events alongside rescheduling one.


The rounds affected are as follows:

Val di Fassa/Canazei ITA - 4/5 July - CANCELLED
Petzen/Jamnica AUS/SLO - 11/12 July (rescheduled to October)
Valberg FRA 18/19 July - CANCELLED - EWS-E R1 will now be hosted in Olargues FRA in October
Burke Vermont USA - 1/2 August - CANCELLED
Whistler CAN - 8/9 August - CANCELLED


This restructuring comes after detailed discussions between the Enduro World Series, our local organisers and the governing body of cycling, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). These are unprecedented times and the EWS would like to take this opportunity to thank the UCI for all their help and assure our racers and fans that we are working collectively to ensure that there are events this season for them to attend and enjoy. Racers effected by the cancellation of these events will be contacted individually regarding refunds, we appreciate your patience at this time.

Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball, had this to say regarding the changes:

bigquotesIn our best effort to balance the health and safety of our riders, fans and staff we have made the hard decision to cancel a number of events and to push our season start back to the end of August. By working pragmatically and putting riders first, and by working closely with our colleagues at the UCI we feel that these changes will still provide great racing towards the end of the year. We look forward to visiting the great communities we will miss this year when we return to them in 2021”

The new-look season sees Zermatt in Switzerland open proceedings on 30 August. Finale Ligure will play host on 26/27 September for the Trophy of Nations. Olargues in France will be round two in October as well as now being the opening round of EWS-E before we then head to Petzen/Jamnica in Austria/Slovenia later in the month. After that round four will be held in the stunning surroundings of Manizales, Colombia (6/7 November) before the season finale in Farellones, Chile (14/15 November).Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball,


Updated EWS 2020 Calendar:

Round 1: Zermatt, Switzerland - 30 August
Trophy of Nations: Finale Ligure - 26/27 September
Round 2: Olargues, France - October
Roun 3: Petzen/Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia - October
Round 4: Manizales, Colombia (6/7 November)
Round 5: Farellones, Chile (14/15 November)

Posted In:
Racing and Events Industry News Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Coronavirus


19 Comments

  • 8 0
 Damn, I personally put a lot into qualifying for the big show at the Burke race Been a dream to have EWS effectively in my back yard. Hopefully I can scrape enough points for 2021. Totally understand the decision though. Keep kicking that f'n can....
  • 8 1
 Good luck with ANY international race this year happening.

Who will be able to travel across borders this year - seriously??? From USA to Canada, maybe. From Germany to Austria or Czech, maybe.

But to France, Italy or Spain? From Europe to US? South America? Never ever this year,, spring 2021 would be great....

What does Chris Ball think, September in Finale - quarantining 14 days before and after or what?
  • 4 0
 Agreed, running an event like this riders expected from all over the world is unlikely at any point this year.

I’m sure life will be much closer to normal in a few months but doubt people will be getting on planes to race bicycles. It’s also unfair if as you say some travel isn’t allowed putting certain competitors out of competing.
  • 1 0
 Pretty much.
  • 5 0
 Writing on the wall that Crankworks will not go off this year.
  • 1 0
 There is a good chance bike parks like Whistler and Burke will not open at all this year. These venues that were planning on reusing mostly existing trails with minor modifications may not have the financial backing to prep trails for a single race weekend. On top of that you can only fit so many events into such a condensed schedule.
  • 1 1
 It seems that they are favoring European events, maybe due to sponsorship, organizations and/or logistics. Instead of north American events, they are racing Europe while the weather is good at northern hemisphere, and then in south America where is the weather is warming up towards the end of year.
  • 2 0
 They were events that were supposed to be held before the events in the locations in North America perhaps because it would take longer to re prep the other ones . Who knows ? Let’s just stop blaming this and that I’m bummed as I would have loved to watch the shit go down in Vermont but it is what it is let’s just calm
Thé f*ck down and do each our own shit
  • 1 0
 DOH! I was signed up for the EWS100 and had a full week planned around it....damn it!
  • 1 0
 2020 can be the year of the enduro Alley Cat races!!
  • 1 0
 Frown
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



