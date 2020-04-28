EWS Whistler & 3 Other Events Cancelled as Enduro World Series Restructures 2020 Calendar

In our best effort to balance the health and safety of our riders, fans and staff we have made the hard decision to cancel a number of events and to push our season start back to the end of August. By working pragmatically and putting riders first, and by working closely with our colleagues at the UCI we feel that these changes will still provide great racing towards the end of the year. We look forward to visiting the great communities we will miss this year when we return to them in 2021”



The new-look season sees Zermatt in Switzerland open proceedings on 30 August. Finale Ligure will play host on 26/27 September for the Trophy of Nations. Olargues in France will be round two in October as well as now being the opening round of EWS-E before we then head to Petzen/Jamnica in Austria/Slovenia later in the month. After that round four will be held in the stunning surroundings of Manizales, Colombia (6/7 November) before the season finale in Farellones, Chile (14/15 November). — Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball,