EWS Whistler & 3 Other Events Cancelled as Enduro World Series Restructures 2020 Calendar

PRESS RELEASE: Enduro World Series
Due to the effects of the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic, the Enduro World Series (EWS) board alongside cycling's governing body, the UCI and local organisers have had to take the difficult decision to cancel four 2020 events alongside rescheduling one. The rounds affected are as follows:
Val di Fassa/Canazei ITA - 4/5 July - CANCELLED
Petzen/Jamnica AUS/SLO - 11/12 July (rescheduled to October)
Valberg FRA 18/19 July - CANCELLED - EWS-E R1 will now be hosted in Olargues FRA in October
Burke Vermont USA - 1/2 August - CANCELLED
Whistler CAN - 8/9 August - CANCELLED
This restructuring comes after detailed discussions between the Enduro World Series, our local organisers and the governing body of cycling, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). These are unprecedented times and the EWS would like to take this opportunity to thank the UCI for all their help and assure our racers and fans that we are working collectively to ensure that there are events this season for them to attend and enjoy. Racers effected by the cancellation of these events will be contacted individually regarding refunds, we appreciate your patience at this time.
Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball, had this to say regarding the changes:
Updated EWS 2020 Calendar:
|In our best effort to balance the health and safety of our riders, fans and staff we have made the hard decision to cancel a number of events and to push our season start back to the end of August. By working pragmatically and putting riders first, and by working closely with our colleagues at the UCI we feel that these changes will still provide great racing towards the end of the year. We look forward to visiting the great communities we will miss this year when we return to them in 2021”
The new-look season sees Zermatt in Switzerland open proceedings on 30 August. Finale Ligure will play host on 26/27 September for the Trophy of Nations. Olargues in France will be round two in October as well as now being the opening round of EWS-E before we then head to Petzen/Jamnica in Austria/Slovenia later in the month. After that round four will be held in the stunning surroundings of Manizales, Colombia (6/7 November) before the season finale in Farellones, Chile (14/15 November).—Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball,
Round 1: Zermatt, Switzerland - 30 August
Trophy of Nations: Finale Ligure - 26/27 September
Round 2: Olargues, France - October
Roun 3: Petzen/Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia - October
Round 4: Manizales, Colombia (6/7 November)
Round 5: Farellones, Chile (14/15 November)
Who will be able to travel across borders this year - seriously??? From USA to Canada, maybe. From Germany to Austria or Czech, maybe.
But to France, Italy or Spain? From Europe to US? South America? Never ever this year,, spring 2021 would be great....
What does Chris Ball think, September in Finale - quarantining 14 days before and after or what?
I’m sure life will be much closer to normal in a few months but doubt people will be getting on planes to race bicycles. It’s also unfair if as you say some travel isn’t allowed putting certain competitors out of competing.
Thé f*ck down and do each our own shit
Pulling this level of event with world wide competitors 4 months in advance is just common sense.
Here in Austria it appears we´re pretty much over the hill, yet even big sporting events like the national football league are postponed until further notice and only recently got permission for the teams to start training again. There are plans to hold games without an audience but even that seems some time away. So speaking for europe, if the allmighty football leagues cannot get their will and hold games without attendance, that means every other sport has no hope for the foreseeable future.
As was said, this stuff needs planning, which costs money and resources and all that based on the hope that things will go perfectly from this point on. I think it´s fair to assume nobody would be willing to take that risk if it were their own money.
Global pandemic coupled with economic uncertainty.
This entire year is basically a wash for all large events.
