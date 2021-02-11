Enduro World Series Cancels Whistler Round & Trophy of Nations for 2021

Just two weeks after adding Crans Montana to the 2021 calendar
, the EWS has announced another schedule change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the ongoing uncertainties around travel, the organisers have decided to hold the series in two distinct blocks in Europe. The first block will take place in mid-summer with the opening four rounds in Val di Fassa and La Thuile, The second block will be in the autumn with two rounds in Loudenville then Crans Montana, Pietra Ligure and the season finale in the Tweed Valley. This will help teams to manage their budgets and also negate the effects of any travel restrictions or quarantine periods.
Unfortunately, this means that the EWS and Crankworx have decided to cancel the Whistler round in August. The Trophy of Nations has also been canceled as there is a possibility that not all nations will be able to attend and there is a desire to avoid team racing. Instead, Finale Ligure will now hold the already scheduled EWS-E race that was planned for 24-26 September on 18-19 September. Both the Whistler EWS and the Trophy of Nations are expected to return in 2022.Revised 2021 EWS Calendar:Rounds 1 & 2:
Val Di Fassa, Italy // 23 - 27 JuneRounds 3 & 4:
La Thuile, Italy // 8 - 11 JulyRounds 5 & 6:
Loudenvielle, France // 2 - 5 SeptemberRound 7:
Crans-Montana, Switzerland // 9 - 12 SeptemberRound 8:
Pietra Ligure, Italy // 25 - 26 SeptemberRound 9:
Tweed Valley, Scotland // 2 - 3 October
2021 EWS-E Calendar:Round 1:
Valberg, France // 19 - 20 JuneRound 2:
Crans-Montana, Switzerland // 11 - 12 SeptemberRound 3:
Finale Ligure, Italy // 18 - 19 SeptemberRound 4:
Tweed Valley, Scotland // 30 September
Press Release: Enduro World Series
The Enduro World Series (EWS) today launches a revised 2021 event calendar that will see racing consolidated into two distinct blocks based in Europe.
The ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic mean the EWS has decided to defer both the Whistler round and the Trophy of Nations until 2022.
Scheduled to take place in August, Whistler is always a fan and rider favourite on the EWS calendar. However, with the ongoing uncertainties around travel and other restrictions, an early decision has been made to consolidate the EWS’ racing season in Europe for this year. Crankworx has agreed this is the best decision. This will allow riders and teams to base themselves in one area for the summer, helping to manage budgets and also negate the effects of any travel restrictions or quarantine periods.
The EWS looks forward to returning to Whistler in 2022
With the possibility that not all nations will be able to attend, alongside a wish to avoid team racing, the decision has also been reached to press pause on the Trophy of Nations for 2021. While it may be one of the biggest weekends on the calendar, it has been decided to focus on delivering a solid, fair and safe EWS and EWS-E season. The Nations event will return in 2022 when riders can once again represent their home nations and race as teams between the tapes.
The Bluegrass Finale EWS-E presented by Vittoria will be one of the toughest EWS-E races in the calendar
In its place will be a race that will showcase Finale Outdoor Region’s iconic trails like you’ve never seen them before. The Bluegrass Finale EWS-E presented by Vittoria will represent one of the biggest EWS-E races to date, taking in huge days on the bike with record numbers of climbing and descending over the weekend of September 18-19.The following weeked the series will move just a few miles along the Italian coastline for Vittoria EWS Pietra Ligure on September 25-26. The season will then conclude in style in Scotland the following weekend with the Vittoria EWS and EWS-E Tweed Valley.
A spokesperson for the EWS said: “Both Whistler and the Trophy of Nations will be sorely missed this year, but we fully expect both to be back next year when we can enjoy them to their full potential. We feel confident in the 2021 calendar, and with nine rounds of the EWS and four EWS-E races it’s our biggest season of racing to date.”
