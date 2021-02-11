Enduro World Series Cancels Whistler Round & Trophy of Nations for 2021

Feb 11, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Just two weeks after adding Crans Montana to the 2021 calendar, the EWS has announced another schedule change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the ongoing uncertainties around travel, the organisers have decided to hold the series in two distinct blocks in Europe. The first block will take place in mid-summer with the opening four rounds in Val di Fassa and La Thuile, The second block will be in the autumn with two rounds in Loudenville then Crans Montana, Pietra Ligure and the season finale in the Tweed Valley. This will help teams to manage their budgets and also negate the effects of any travel restrictions or quarantine periods.

Unfortunately, this means that the EWS and Crankworx have decided to cancel the Whistler round in August. The Trophy of Nations has also been canceled as there is a possibility that not all nations will be able to attend and there is a desire to avoid team racing. Instead, Finale Ligure will now hold the already scheduled EWS-E race that was planned for 24-26 September on 18-19 September. Both the Whistler EWS and the Trophy of Nations are expected to return in 2022.


Revised 2021 EWS Calendar:

Rounds 1 & 2: Val Di Fassa, Italy // 23 - 27 June
Rounds 3 & 4: La Thuile, Italy // 8 - 11 July
Rounds 5 & 6: Loudenvielle, France // 2 - 5 September
Round 7: Crans-Montana, Switzerland // 9 - 12 September
Round 8: Pietra Ligure, Italy // 25 - 26 September
Round 9: Tweed Valley, Scotland // 2 - 3 October


2021 EWS-E Calendar:

Round 1: Valberg, France // 19 - 20 June
Round 2: Crans-Montana, Switzerland // 11 - 12 September
Round 3: Finale Ligure, Italy // 18 - 19 September
Round 4: Tweed Valley, Scotland // 30 September



Press Release: Enduro World Series

The Enduro World Series (EWS) today launches a revised 2021 event calendar that will see racing consolidated into two distinct blocks based in Europe.

The ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic mean the EWS has decided to defer both the Whistler round and the Trophy of Nations until 2022.

Scheduled to take place in August, Whistler is always a fan and rider favourite on the EWS calendar. However, with the ongoing uncertainties around travel and other restrictions, an early decision has been made to consolidate the EWS’ racing season in Europe for this year. Crankworx has agreed this is the best decision. This will allow riders and teams to base themselves in one area for the summer, helping to manage budgets and also negate the effects of any travel restrictions or quarantine periods.

The EWS looks forward to returning to Whistler in 2022

With the possibility that not all nations will be able to attend, alongside a wish to avoid team racing, the decision has also been reached to press pause on the Trophy of Nations for 2021. While it may be one of the biggest weekends on the calendar, it has been decided to focus on delivering a solid, fair and safe EWS and EWS-E season. The Nations event will return in 2022 when riders can once again represent their home nations and race as teams between the tapes.

The Bluegrass Finale EWS-E presented by Vittoria will be one of the toughest EWS-E races in the calendar

In its place will be a race that will showcase Finale Outdoor Region’s iconic trails like you’ve never seen them before. The Bluegrass Finale EWS-E presented by Vittoria will represent one of the biggest EWS-E races to date, taking in huge days on the bike with record numbers of climbing and descending over the weekend of September 18-19.The following weeked the series will move just a few miles along the Italian coastline for Vittoria EWS Pietra Ligure on September 25-26. The season will then conclude in style in Scotland the following weekend with the Vittoria EWS and EWS-E Tweed Valley.

A spokesperson for the EWS said: “Both Whistler and the Trophy of Nations will be sorely missed this year, but we fully expect both to be back next year when we can enjoy them to their full potential. We feel confident in the 2021 calendar, and with nine rounds of the EWS and four EWS-E races it’s our biggest season of racing to date.”



27 Comments

  • 24 2
 Well damn, now I can't step on @mikekazimer 's balls like I was looking forward to. Maybe Mike VS Mike at the BCBR, a seven-part series?
  • 7 9
 Nah bro quit being a pussy. We want to know who’s the better rider not who can wear the most spandex
  • 1 0
 Will Kazimer be using his usual, longer slacker enduro bike of choice for this too?? Is a 36 or 38 the right choice for this type of race??. I might preemptively give the victory to Levy
  • 9 0
 Then I can beat you for seven days in a row. Sounds good to me.
  • 8 0
 @EnduroFan84: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ns6YSvCsVJM
  • 9 0
 Wow, No one could have possibly expected this. Joking aside, it's a bummer, I really hope this season will be less affected than last.
  • 6 0
 Referring to "a spokesperson for the EWS" in a press release written by the EWS makes me feel like lockdowns and isolations are really taking their toll. Has someone written a press release, and then quoted themselves within it?
  • 5 2
 remember when it was "2 weeks to slow the spread" lol. I wonder how fast these regulations will start being dialed back with all of the new COVID case prerequisites that conveniently were pushed through during election time. We've already escalated the testing requirements to have multiple sources of confirmation, and knowing how much the WHO has been corrupted I'm sure in 6 months this will all be done with. Provided the new regimes get what they want.
  • 5 0
 Europe is the world for 2021
  • 4 1
 With the exception of the Scottish race, all races are just a few hours away from each other. So I wouldn’t even call it a European championship, as all the races are in roughly the same corner of Europe.
  • 1 0
 @cvoc: French one. Is far from all the other ones except Scottish one
  • 3 0
 Just have a North American, Oceania and European circuit, then. If you're concerned about travel, why disadvantage non-Europeans specifically?
  • 2 0
 EWS puts on North American enduro series. First round is in March at Windrock
  • 5 0
 Euro World Series
  • 3 0
 This is devastating. How are we supposed to know who's faster @mikekazimer or @mikelevy?
  • 11 1
 We already know: It's me.
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy: That's what she said.
  • 8 0
 @mikelevy, well, you were faster to respond, I'll give you that. But we both know I'm still going to win whatever we replace the EWS with.
  • 1 0
 Enduro European Series It was a lot more interesting pre UCI takeover. Hard to believe people ride bikes outside of Europe...
  • 1 0
 My money is on Kaz, can we set up some kind of pool where we can bet on how much Kaz wins by? I would be down to donate to that!
  • 1 0
 Their website shows 25 & 26 September for Pietra Ligure and EWS-E in Finale on September 18 & 19 now too.
  • 2 0
 Into year number 2 of races being changed/cancelled. Uh-Oh
  • 1 0
 I don't care where it is. I just can't wait to see the racers in action again.
  • 2 0
 Doesn't bode well for anyone wanting a Whistler trip in 2021.
  • 1 0
 Fuckin COVID man...bummer.
  • 1 0
 Now it really is the european world series
