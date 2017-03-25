Enduro World Series, Rotorua: Practice











It's hard to believe it's already been six months since the 2016 series closed out in Finale Ligure on the shores of the Mediterranean, and here we are deep in the forests of Rotorua about to kick off a season. And while riders have had ample time to prepare in the offseason for this first test, there is still always such an unknown until the clock starts ticking. Being fast one year is no guarantee you will be fast the next and with the rise of the young talent towards the end of 2016 it really is anyones guess as to who the top dogs will be this weekend. No one looks to be carrying too hard in the early practice laps, and most seemed to be easing into it early on as they tried to get a feel for the unique Rotorua dirt. But as the day wore on the speeds picked up and a whole host of top tiers could be seen pinning it between the trees. So who would be place out bets on? To be honest there are just too many quick looking riders right now, but you'd be foolish not to but the defending champs at the top of the list.



Besides that obvious choice there as some U21 riders who gave moved up to the fight with the top dogs isn the men's race, and a handful of new faces in the women's who could challenge the hierarchy. Add to that list riders who are healthy after a previous year plagued with injury such as Justin Leov and Anneke Beerten, or those who have made EWS a new focus such as Sam Hill. Last but not least the local Kiwi's are sure to be wild cards as well.



Of course the strength and speed of the rider's are not the only variable this weekend, and the biggest of which is certainly the weather. With on and off rain all week, and dirt that goes from hero traction to zero traction at the slightest hint of moisture, the nearly 20mm forecast for race day is playing on just about everyone's mind; For better or worse depending on who you ask. Everyone is looking for alternate lines, taking note of the many strategically placed roots that when wet can make the most basic section a nightmare, and looking for inside lines around corners to avoid the infinite number of off camber exits found in the forest. With practice going off in both the best and worst of conditions riders have some idea of what they might be in for, but 7 stages of racing over to course of only one day will be hard enough. If the rain pours down it is going to be a battle of attrition and nerve, as well as pure skill.





We've a lot of gound to cover and keeping us media guys on schedule is no easy task. Dave, Sven, and Fraser plan out the shuttles.





A quick Flat White and a look at the map to plan the day and we are set to go.





Iago Garay always brings the style to an EWS round.





Adrien Dailly dominate the U21 category pst season, putting in times that would have placed him on or near the podium in the pro ranks. Will he be able to match that pace when racing the top guys for real on Sunday?





Seb Claquin has moved to race with top top dogs this year.





Back from injury, Justin Leov looks like he is also back on form and up to speed.





Sam Hill. What will Sam do tomorrow? one of the most exciting riders to watch tomorrow for sure.





Remi Gauvin upped the pace at the end of 2016 and is looking to get inside the top 10 this weekend.





If, as the saying goes "you're only as good as your last race", Martin Maes is the best there is after claiming the win 6 months ago in Finale.





Anita Gehrig drops the big huck to flat on stage 1.





Greg Callaghan knows it's going to rain so wanted to get as close a look at the Rotorua dirt as possible.





Nico Lau is another one to watch if the weather goes sideways on race day.





Eliot Jackson trying a new format?





The woman to beat this weekend, and every EWS weekend is Cecile Ravanel.





Rae Morrison is healthy and racing on home turf this weekend.





Richie Rude. Always on the attack, the man to beat, but is anyone up to the task?









Lewis Buchanan is on the TFR program this season and loving it. He has his sights set on starting this year where he left off.





Mark Scott isn't afraid of a little rain and slop and definite be a threat if the predicted rain falls during Sunday's race.





Marco Osborne was keeping it less on the wild side, and more on the smooth side today. Will there be a touch less send it in "Send it Randy" this weekend and a bit of a quicker pace?





Jared Graves putting down the power on stage two. Nothing fancy over the drop, just getting the job done quickly.





Dan Wolfe rides the narrow line through a forest of ferns.





Richie Rude wearing the number one on his back and looking seriously fast here in Rotorua.





The last time we raced here Jerome Clementz came out on top. That was also his last EWS round win, so he is definitely keen to break the dry spell.





Jared Graves sat out this round with an injury two years ago so he will be a bit of a wildcard as well.





Casey Brown has the potential to do some real damage here this weekend.





Francios Bailly-Maitre making shapes through the jungle. Will the new program work well for the fast Frenchman?





Isabeau Courdurier will no doubt be trying her hardest to put the pressure on Cecile tomorrow.







Looks like Yoann will be sitting round one out after a crash in practice.





Florian Nicolai always seems to shine on the tight and techy stages, so the bottom of stage 5 should play into his favor for sure.





Series runner up in 2016, Damien Oton, is chasing after the elusive number one.





Anita Gehrig has been having a blast in practice. Now it's time to put it all together and aim for the podium.





Rain brings the green.





Jubal Davis monster trucking over some slick roots to avoid the off camber exit of the corner.





Sam Blenkisop has looked remarkably fast from the get go, and knows these trails as well as anyone. He's been on the EWS podium before and looks very likely to do so again this weekend.





Anneke Beerten suffered with nagging injuries and illness all of 2016 but is now healthy, strong, and looking to challenge Cecile Ravanel.





Robin Wallner is certainly happy to have escaped the Swedish winter, but surely he would prefer a bit more sunshine than we have been having here in NZ.





The forecast says things like the may end up looking a bit like this tomorrow. Break out the spikes and rain jackets? Snorkels optional.





The only thing that will be warm or dry on Sunday are the brakes.





It's going to be a sticky one on Sunday.





There was some lovely light for us this morning as we headed to the hills. It may be drastically different tomorrow.






