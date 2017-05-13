Race Day 1 Photo Epic: Enduro World Series Round 3, Madeira









We had fog, we had wind, we had sun, and a lot of dark clouds. But the one thing that we didn't have was rain to kick of the first day of competition here at the Enduro World Series in Madeira. That may not seem like a huge deal, but given the conditions seen at every EWS & WC round this year, it's worth mentioning that we finally got a chance to see everyone race on a level playing field.



For the women it was Cecile back to her dominant ways, with last round's winner Isabeau Courdurier in tow nearly a minute back. Hot on Isabel's heals though is Noga Korem, who's looking on form to take her first podium appearance if she keeps things together on Sunday's five stages. However, the slick and rocky nature of the tracks here means just about anything can happen, and there is still potential for riders to make up or lose a ton of time. Keep an eye on Ines Thoma, Caro Gehrig, and Casey Brown who are still very much in touch with the race.



For the men it was a battle of attrition at the front early in the day and a race that rewarded consistency rather than brute speed and stage wins. The early leader was a bit of a surprise, with Thomas Lapeyrie putting seconds into the whole field by the end of Stage 2, but then disaster struck. A flat tire on the treacherous and rock infested Stage 3 would send him to the back, his dreams of an overall win literally deflated in an instant. Stage 3 would also claim the likes of Jerome Clementz and Jared Graves who also suffered punctures in the sharp rocks. Jared, however, was running a foam insert between the run and tire which allowed him to keep in pinned without destroying his wheel. He would lose quite a bit of time but still sits in 11th going into day two. Richie Rude had tire issues early in the day and rolled into the final stages of the day with four plugs in his rear tire. The series leader Adrien Dailly started slow in 18th but would then grab back to back stage wins to make up some ground and claw his way back to 2nd. But it was Jesse Melamed who would keep it consistent early in the day combined with a 2nd on Stage 3 (which took quite a few people out) to end the day with the fastest time. He has four seconds on Dailly and another 15 to Greg Callaghan who sits third, which is comfortable but by no means safe.



While the opening two rounds in New Zealand and Tasmania were all one day affairs, this round in Madeira marks the first time this year that the race is spread over two days, and as we have seen in previous multi-day enduros, pressure and fatigue will play a huge roll in the top riders abilities to hold on to their spots.













Perfect day for a bike race.





Iago tests his spandex stretch. Avert you eyes children.





The Canadian side of the Rocky Mountain team does some last minute prep in the warm sun before heading up into the cold and fog.





Series leader Adrien Dailly will be the last man down the hill all weekend.





After staying home from the first two rounds to witness the birth of his second child, it was great to see Josh Carlson back at it today.





Sunny on one side, dark and stormy on the other.





Rainwater flows down to the left while Adam Morse does his best to find some equally smooth flow on the right as the fog rolls in on Satge 1.





It was a cloudy one up high today, but at least the rain held off.





Cody Kelley slicing through some corners above the fog to start off his morning.





The crowds were out in the fog on top of one.





These folks from Madeira are a right cheery bunch.





The champs keep each other company on the way to stage one.





Robin Wallner continues to knock on the door of the podium and heads into Sunday's five stages sitting nicely in 5th.





Jerome Clementz suffering it out on the very physical top section of Stage 1.





Damien Oton started his day with a 3rd, a 4th and a 6th and now sits firmly in 4th just one second away from a podium spot.





Mark Scott railed the bottom of Stage 1 to start his day in 4th, but would lose time over the next two stages to eventually close out the day in 9th.





Ines Thoma powered through the long stages here in Madeira to finish fourth today.





Thomas Lapeyrie took the win on stage one, but a flat on three would wreck havoc on his lead.





Robin Wallner was on the gas today and kept it upright. He finished the day in fifth place.





It was another struggle of a day for Anneke Beerten.





Richie Rude got off to a slow start and some mechanical issues, but would pull back time on the last two stages of the day to round out the top ten going into Sunday.





After being pushed back to an unfamiliar 2nd place at the last round, Cecile Ravanel was back on form today. She will head into Sunday's five stages with almost a full minute advantage over Isabeau Courdurier.





Rae Morison is another one of the top ladies who has been struggling to find her form on the slippery terrain here in Madeira.





Caro Gehrig is 5th after day one.





Isabeau Courdurier hot on the heels of the Tassie race took second today. She has Cecile in her sights.





Fast, light, and ping-pongs like mad. Dailly was crushing it once again.





Jessie Melamed finished the day in the lead; can he hold off the wolves tomorrow?





FBM tucked into stage one.





Nothing like a bit of moody weather to get the day going.





Third today for Noga Korem. Now just one day away from possibly her first ever podium finish.





Randy has been demoted to Jimmy. Still sending it though.





Marco Osborne didn't have the best of days out there in the grease, but he has tomorrow to get loose.





Adrien Dailly hovered over the rocks on stage 3, taking the fastest time in the process.





Jerome laughs it up with good company at the bottom of Stage 3 as Jared Graves, Richie Rude, and early race leader Thomas Lapeyrie were all fixing punctures.





Wheelies down a beautiful liaison will cheer anyone up. Even if they just ruined their chances of a good race with a puncture moments before.





Grubby heading to second place on the physical stage one.





Funny how a foam ring can save one's race.





Martin Maes keeps it tight and inside on stage three. Maes finished day one in 8th.





Jesse Melamed was dreading Stage 3 as well as some of the physical stages early in the day. He admitted that Sunday's stages would play into his favor far better so he must be extremely pleased and maybe even a bit surprised to be sitting in first right now.





First round winner Wyn Masters slipping and sliding through the clay on Stage 1.





Cecile came out swinging today. Ravanel will start tomorrow in the lead.





Damien Oton smashing through the thousands of slick and sharp rocks that make up the bulk of Stage 3.





Richie Rude railing ruts.





Greg Callaghan is showing he is now a consistent threat at any EWS round. He heads in to Sunday in 3rd, only 15 seconds back.





Early leader Thomas Lapeyrie had the worst of luck on stage 3 when a puncture ruined his chances of a win or any top result in Madeira.





Damien Oton ending the day with a fourth place finish.





Theo Galay sits in 6th after turning on the gas during the last two stages of the day. Look for him to carry that momentum into tomorrow's five stages.





Sam Hill struggled to find his flow today, but gets a second chance tomorrow to see if he can pull some time back.





No matter how hard the going gets Yoann Barelli is always smiling.





It was a battle out there today.





Thumbs up from the man on top of the result sheet with four stages down and five to go.





Some of the locals seem completely oblivious to the swarm in their town.






