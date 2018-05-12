Day 1 Photo Report: EWS France - Rocks, Roots, & Rain

With one day down and another long day to go, the World Enduro Series in Olargues, France, has kicked off in stunning fashion. Racers faced three diverse stages and even more adverse weather as the made their way through the French countyside.
There was no surprise at all seeing Cecile Ravanel on top of the women's result sheet all day long, but now it's Caro Gehrig not Isabeau Courdurier trying to chase her down. For the men, it was a flashback to the 2015-2016 seasons with Richie Rude dominating the first three stages of the weekend ahead of his French challengers. Sam Hill, the winner of the opening two rounds is back in 5th behind Adrien Dailly, Florian Nicolai, and Martin Maes.
The weather was definitely a factor at the end of the day as a storm rolled through for the final two stages, both of which were made up of significantly more slippery rock than dirt. And with rain forecast through the night and into the morning, things could get even more interesting on track tomorrow.
Will Cecile be able to cruise to another win, and can Richie Rude keep the locals at bay if things get wet and wild? Tune in tomorrow for all the action from the Montagne du Caroux.
