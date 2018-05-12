Day 1 Photo Report: EWS France - Rocks, Roots, & Rain

Marco Osborne good to go with a little tape after a practice injury. Marco Osborne good to go with a little tape after a practice injury.

Isabeau Courdurier sits an uncharacteristic 4th after day one. Isabeau Courdurier sits an uncharacteristic 4th after day one.

Mckay Vezina casually cruising through someone's garden on stage 3. Mckay Vezina casually cruising through someone's garden on stage 3.

Healing vibes to Jesse Melamed who went out with a broken collarbone in stage 2 today. Healing vibes to Jesse Melamed who went out with a broken collarbone in stage 2 today.

Watch your head out there. The French enduros are notorious for tight and tricky trails. Watch your head out there. The French enduros are notorious for tight and tricky trails.

Cecile Ravanel charges her way through the brutal stage three. Cecile Ravanel charges her way through the brutal stage three.

Richie Rude was taking no prisoners today. He's back, and all other racers should be on notice. Richie Rude was taking no prisoners today. He's back, and all other racers should be on notice.

Noga Korem currently runs in 11th. Noga Korem currently runs in 11th.

Keegan Wright tucks through the thick trees on stage 1. Keegan Wright tucks through the thick trees on stage 1.

Rae Morrison sits 8th and also won the treacherous final stage of the day through the cobblestone streets of Olargues. Rae Morrison sits 8th and also won the treacherous final stage of the day through the cobblestone streets of Olargues.

Greg Callaghan navigates the roots and rocks at the bottom of Stage 3. Greg Callaghan navigates the roots and rocks at the bottom of Stage 3.

Matt Studdard making shapes on stage two. Matt Studdard making shapes on stage two.

Damien Oton on his way to seventh place today. Damien Oton on his way to seventh place today.

Katy Winton held on to third despite the flat that put her in the hole. Katy Winton held on to third despite the flat that put her in the hole.

Martin Maes is just one second away from a podium position heading into the second day of racing. Martin Maes is just one second away from a podium position heading into the second day of racing.

Caro Gehrig had the best day of her EWS career and sits 2nd with one day to go. Caro Gehrig had the best day of her EWS career and sits 2nd with one day to go.

Adrien Dailly was on the move today trying for the win on home soil. Adrien Dailly was on the move today trying for the win on home soil.

Joe Barnes slipping and sliding down the treacherous stage 3 in the middle of a rainstorm. Joe Barnes slipping and sliding down the treacherous stage 3 in the middle of a rainstorm.

Sam Hill had a crash on stage 3 after the rains made things extra slippery and hold down 5th right now after one day of racing. Sam Hill had a crash on stage 3 after the rains made things extra slippery and hold down 5th right now after one day of racing.

Martin Maes looks like he's right back up to speed. Fourth place after day one. Martin Maes looks like he's right back up to speed. Fourth place after day one.

Martin Maes takes a moment to stretch out before heading up to stage 3. Martin Maes takes a moment to stretch out before heading up to stage 3.

As they rolled up to stage three the weather rolled in. As they rolled up to stage three the weather rolled in.

Jared Graves was running in the top 5 until crashes in the rain pushed him back to 9th. Jared Graves was running in the top 5 until crashes in the rain pushed him back to 9th.

Richie Rude didn't let a little rain slow him down on Stage 3, taking his third stage win in a row on the day en route the top of the leaderboard. Richie Rude didn't let a little rain slow him down on Stage 3, taking his third stage win in a row on the day en route the top of the leaderboard.

Dan Wolff looks back as Ruaridh Cunningham goes for the pass on stage three. Dan Wolff looks back as Ruaridh Cunningham goes for the pass on stage three.

Iago Garay drifting about in the loam on Stage 2. Iago Garay drifting about in the loam on Stage 2.

Mark Scott in 6th and just 10 seconds off the podium after day 1. Mark Scott in 6th and just 10 seconds off the podium after day 1.

6th on the day for Ines Thoma 6th on the day for Ines Thoma

Youn Deniaud was running near the front for the first half of the day but a mechanical on stage 3 would push him down on the result sheet. Youn Deniaud was running near the front for the first half of the day but a mechanical on stage 3 would push him down on the result sheet.

Rain and cobblestone is a sketchy combination. Rain and cobblestone is a sketchy combination.

Damian Oton navigates the extra slippery cobblestones on stage 4 after the rains fell. Damian Oton navigates the extra slippery cobblestones on stage 4 after the rains fell.

Florian Nicolai has shown some absolutely brilliant riding this week, today was no different. he finished the day in third. Florian Nicolai has shown some absolutely brilliant riding this week, today was no different. he finished the day in third.

Jared Graves' luck might be changing. Ninth place after day one with a second place finish on stage 2. Jared Graves' luck might be changing. Ninth place after day one with a second place finish on stage 2.

When Katy Winton flatted and couldn't get her FTD out she had a long haul back to the pits from stage three. It left her spent and stressed knowing she was minutes away from missing her last start time of the day. When Katy Winton flatted and couldn't get her FTD out she had a long haul back to the pits from stage three. It left her spent and stressed knowing she was minutes away from missing her last start time of the day.

It's racing, things go wrong. Cool heads and quick thinking can save the day. It's racing, things go wrong. Cool heads and quick thinking can save the day.

Refueling after a long day in the saddle and with another big day still to go. Refueling after a long day in the saddle and with another big day still to go.

The French riders always get the most attention from the fans when racing at home. The French riders always get the most attention from the fans when racing at home.

Sam Hill finished the day in fifth and looks ahead to tomorrow. Sam Hill finished the day in fifth and looks ahead to tomorrow.

He doesn't say much, but the smile says it all. He doesn't say much, but the smile says it all.

With one day down and another long day to go, the World Enduro Series in Olargues, France, has kicked off in stunning fashion. Racers faced three diverse stages and even more adverse weather as the made their way through the French countyside.There was no surprise at all seeing Cecile Ravanel on top of the women's result sheet all day long, but now it's Caro Gehrig not Isabeau Courdurier trying to chase her down. For the men, it was a flashback to the 2015-2016 seasons with Richie Rude dominating the first three stages of the weekend ahead of his French challengers. Sam Hill, the winner of the opening two rounds is back in 5th behind Adrien Dailly, Florian Nicolai, and Martin Maes.The weather was definitely a factor at the end of the day as a storm rolled through for the final two stages, both of which were made up of significantly more slippery rock than dirt. And with rain forecast through the night and into the morning, things could get even more interesting on track tomorrow.Will Cecile be able to cruise to another win, and can Richie Rude keep the locals at bay if things get wet and wild? Tune in tomorrow for all the action from the Montagne du Caroux.