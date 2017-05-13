Enduro World Series Round 3 - Results Analysis



The dust is beginning to settle from the first day of racing in Madeira and using the Quarq Race Intelligence data from today's stages means it's possible to look where the top five made and lost time.



In the men's race the big mover of the day was round two winner Adrien Dailly. Dailly lost time on the physical climbs on stage one but continued to battle on, making up most of his time on the steep, gnarly stage four.



Damien Oton lost time due to a mechanical on the fourth stage which cost him the second spot in the overall standings. However he is one of the main riders gaining time whenever there is a climb in the stage. The greasy start to stage three cost Robin Wallner who lost time to the rest of the top five - confidence was the key to this stage. Greg Callaghan was momentarily in the overall lead on stage three, but it looks he made a mistake that cost him time.



Overall the most time was won and lost in stages one and four, highlighting a physical and technical divide amongst the riders.







In the women's race the first stage was much less impactful on the standings. Noga Korem lost the most time but her consistent three stages following stage one moved her up the ranks to third place at the end of the day.



Cecile consistently gained time on every stage while Ines Thoma and Carolin Gehrig lost time following stage one, where they both put in their best performances of the first day of racing.



There's still five stages left to race on Sunday - follow the live timing and race feed on enduroworldseries.com from 12:00 GMT - it's not over till it's over!



