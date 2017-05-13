USER GENERATED

Enduro World Series Round 3 - Results Analysis

May 13, 2017
by Enduro World Series  
EWS Results analysis

The dust is beginning to settle from the first day of racing in Madeira and using the Quarq Race Intelligence data from today's stages means it's possible to look where the top five made and lost time.

In the men's race the big mover of the day was round two winner Adrien Dailly. Dailly lost time on the physical climbs on stage one but continued to battle on, making up most of his time on the steep, gnarly stage four.

Damien Oton lost time due to a mechanical on the fourth stage which cost him the second spot in the overall standings. However he is one of the main riders gaining time whenever there is a climb in the stage. The greasy start to stage three cost Robin Wallner who lost time to the rest of the top five - confidence was the key to this stage. Greg Callaghan was momentarily in the overall lead on stage three, but it looks he made a mistake that cost him time.

Overall the most time was won and lost in stages one and four, highlighting a physical and technical divide amongst the riders.

EWS Results analysis

In the women's race the first stage was much less impactful on the standings. Noga Korem lost the most time but her consistent three stages following stage one moved her up the ranks to third place at the end of the day.

Cecile consistently gained time on every stage while Ines Thoma and Carolin Gehrig lost time following stage one, where they both put in their best performances of the first day of racing.

There's still five stages left to race on Sunday - follow the live timing and race feed on enduroworldseries.com from 12:00 GMT - it's not over till it's over!

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


Must Read This Week
Large Bear Chasing Rider Caught on GoPro – Video
271691 views
Brandon Semenuk + BMX = A Video You Should Probably Watch
72465 views
Bike Cop Hits 60ft Nitro Circus Mega Ramp – Video
72340 views
Dean Lucas' Intense M16C is Pure Carbon Fiber Excess – Bike Check
71538 views
Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
63778 views
Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum 29er
59374 views
Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Commencal Supreme DH V4 29er
53469 views
Spotted: Gee Atherton Aboard a Trek Session 29er
45728 views

7 Comments

  • + 4
 This is an incredibly bizarre way to present their results. As far as I can tell, the Time Gap presented is that rider's time relative to the average time of all 5 riders. That is why the lines look roughly centered around zero seconds. If you take all five Time Gaps at a single location in the race, they appear to add up to zero. It is odd to present data in such a specific way, without actually trying to explain it at all. Way to go Quarq!
  • + 1
 yeah what is going on in this chart
  • + 1
 It's enduro, they have no idea how to present their product. Preview vids, results, charts and recap vids. Did a race even happen?
  • + 1
 It's not difficult to understand at all, they all start with zero offset from each other before race begins and then end up with the time offset from each other...
  • + 1
 go see it on the EWS website- its actually a great way to compare data from riders... you can see each stage and see where the time was gained/lost on the course... you can change the riders and play with the output... then you will understand what you are looking at...
  • + 2
 Wow... cool technology .... EWS rocks...
  • + 1
 Dailly will be EWS champ this year... he is on fire!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027830
Mobile Version of Website