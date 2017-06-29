Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Enduro World Series Round 5 - Pit Walk with Tracey Mosely
Jun 29, 2017
by
Enduro World Series
Tweet
Frame bags, stashes under the seat, special pocket jerseys and back protectors, the works. The only thing consistent here is that hardly any of the top Enduro racers are running backpacks or fanny-packs.
@EnduroWorldSeries
atrokz
(4 mins ago)
cool story time: I used to tape a tube under my seat. A few weeks later I tried to manual into a bunny hop over a ledge into a downhill leading to a jump. The tube came undone and fell in between my frame and tire, slamming the front wheel into the ledge and sending me down into the face of the jump, breaking my hand. Moral is, make sure that tube is tight in there. - Bro.
[Reply]
