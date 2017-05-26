VIDEOS

Enduro World Series Round 4 – Course Preview

May 26, 2017
by Enduro World Series  

Ric McLaughlin is back on course preview duties and this time he's joined by none other than three times EWS World Champion and all round legend Tracy Moseley. So no pressure then Ric…


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


3 Comments

  +
 Hope T-MO does more of these with Ric. Fun to watch.
  +
 Great to see this preview from T-MO but considering the pace she had there on that Trek Fuel Ex and her result at the UK National Champs I can't help thinking that if she was racing she would be odds on for the top step come Sunday.
  +
 Super great preview! So stoked for this race, which I could be there to be one of the screaming folks on the sidelines.

