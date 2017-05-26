Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Enduro World Series Round 4 – Course Preview
May 26, 2017
Enduro World Series
Ric McLaughlin is back on course preview duties and this time he's joined by none other than three times EWS World Champion and all round legend Tracy Moseley. So no pressure then Ric…
@EnduroWorldSeries
3 Comments
+ 8
spinto21
(2 hours ago)
Hope T-MO does more of these with Ric. Fun to watch.
+ 4
fr0sty125
(1 hours ago)
Great to see this preview from T-MO but considering the pace she had there on that Trek Fuel Ex and her result at the UK National Champs I can't help thinking that if she was racing she would be odds on for the top step come Sunday.
+ 1
bikekrieg
(16 mins ago)
Super great preview! So stoked for this race, which I could be there to be one of the screaming folks on the sidelines.
