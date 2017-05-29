RACING

Enduro World Series Round 4 Full Highlights Video

May 29, 2017
by Enduro World Series  

6 grueling stages in the Irish town of Wicklow was home to the Enduro World Series over the weekend and the racing was fierce. This video will give you a complete recap of what happened.

See full results here

Must Read This Week
Trek Session 29 vs 27.5 – First Ride
92451 views
Tech Randoms – EWS Ireland 2017
67892 views
Enduro World Series Round 4, Ireland – Results
61612 views
7 XC Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
60793 views
Spartan vs Spartan: Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks
50825 views
Isabeau Courdurier's Custom Sunn Kern - EWS Ireland 2017
41886 views
Components of Adventure: Bryn Atkinson and Bas Van Steenbergen Ride Réunion Island
39817 views
Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Hightower – EWS Ireland 2017
35363 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023962
Mobile Version of Website