Enduro World Series Round 4, Ireland - Practice Photo Epic









After the opening three rounds that produced some of the most scintillating and action packed racing the Enduro World Series has ever seen, it’s rather apt that the man who emerged from the chaos (the least) unscathed would be the local lad Greg Callaghan who has his sights set firmly on making it three for three in Wicklow. The weekend started in the same fashion it had for the previous two Irish encounters with blazing spring sunshine greeting the racers, for now, who have already had their share of wet weather action in 2017. Carrick Mountain’s stages are now well familiar with the racers, although a brand new fresh cut stage and the culling of another sees Sunday’s race tally sit at six with a short overall race time around the twenty minute mark. The racing will be super tight.



On Friday the racers would be tasked with practicing stages one through to four before tackling the remaining two on Saturday while the challenger race took place. The compact hill with options to repeat sections if need be gave the riders a pretty laid back practice before the rain rolled in to spice the action up, adding another dimension to Sunday’s race with the tracks unlikely to dry out much. The diverse trails will demand flat-out racing with fine margins likely to separate big groups of riders; if you had Greg Callaghan and Cecile Ravanel down as secure winners then perhaps it’s time to rethink, as who knows what the 2017 EWS season will serve up next…



Delve into the Irish gold below to whet the appetite for Sunday’s showdown.





The sunnies came in handy on Friday, not so on Saturday... The sunnies came in handy on Friday, not so on Saturday...





Rat Boy lending a hand in the pits. Rat Boy lending a hand in the pits.





Jesse Melamed was loving all the sunshine that kicked things off on Friday. Jesse Melamed was loving all the sunshine that kicked things off on Friday.





Ines Thoma looking calm and relaxed before getting stuck into Friday's stages. Ines Thoma looking calm and relaxed before getting stuck into Friday's stages.





Cube presented Greg Callaghan with a custom painted bike and helmet in time for the weekend. Cube presented Greg Callaghan with a custom painted bike and helmet in time for the weekend.





Anneke Beerten through the green room. Anneke Beerten through the green room.





We've always known of Adrien Dailly's speed and talent from the U21 category but his explosion into elites caught everyone off guard. We've always known of Adrien Dailly's speed and talent from the U21 category but his explosion into elites caught everyone off guard.





The Wicklow stages are a contrasting challenge in themselves, with tight, niggling corners and hair raising straights. The Wicklow stages are a contrasting challenge in themselves, with tight, niggling corners and hair raising straights.





Caro Gehrig tasting the fresh dirt on stage 1. Fortunately she was uninjured and continued on after brushing the dust off and straightening her bars. Caro Gehrig tasting the fresh dirt on stage 1. Fortunately she was uninjured and continued on after brushing the dust off and straightening her bars.





So much style from Cecile Ravanel on one of the hardest sections of Stage 3. So much style from Cecile Ravanel on one of the hardest sections of Stage 3.





After a lackluster start to the season results wise, the defending champ looks to be on a mission here in Ireland. After a lackluster start to the season results wise, the defending champ looks to be on a mission here in Ireland.





Jesse Melamed and Justin Leov share a little insight in line choice. Jesse Melamed and Justin Leov share a little insight in line choice.





No time to stop and admire the views for Jesse who will be fired up after his Madeira misfortune. No time to stop and admire the views for Jesse who will be fired up after his Madeira misfortune.





Josh Carlson loves the tracks here in Ireland and can't wait to race in front of all the wild fans tomorrow. Josh Carlson loves the tracks here in Ireland and can't wait to race in front of all the wild fans tomorrow.





Damien Oton enjoying the first day of practice under the hot Irish Sun. With all the rain on day two it will be interesting to see how riders adapt on Sunday when racing a handful of stages in much different conditions. Damien Oton enjoying the first day of practice under the hot Irish Sun. With all the rain on day two it will be interesting to see how riders adapt on Sunday when racing a handful of stages in much different conditions.





Where many riders struggle, Martin Maes just pulls up and sends it on Stage 3. Where many riders struggle, Martin Maes just pulls up and sends it on Stage 3.





Having already snagged two podiums this season, Ines would be a good bet for a third. Having already snagged two podiums this season, Ines would be a good bet for a third.





After some massive disappointment last round, Jesse Melamed is determined to take home a result that reflects the speed he is riding this season. After some massive disappointment last round, Jesse Melamed is determined to take home a result that reflects the speed he is riding this season.





Isabeau Courdurier is hoping to put the pressure on Cecile this weekend after being a bit off on pace last round in Madeira. Isabeau Courdurier is hoping to put the pressure on Cecile this weekend after being a bit off on pace last round in Madeira.





Jerome Clementz dropping into the top of Stage 1. Jerome Clementz dropping into the top of Stage 1.





Jerome has had a solid if unspectacular start to the season, can he climb up the results ladder this weekend? Jerome has had a solid if unspectacular start to the season, can he climb up the results ladder this weekend?





Jared Graves could use some luck of the Irish this weekend after being on the opposite end the last two rounds. Jared Graves could use some luck of the Irish this weekend after being on the opposite end the last two rounds.





Sam Hill loves the natural trails here, and as he has been in each round this year, will be a podium threat on Sunday. Sam Hill loves the natural trails here, and as he has been in each round this year, will be a podium threat on Sunday.





Nico Lau will be in teammate Greg Callaghan's shadow somewhat this weekend, perhaps that lack of pressure and attention will suit him just fine. Nico Lau will be in teammate Greg Callaghan's shadow somewhat this weekend, perhaps that lack of pressure and attention will suit him just fine.





Katy Winton darts through the forest on the fresh cut Stage 1. Katy Winton darts through the forest on the fresh cut Stage 1.





Stage 1 has Sam Hill's name written all over it. Stage 1 has Sam Hill's name written all over it.





Martin Maes dwarfed by the Wicklow scenery. Martin Maes dwarfed by the Wicklow scenery.





The top of stage three has become almost an iconic part of the EWS, Damien Oton negotiates the slabs and fellow racers. The top of stage three has become almost an iconic part of the EWS, Damien Oton negotiates the slabs and fellow racers.





Cody Kelley has been steadily moving up in the standings, and while he has finished in the top 10 on multiple stages this season he's still looking to find the ever important consistency. Cody Kelley has been steadily moving up in the standings, and while he has finished in the top 10 on multiple stages this season he's still looking to find the ever important consistency.





Sam has quietly been making his way through practice and is a man on many people's lips to dethrone Greg Callaghan. He came close last year. Sam has quietly been making his way through practice and is a man on many people's lips to dethrone Greg Callaghan. He came close last year.





Richie Rude cruising through the fresh cut stage one. Richie Rude cruising through the fresh cut stage one.





Ratboy is here this weekend and has been enjoying the the local tracks and beverages. Ratboy is here this weekend and has been enjoying the the local tracks and beverages.





Day one was a big day. Day one was a big day.





No sun on day two. Not even a little bit. No sun on day two. Not even a little bit.





Rain doesn't stop the next generation of Irish shredders from getting a training ride in. Rain doesn't stop the next generation of Irish shredders from getting a training ride in.





Rain by the bucket load on Saturday. Luckily the forecast for tomorrow is looking a bit better. Rain by the bucket load on Saturday. Luckily the forecast for tomorrow is looking a bit better.





It was a completely different hill waiting to meet the riders this morning. It was a completely different hill waiting to meet the riders this morning.





The woods that blanket the top of the hill here looking extra atmospheric today. The woods that blanket the top of the hill here looking extra atmospheric today.





Joe Barnes has had a consistent start to the season which sees him sits in the top 10, one to watch in the tricky conditions tomorrow. Joe Barnes has had a consistent start to the season which sees him sits in the top 10, one to watch in the tricky conditions tomorrow.





Josh Bryceland has a smile on his face down every track, regardless of conditions. Josh Bryceland has a smile on his face down every track, regardless of conditions.





Noga Korem will be full of confidence after her third place finish in Madeira. Noga Korem will be full of confidence after her third place finish in Madeira.





Katy will be loving the Scottish conditions and looked at home in the slop. Katy will be loving the Scottish conditions and looked at home in the slop.





It wouldn't be an EWS round without a day in the rain. It wouldn't be an EWS round without a day in the rain.





What can you do? The Enduro Wet Series continues. What can you do? The Enduro Wet Series continues.





Robin Wallner dodging rain and fallen riders all the way down Stage 5. Robin Wallner dodging rain and fallen riders all the way down Stage 5.





Marc Scott is having his strongest season to date and is aboard a fresh Santa Cruz this weekend. The perfect incentive to reach that podium he craves? Marc Scott is having his strongest season to date and is aboard a fresh Santa Cruz this weekend. The perfect incentive to reach that podium he craves?





How do you break in a new custom painted bike if you are Greg Callaghan. Like a true Irishman you take it for a thrashing in the mud and rain. How do you break in a new custom painted bike if you are Greg Callaghan. Like a true Irishman you take it for a thrashing in the mud and rain.





Rain was always forecast but it came in way harder and stayed way longer than anyone had imagined. Rain was always forecast but it came in way harder and stayed way longer than anyone had imagined.





A river flowing off into the mist with Lewis Buchanan floating through it. A river flowing off into the mist with Lewis Buchanan floating through it.





From dust to muddy ruts. What a difference a day and a few centimeters of rain makes. From dust to muddy ruts. What a difference a day and a few centimeters of rain makes.





Mark Scott posting above all the puddles. Mark Scott posting above all the puddles.





The rain didn't put Justin Leov off, the Kiwi was one of the first to drop into stage 5. The rain didn't put Justin Leov off, the Kiwi was one of the first to drop into stage 5.





Another day on the Enduro Wet Series Tour. When the weather gets foul you might as well just smile and enjoy the ride. Another day on the Enduro Wet Series Tour. When the weather gets foul you might as well just smile and enjoy the ride.





Raewyn Morrison inspecting the minefield of rocks and peaty mud that line the top of stage five. Raewyn Morrison inspecting the minefield of rocks and peaty mud that line the top of stage five.





The tracks here should play to the strengths of Lewis Buchanan even though he has not raced here previously. The tracks here should play to the strengths of Lewis Buchanan even though he has not raced here previously.





Despite the stern face you can be sure that Joe Barnes was one of few racers happy when the rain began to fall. Despite the stern face you can be sure that Joe Barnes was one of few racers happy when the rain began to fall.





Richie will be looking to get back on winning ways here in Wicklow. Richie will be looking to get back on winning ways here in Wicklow.



