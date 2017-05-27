Enduro World Series Round 4 - Pit Walk

May 27, 2017 at 15:41
May 27, 2017
by Enduro World Series  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Join Tracy Moseley and Ric McLaughlin as they scan the pits at the fourth round of the EWS in Ireland to check out what the pros are running this weekend, including the new Ibis Mojo HD 4.
Must Read This Week
Trek Session 29 vs 27.5 – First Ride
85475 views
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
71598 views
Tech Randoms – EWS Ireland 2017
62367 views
Norco Sight C 9.2 – Review
49727 views
Spartan vs Spartan: Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks
49271 views
Movies For Your Monday
45609 views
7 XC Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
44688 views
Components of Adventure: Bryn Atkinson and Bas Van Steenbergen Ride Réunion Island
38587 views






2 Comments

  • + 2
 LOL at Iago an Rat. Nothing to see here, just some fresh paint. Pay no attention to the new link or the new rear end...
  • + 2
 EWS = Extremely Wet Surface, should be interesting for tomorrow

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030818
Mobile Version of Website