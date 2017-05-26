Enduro World Series Round 4, Wicklow, Ireland – Event Preview













For the third straight year, the Enduro World Series heads to the Wicklow Mountains where racers will be looking for that elusive luck of the Irish. Despite its small stature as a hill and rural location, the Emerald Enduro has delivered some of the most exciting and dramatic racing we have seen at any EWS round. The short stages all jam packed into one fast paced day makes for incredibly close racing. And with the tracks being gravity fed but not overly technical, racers have to put it all on the time through every section to be competitive. Add to that the most enthusiastic fans on the circuit who come out by the thousands to quite literally paint the hill green with Irish pride and you have an atmosphere that is nothing short of electric.



Last year was a wild one, with flat tires taking out the early leaders in the men's race of who only Richie Rude able to make the comeback of the season to finish the day in 3rd. It was also the round that saw Sam Hill come out of nowhere to take 2nd as the event that would prove to be the turning point in Sam's young EWS career. Of course, the big news was local hero Greg Callaghan taking the win for the second year in a row, resulting in a party for the record books. For the Ladies, Tracy Moseley came out of retirement to school the rest of the field one last time. And while she will be here this year on the sidelines as a television presenter, that doesn't make things any less exciting. We have seen Cecile beaten once already this year, and with Isabeau and A charging Noga Korem right on her heals it is still anyone's game. The Emerald Enduro has always been a turning point in the season or lots of racers, and the ability to do well here will set riders up well as we head into the second half of the season.



With every hotel and guest house in town already booked out for months, we can assure that the Irish hillside is going to go off this weekend and you are not going to want to miss out on any of the action.







Welcome the fourth round of the 2017 Enduro World Series.





Stunning weather and views to match from the edge of Wicklow Town.





The harbor is tranquil apart from the putt of the fishing boats and screeching seagulls.









Two fishermen enjoying the sunshine and casting off the pier.





Downtown Wicklow Ireland.





You're never too far from a pint of the black gold.





Everywhere you look!





First things first.









The week has started off warm and gold, but there is a rumor of some rain on the way.





The Emerald Isle.





The gorse bush is pretty to look at but sharp and spiky if you get too close.





The trails aren't overly technical meaning racing is sure to be tight.





EWS filmer Jacob Gibbins checking out the stages and working out how best to cover the terrain for the highlight video.





Tracy Moseley is back in EWS action this weekend, although as a 'pundit' rather than racing.





All smiles for Martin Maes who will be a threat for the podium on Sunday.





Local legend Dave the Bullet railing turns and keeping spirits high throughout the day.





The Trumpore brothers set off down a flat out straight which will be wild at race speed.





This rock on Stage 3 was responsible for more flat tires than we could count last year, including Martin Maes and Richie Rude.





Stage 6 might not necessarily win you the race but could certainly lose it.





Flow wooded trails make up the bottom third of most stages here on Carrick Mountain.





Dropping into Stage 5.





A new stage has been added to kick off the race. All fresh cut and in and out of some beautiful woods.





The fans here can be brutally honest on race day.





The local boys gets all the cheers. Things get so rowdy here come race day that the Pope and a Super Hero or two usually get called in to keep things under control.





If you're not the local hero you might get an unexpected reception from some of the fans on race day.





Ireland always brings the drama, and last year Richie Rude had the comeback of the season here. 78th after a flat tire and all the way back to third by days end.





This just a fraction of what you can expect on the oil come Sunday. It may be quit now but it's about to get rowdy in a hurry here in Wicklow.





Always the woman to beat these days, Cecile Ravanel.





Sam Hill was the sleeper last year who came out of nowhere, nearly winning the race. This result would be the turning point in Sam's EWS career.





Sam Hill has the look of confidence here and is also sitting second in the points chase just behind Greg.





The only women to beat Cecile Ravanel this season, Isabeau was on the podium last year and will likely be fighting for the top step once again on Sunday.





Two years in a row this has been the parting shot as local boy Greg Callaghan gets carried to the top step of the podium. Will the third time also be a charm for the Irishman this weekend?





Bring your earplugs... Sunday is going to be a loud one.






