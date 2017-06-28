Pinkbike.com
Enduro World Series Round 5 - Course Preview with Tracy Moseley
Jun 28, 2017
by
Enduro World Series
Tracy Moseley takes us down the huge course in Millau, France—the fifth round of the EWS 2017 series. Two days over nine stages, covering 88km of distance and 3,300m of vertical climbing—what a huge couple of days!
MENTIONS
:
@EnduroWorldSeries
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
jaame
(1 hours ago)
@pinkbike
we haven't had a "28 bikes of the EWS" article this year. Can we have one this week please?
[Reply]
+ 3
jubs17
(52 mins ago)
I just ordered Tracy's Signature bar from Deity through my LBS
rather excited
[Reply]
+ 4
ghotinori
(38 mins ago)
That was an awesome course preview, excited for this race
[Reply]
+ 2
smithandson
(10 mins ago)
Sorry Ric, EWS and Pinkbike need to hire Tracey to do these previews! So MUCH BETTER!
[Reply]
+ 1
mxben13
(0 mins ago)
Couldn't agree more. Shes perfect.
[Reply]
+ 2
pijong77
(33 mins ago)
that switchback skills by Tracy @1:50
[Reply]
+ 1
Gio2
(35 mins ago)
Is she only a guest star or will she race in Milau?
[Reply]
+ 1
morcombemedia
(1 hours ago)
Why was it like a little square
[Reply]
