RACING

Enduro World Series Round 5 - Course Preview with Tracy Moseley

Jun 28, 2017
by Enduro World Series  


Tracy Moseley takes us down the huge course in Millau, France—the fifth round of the EWS 2017 series. Two days over nine stages, covering 88km of distance and 3,300m of vertical climbing—what a huge couple of days!


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


8 Comments

  + 8
 @pinkbike we haven't had a "28 bikes of the EWS" article this year. Can we have one this week please?
  + 3
 I just ordered Tracy's Signature bar from Deity through my LBS tup rather excited
  + 4
 That was an awesome course preview, excited for this race
  + 2
 Sorry Ric, EWS and Pinkbike need to hire Tracey to do these previews! So MUCH BETTER!
  + 1
 Couldn't agree more. Shes perfect.
  + 2
 that switchback skills by Tracy @1:50
  + 1
 Is she only a guest star or will she race in Milau?
  + 1
 Why was it like a little square

