Enduro World Series Round 5, Millau - Day 1 Results

Day OnePro Men:
1. Adrien Dailly: 26:38.12
2. Theo Galy: 26:40.41 +0:02.29
3. Florian Nicolai: 27:02.50 - +0:24.38
4. Alexandre Cure: 27:03.01 +0:24.89
5. Jesse Melamed: 27:07.95 +0:29.83
6. Dimitri Tordo: 27:11.81 +0:33.69
7. Sam Hill: 27:13.05 +0:34.93
8. Greg Callaghan: 27:15.23 +0:37.11
9. Robin Wallner: 27:16.51 +0:38.39
10. Jerome Clementz: 27:25.33 +0:47.21Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel: 31:48.33
2. Anita Gehrig: 33:06.35 +1:18.02
3. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:23.25 +1:34.92
4. Katy Winton: 33:46.98 +1:58.65
5. Caro Gehrig: 33:55.98 +2:07.65
6. Bex Baraona: 34:12.19 +2:23.86
7. Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau: 34:15.29 +2:26.96
8. Ines Thoma: 34:50.55 +3:02.22
9. Becky Cook: 35:16.84 +3:28.51
10. Chloe Gallean: 35:26.18 +3:37.85
Get the full results
from the eventful day on the trails.
