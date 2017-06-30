RACING

Enduro World Series Round 5, Millau - Day 1 Results

Jun 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Day One

Pro Men:

1. Adrien Dailly: 26:38.12

2. Theo Galy: 26:40.41 +0:02.29

3. Florian Nicolai: 27:02.50 - +0:24.38

4. Alexandre Cure: 27:03.01 +0:24.89

5. Jesse Melamed: 27:07.95 +0:29.83

6. Dimitri Tordo: 27:11.81 +0:33.69

7. Sam Hill: 27:13.05 +0:34.93

8. Greg Callaghan: 27:15.23 +0:37.11

9. Robin Wallner: 27:16.51 +0:38.39

10. Jerome Clementz: 27:25.33 +0:47.21


Pro Women:

1. Cecile Ravanel: 31:48.33

2. Anita Gehrig: 33:06.35 +1:18.02

3. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:23.25 +1:34.92

4. Katy Winton: 33:46.98 +1:58.65

5. Caro Gehrig: 33:55.98 +2:07.65

6. Bex Baraona: 34:12.19 +2:23.86

7. Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau: 34:15.29 +2:26.96

8. Ines Thoma: 34:50.55 +3:02.22

9. Becky Cook: 35:16.84 +3:28.51

10. Chloe Gallean: 35:26.18 +3:37.85


Get the full results from the eventful day on the trails.

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


12 Comments

  • + 7
 Wild results, what is happening with Richie Rude this year ? :-(
  • - 11
flag harrybrottman (14 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 They have introduced drug testing into the wes this year
  • + 3
 My only prediction was that French riders would do well. Lo and Behold...
  • + 3
 Sami Hill. That's cute.
  • + 0
 ehh. Sami, pasta's ready. Spaghettiiii and'a meat-a-balls.
  • + 2
 Day 1 dominated by French riders
  • + 1
 Nobody consistently near Dailly, this years champ.
  • + 1
 Big margin difference in the women's
  • + 1
 Well there goes my prediction.
  • + 2
 YUP! Not what I was hoping for.
  • + 1
 Any idea where Rude finished?
  • + 1
 Theo ftw

