EWS Round 1 – Rotorua Tech Talk
Mar 25, 2017
by
Enduro World Series
It's the first race of the season and we hit the trails of Rotorua to see the bike set-ups ahead of this weekend's race, the Giant Toa Enduro in Rotorua, New Zealand.
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
y0eddy
(45 mins ago)
Comeon Jarred! Its only numbers!
[Reply]
+ 2
Racer951
(29 mins ago)
Exactly, interesting to see so many different pressures being run by the men but weak answer from Jarred - I mean unless you run his exact tyres (which are probably proto anyway!) and rims it would be pointless copying him.
In a sense, the question is pretty pointless, as with all of the tyre manufacturers, sidewall types, various different 'rim defender' kits etc and different rider weights and styles pressure will be almost entirely down to the individual and setup, especially at this level where most will have done timed testing.
[Reply]
+ 1
Racer951
(26 mins ago)
Anyone else feel let down by the One Up steerer storage thingy?
Looked like a tube that Richie has had to cover in electrical tape to keep from popping out to me.
[Reply]
+ 1
aushred
(18 mins ago)
Graves is running Cush Core I've heard
[Reply]
+ 1
CanIHaveADoOver
(31 mins ago)
So who's telling the truth and who's trying to throw off the competition?
[Reply]
+ 1
nozes
(36 mins ago)
Wyn "weirwolf" Masters FTW!
[Reply]
+ 1
ratedgg13
(8 mins ago)
I need Just The Tip.
[Reply]
