RACING

EWS Round 1 – Rotorua Tech Talk

Mar 25, 2017
by Enduro World Series  

It's the first race of the season and we hit the trails of Rotorua to see the bike set-ups ahead of this weekend's race, the Giant Toa Enduro in Rotorua, New Zealand.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
88058 views
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out - Taipei Cycle Show
82166 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
60722 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
54952 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
52689 views
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires? - Taipei Cycle Show
48826 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
48041 views
New Tires from Maxxis, WTB and Vee - Taipei Cycle Show
46054 views

7 Comments

  • + 7
 Comeon Jarred! Its only numbers!
  • + 2
 Exactly, interesting to see so many different pressures being run by the men but weak answer from Jarred - I mean unless you run his exact tyres (which are probably proto anyway!) and rims it would be pointless copying him.

In a sense, the question is pretty pointless, as with all of the tyre manufacturers, sidewall types, various different 'rim defender' kits etc and different rider weights and styles pressure will be almost entirely down to the individual and setup, especially at this level where most will have done timed testing.
  • + 1
 Anyone else feel let down by the One Up steerer storage thingy?

Looked like a tube that Richie has had to cover in electrical tape to keep from popping out to me.
  • + 1
 Graves is running Cush Core I've heard
  • + 1
 So who's telling the truth and who's trying to throw off the competition?
  • + 1
 Wyn "weirwolf" Masters FTW!
  • + 1
 I need Just The Tip.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031072
Mobile Version of Website