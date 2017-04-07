Enduro World Series Round Two, Tasmania - Event Preview









When the 2017 Enduro World Series schedule was released late last summer there was one venue in particular that caught everyone's interest right away; Tasmania. A rugged isolated island off the coast of Australia that all have heard of, but very few actually know much about.



Here we find ourselves in Derby, once a booming tin mining town that these days specializes in gold. Mountain bike gold that is. Don't let the relatively small area of the trail center fool you, as there are countless trails hidden in the hills here. It also would not be wise to pre-judge the quality by a few photos that may be kicking about on the internet either. What we have on tap this weekend is anything but mellow, and what the trails lack in vertical they make up for in pure quality and technical trickery.



Right now things are dry and dusty, but with a mixed bag of weather in the forecast for the weekend it's anyone's guess what riders will find once practice kicks off over the next few days. But after the savage conditions at the last round in Rotorua, everyone has their fingers crossed for a more even playing field.













Beautiful trails everywhere you look.





Black Stump shuttles from Vertigo Bikes. Couldn't have asked for a nicer group of drivers. And they seemed mildly amused but our shenanigans.





Matt Delorme hoping his tattoos will scare away the venomous snakes, not attract them if confused for food.









Sam Hill was out in the woods for a training ride with his father and number one fan.





Tristan Merrick, the producer of Red Bull's OnTrack series, enjoying a bit of fun on stage 2.





Matt Delorme pins it down stage one as his teeth rattle a bit over all the embedded rocks.





One of the many boulder fields on stage 4.





Race organizer Ian Harwood drops into one of the many technical sections on stage 4.





Dave snakes his way through the Great Dusty Crack.





Trail builder Ryan De La Rue AKA 'Muffin' slips through The Crack on stage two, which is just under a meter wide. Go measure your bars and see how much space you'd have to spare on each side.





Chris Ball goes deep in The Crack.





Stage 5 is almost entirely made of rock slabs. Lots of tricky drops and off cambers will make this one a hard stage to memorize.





Massive amounts of stonework in some areas protect the trails from flooding.





Matt Delorme, all business on stage 1.





Found evidence of some locals, but it's not the Tassie Tiger or the Devil.





Time Bardsley-Smith pilots his beard down stage one.





Dave Trumpore stomach to seat on stage one.





Stages 3 and 4 start off steep and tech and then taper off into high-speed flow with a random jump or two thrown in just for fun.





Every inch of trail here has been built with attention to detail that is not equaled in very many places.





Our accommodation this week is truly one of a kind. Off-grid living at its best thanks to the folks at Blue Derby Pods Ride.





A cozy pod in the woods, right along stage 7.





What a spot for lunch, deep in the woods of Derby.





Stage five brings the rowdy. Dave rejoices.





Wheel Eater. That's what this section on stage four should be called. Chris Ball having no problems.





Follow the leader. Sven noses his way after Baller.





We did heaps of pedaling despite the shuttle access. After about 2.5 miles access road, the transfers will turn into gradual singletrack.





The liaison stages in Derby are some of the best we have seen at any EWS round. Truly beautiful trails, perfectly graded and with plenty of flow up and down.





Matt Delorme drifts through some Tasmanian gold.





Zee Germans are shredding!





Stage 6 is going to be a freeway.





Chris Segar looking mighty fresh at days end.





The #lightbro was firing hard on stage six. Squids rejoiced.





Chris Ball snags the last bit of golden light as the sun sets over Derby.





A perfect ending to a perfect day. Troutie left us all with big grins.





Raise a wheel to Tassie's golden trails. We are in love.




