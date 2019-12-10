The 2019 Enduro World Series Yearbook is Now Available

Dec 10, 2019
by James McKnight  
The World Stage III PIC Andy Lloyd

Press Release: Misspent Summers

The World Stage 3 chronicles the entire 2019 Enduro World Series race season, with the eight EWS races and the Trophy of Nations captured and recorded in the spectacular photography of Sven Martin, Boris Beyer and Sebastian Schieck and the reporting of a host of enduro’s keenest observers. The 228-page book is produced by Misspent Summers in the UK.

From the jungle of New Zealand to the razor peaks of Switzerland, The World Stage covers every drama of the 2019 Enduro World Series and showcases the fantastic destinations it visited.

- 228 pages (22 advertising)
- 300 gsm soft touch cover pages
- 130 gsm inside pages
- 245 x 190mm width/height
- The best photography of enduro racing
- 9 x event reports
- 7 x comment features
- Key results and standings tables
- Published by Misspent Summers
- £15 plus postage and packaging

The World Stage is available now at misspentsummers.com/books

The World Stage III PIC Andy Lloyd

The World Stage III PIC Andy Lloyd

The World Stage III PIC Andy Lloyd

The World Stage III PIC Andy Lloyd

The World Stage III PIC Andy Lloyd


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nice. Just placed the order. Re this guy ^^^ What is the shipping time frame to us folks in North America?
  • 1 0
 Correction. Found the shipping details. 15 days.

Any chance of a reissue of Hurly Burly 2018?
  • 1 0
 Will it ship by Xmas?

Post a Comment



