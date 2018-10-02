Video: Enduro2 2018 - Davos, Switzerland

Last weekend saw the second Enduro2 event in Davos, Switzerland. The 16-stage enduro is different to most in how it blends together some of the most stunning scenery in the Swiss Alps and enduro racing, but with the added twist of competing in teams of two.
That might not sound all that revolutionary, but the 'racing in pairs' angle makes for such a fun and upbeat atmosphere at the event as most of the pressure and stress of trying to beat the clock fades into simply enjoying the trails and racing with your mates. Basically, you can forget about those voices in your head about every little tactic or mistake you have when racing on your own, and enjoy the amazing trails in a much more relaxed environment with just your partner's encouragement ringing in your ears.
It's simply so cool racing downhill with your mates or partner with less pressure, multiple racers called this "the best event they'd done in years" over the course of the weekend.
This is why Davos Klosters is the bomb. Unreal scenery and some of the best Alpine riding anywhere. Here's UK rider Martin Hodgson on the final Stage of the event.
When it's not your sole responsibility for the result, the riding suddenly becomes way more fun, and some racers even took this to the next level by starting stages in trains of up to 12 riders, with only the strongest staying together all the way to the finish on the longest stages.
Awesome trails in an incredible landscape.
Almost 400 riders from 18 different nations came to compete in Enduro2, most just to have maximum fun and shredding, but you still got to check out your times to see if you beat your mates, right?
From high Alpine rocks and Megavalanche-style terrain to loamy forest trails, the Graübunden region has it all.
Racers are seeded in a prologue stage if you're serious, but essentially it's a totally relaxed, go-when-you-like start times vibe at Enduro2.
Just wow!
The overall winners after 16 hard stages were the Wheeler - iXS Team of Stefan Peter and Tim Bratsch from RC Graenichen. Photo: Tina Fischer.
Winning female teams - the fastest pair were Anja Rohrer and Priska Wiederkehr. Photo: Tina Fischer
Fastest mixed teams - Sertig Bikers team of Karl Bühler and Andrea Kuster were the winners. Photo: Tina Fischer
Full results from this year's three-day event can be found here
Don't miss this amazing event next year: The third edition of Enduro2 Davos will be held from Thursday to Saturday, 19 to 21 September 2019.check out the enduro2 website for full details, pricing and dates. You too might be saying "these are the best trails I have ever ridden!" like this years finishers.
A big thank you goes to the approximately 100 volunteers, without whom the event could not be run, as well as to the mountain railways Davos Klosters, whose efficient transport makes Enduro2 happen.
Registration is possible at the latest from January 2019 at www.enduro2.ch
- the exact date will be communicated in time on the channels of Enduro2. See you next year!
Fast lifts and minimal liaisons courtesy of the Davos Klosters lift network.
The team from Bike Academy Davos run the event and make sure the trails and logistics are run with typical Swiss efficiency.
