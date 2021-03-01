Engin Cycles Reveal Their New Seat Clamps and Tease a Future Project

Press Release: Engin Cycles
Amid the chaos of the last year, we’ve been fortunate at Engin Cycles to have plenty of projects to keep us busy. We’re excited to announce a new product, give updates to existing ones, and tease some very exciting projects we have in the pipes for 2021.
First is the launch of our 31.8 Engin Seat Collar, the little sibling to our popular 34.9mm version. This collar opens up the distinctive Engin aesthetic and secure, seatpost-friendly clamping to a plethora of road and gravel bikes on the market using smaller seat tube and seatpost diameters. With a low-stack, single bolt adaptation of the original design, it’s both lightweight (17-18g) and will fit a wide variety of frames. Precision machining enables a secure clamp at relatively low torque values, making it a perfect accompaniment to lightweight rigid posts and finicky 27.2 droppers alike. They’re available now in four different anodized colors with either Ti or steel bolts.Price Update
As we continue to analyze and refine our production process, we’re now able to offer our 35MM MTB Stem at a lower price point. Stems now go for $150 with steel fasteners, and now have the option of upgrading to titanium fasteners for $180. Titanium bolts offer the ultimate in corrosion resistance, strength, and durability, all while shaving 8g of weight in the process. They can also be anodized in a range of unique colors, allowing you to set your ride off with eye-catching aesthetic detail. Wholesale
In the early stages of launching our stems and seat collars, we’ve received huge support from bike shop employees and custom frame builders alike. As an operation born from a local bike shop, we strongly believe these businesses are an essential cornerstone of the cycling industry and boon to local cycling communities. In keeping with this belief, we have never wanted to operate as a direct-to-consumer outfit that cuts local shops out of the picture. We’re pleased to announce we are now offering wholesale pricing for bike shops and frame builders - those interested in becoming an Engin Cycles parts dealer are encouraged to visit our website here
.Process Frame Jig
As we’ve branched out to making more components, we’ve not lost sight of the fact that these endeavors came as the result of the process of making the best bicycle frames possible. Circling back to that original pursuit, we’ve been expanding our offering of products aimed at helping other builders refine their processes as well. Bringing to fruition an endeavor originally envisioned by the legendary Grove Innovations, we’re developing a frame jig that will be sure to change the game. While now isn’t the time to go into details, suffice to say this jig will offer features and degrees of precision previously unattainable. Stay tuned to our social media for more as this project unfolds.
Drew putting a prototype jig through the paces
To check out our products and for more information, click here
.
Given that some dropper posts are very sensitive to be tightly clamped there is a small sweet spot where the post will work smoothly without being prone to rotating. Double-bolt clamp could help solve that problem (friction paste can also help at a much lower cost tbf).
