Engineering Students Build Tool-Free Adjustable Head Angle Headset

Jun 30, 2021
by Seb Stott  

A group of engineering students from California Polytechnic State University have developed, built and tested a headset which can adjust a bike's head angle in under twenty seconds, without tools. The product is the result of a senior engineering project by Ben Harper, Josh Martin, Dylan Prins and Glenn Petersen of Cal Poly Bicycle Builders, whose work we've reported on before.

The headset offers three positions: neutral, steeper and slacker. It changes the effective head angle of the bike by +/- 2-degrees relative to the mainframe. However, because the head tube of the bike drops as the fork gets slacker, so the angle of the frame changes, the overall change in head angle is around 1.5 to 1.6-degrees either side of stock, depending on the length of the frame, fork and head tube.


While angle-changing headsets are nothing new, existing designs require a long while in a workshop plus specialist tools to swap out or change the orientation of the cups. That makes them a "set-and-forget" product. And while head angle can be adjusted with flip chips, these usually provide a tiny change in head angle and also alter the reach, bottom bracket height and seat angle, making them of limited use. This headset can be adjusted on the trail-side with no tools in less than twenty seconds (the claimed average time is sixteen seconds). That means it could be adjusted to suit different trails, or changed between climbing and descending. The team suggest it could be rented out by bike shops to curious customers / bike nerds who want to feel the effect of different head angles with the most direct comparison possible.

A structural prototype without the Vecro strap or QR preload mechanism.

The headset fits tapered steerer forks and uses ZS44- and ZS56-standard cups. The lower cup allows the bearing carrier to pivot as the head angle changes. The upper cup has three pairs of holes which attach to the bearing carrier with pins to securely lock the steering assembly into one of three positions. To avoid having to loosen the stem and preoad bolt before adjusting, headset preload is provided by a quick-release clamp and a conical spacer from One-Up Components. When the clamp is released, the headset has enough wiggle room to be adjusted, then the preload clamp is re-tightened once the pins are in position at the chosen setting. A Velcro strap ensures the pins stay securely in place.

The headset was designed using Finite Element Analysis, machined in-house and tested on a purpose-built test machine to four times the calculated maximum loading case. Only then was it tested out on the trails. After around 200 miles, the team say it performs just like any other headset while riding, and it never became difficult to adjust.


I asked Andrew Kean, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Cal Poly and project sponsor, if they had any IP or patents on the product, and if they intended to commercialize it. "The way senior projects work at Cal Poly is the IP stays with the project sponsor (me)," he said. "I left it up to the students to decide if they wanted to maintain any IP or secrecy, and they all declined. If they had wanted to commercialize the headset, I would have supported them. But I think they were just happy to have a successful school project and then move on with their lives. I would love if others learn about the project and maybe improve the project on their own. In its current form, it would be great for a demo bike where a shop could allow a consumer to try out different head tube angles easily on the trail. It would need to be refined before it could be commercially successful for consumer sales."

If it took 20 seconds to adjust your head angle, would you?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


Must Read This Week
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
69346 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
64409 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
62759 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
49483 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
43182 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
41399 views
First Look: Pole's Voima eMTB Has 190mm of Travel and a 725Wh Battery
39935 views
Video: A Closer Look at Jack Moir's Canyon Strive Race Bike
36297 views

34 Comments

  • 27 0
 What a time to be alive
  • 7 14
flag jaroh24 (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 What an obtuse comment
  • 8 0
 @jaroh24: you're scalene for a wailing
  • 3 0
 @jaroh24: You're probably right.
  • 3 0
 @jaroh24: Aw, you guys are being so acute!
  • 2 0
 @jaroh24: depends to what degree you care about the performance of your bike
  • 1 0
 It's an early prototype though, so we might all need to adjust our expectations
  • 1 0
 @jaroh24: he's just radian about how cool of a product this is
  • 15 0
 I'd probably over tighten and strip it
  • 11 0
 “Set and forget my own. Mess with my buddy’s when he’s not looking.”
  • 8 0
 I can see this being good to play around with the head angle, to see what you like. Then when you decide, buy a bike/headset with a fixed angle.
  • 6 1
 To me the best way to optimize your head angle is to have fun not thinking about it while you ride your bike. Pretty cool project though.
  • 4 0
 A+ on the design and the vid. I'd prefer if more product launch vids looked like this rather than some blockbuster anime short film.
  • 2 0
 This is neat - and could be even neater if they also figured out a way to subtly adjust fork length with it to compensate (so you don't end up dropping your bottom bracket when you go a wee bit slacker or vice versa). I could see this sort of thing being built by one of the outfits usually associated with clever solutions and good build quality (OneUp, Wheels Manufacturing, etc.).

While we're on the topic of head tubes and head sets - why do we still do Star Nuts? Argh...
  • 1 0
 u-Turn All Over again, So Easy To Do With a coil fork, I'm Surprised It's not used more
  • 1 0
 Seems useful for reviewers though!

Imagine when they say "would be nice to have it just a bit slacker/steeper" they could actually confirm if that is what they want or if there is something else they don't like.

For the rest of us, I'm not sure.
  • 4 0
 Next step is to make it wireless……! Great idea guys.
  • 1 0
 the bottom bearing sits in a conical socket, but the top one seems to just slide and remain parallel. How is the axis offset accounted for in the top bearing? is there a curvature profile on the upper assembly?
  • 3 0
 Is it compatible w/dual crown?
  • 1 1
 don't see why it wouldn't be.
  • 3 1
 The guy is going to smash his teeth out... cut that steerer tube bro
  • 2 0
 Nice. Can't wait to see it come to market.
  • 1 0
 Park bike vs DH vs epic adventure.... this is dope i would actually use it.
  • 1 0
 If your head angle is slacker than 65 degrees, happy days, go for a ride. If its steeper, time for a new bike Smile
  • 2 0
 That's pretty nifty!
  • 1 0
 Good Job Gent's! Real American ingenuity!
  • 1 0
 Anything with velcro has my vote lol
  • 1 0
 A new standard?
  • 1 0
 Nice work boys!
  • 1 0
 Oh Cal Poly!
  • 1 3
 “They were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should.“ Dr Ian Malcolm
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011996
Mobile Version of Website