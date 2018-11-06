SPONSORED

Enter Now: $10,000 Cash Prizing & a Custom Bike for Best Edit in Part 3 of the GoPro Evolution Contest

Nov 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Hurry, you only have until December 5th to shoot your own footage and then edit it together. There's $10,000 cash prizing and five Hero 7 Black cameras on the line...

Here are a couple entries to get your creative juices flowing!

GoPro clip submission

by lumpfboldbiker121
Views: 178    Faves: 2    Comments: 0

GoPro clip submission

by backyardshredder
Views: 83    Faves: 1    Comments: 4


GoPro clip submission

by mtbblamtb
Views: 46    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

GoPro clip submission

by swiss-manuel
Views: 36    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 3: Capture & Edit
You. GoPro. Your Creativity

Contest Details

Part 3 combines the skills used in Parts 1 and 2. You shoot your own footage and then edit it together.

We want you to capture Your Perfect MTB Day on GoPro and edit it down into a one minute clip, using the supplied tracks. A team of judges will be selecting a top 10, before opening the vote to Pinkbike readers who will ultimately select who will ride away with $10,000 in cash prizes. So what are you waiting for? Hit record on your GoPro and get on your bike to create your submission today.

For details on how to participate in the GoPro Evolution Contest, check out Darren Berrecloth and Geoff Gulevich’s clip below!

Dates

October 3rd, 2018 - Contest opens for entries
December 5th, 2018 - Entries closed
December 10th, 2018 - Top 10 Announced, User Voting Starts
December 17th, 2018 - User Voting Ends
December 18th, 2018 - Winners announced

Location
Planet Earth

Judging Criteria
• Story (25%)
• Location (25%)
• Shot Creativity (25%)
• Capture & Edit X-factor (25%)



GoPro Evolution Part 3

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 3,327    Faves: 3    Comments: 1



Step by Step Entry Quick Guide:

1. Film MTB-themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Download the Contest Assets, including music tracks (Must agree to the terms and conditions of the contests to download).
3. Open your prefered editing program. Try out the GoPro Quik app for editing on the go or any other advanced editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Final Cut X, or iMovie.
4. Edit your video and the supplied audio into a finished piece: GET CREATIVE!
5. Place the Contest Bumper at the end of your edit
6. Export your 1 minute final edit (entries must be no longer than 1 minute in length).
7. Upload and submit it on pinkbike.com/contest/gopro/


The Prizes

Judges will select their 10 favourite clips, and then the Pinkbike audience will vote on their favourites.

1. First prize will walk away with $7,000.
2. Second place gets $2,500.
3. Third place wins $500.

Bonus Draw PRIZES: Wait... there’s more. There are five Hero 7 Black cameras up for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!
*(one draw entry per person)





MENTIONS: @GoPro


Must Read This Week
5 Surprisingly Nice Catalogue Frames - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
63210 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
57238 views
Here's a New Standard We Should Get Behind - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
54311 views
4 Suspension Forks You've Probably Never Seen - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
51654 views
Review: Box Two 11-Speed Drivetrain
44982 views
This New Tire Doesn't Look Like a Minion - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
43091 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Have an Air or Coil Sprung Shock on Your Trail Bike?
40190 views
Braking News from Taiwan - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
39231 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Randy

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045403
Mobile Version of Website