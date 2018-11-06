Enter Now: $10,000 Cash Prizing & a Custom Bike for Best Edit in Part 3 of the GoPro Evolution Contest

Contest Details



Part 3 combines the skills used in Parts 1 and 2. You shoot your own footage and then edit it together.



We want you to capture Your Perfect MTB Day on GoPro and edit it down into a one minute clip, using the supplied tracks. A team of judges will be selecting a top 10, before opening the vote to Pinkbike readers who will ultimately select who will ride away with $10,000 in cash prizes. So what are you waiting for? Hit record on your GoPro and get on your bike to create your submission today.



For details on how to participate in the GoPro Evolution Contest, check out Darren Berrecloth and Geoff Gulevich’s clip below!





Dates



October 3rd, 2018 - Contest opens for entries

December 5th, 2018 - Entries closed

December 10th, 2018 - Top 10 Announced, User Voting Starts

December 17th, 2018 - User Voting Ends

December 18th, 2018 - Winners announced



Location

Planet Earth



Judging Criteria

• Story (25%)

• Location (25%)

• Shot Creativity (25%)

• Capture & Edit X-factor (25%)





