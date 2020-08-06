Enter Now: $10,000 Cash Up for Grabs in the GoPro Best Line Contest

GoPro of the World: Best Line Contest

You. Your bike. Any line. Anywhere. Raw POV.



Contest Dates:

August 6th, 2020 - Contest opened for entries

October 9th, 2020 - Entries closed

October 19th-29th 2020 - User voting

October 30th, 2020 - Winner Announced



Location:

Planet Earth



Judging Criteria:

Composition and Framing - 25%

Performance and Style - 25%

Overall Creativity - 50%







How To Enter



Submit your stunning, technical, just plain rad, unedited, raw GoPro footage to be eligible to win.



1. Film a MTB Top To Bottom Trail POV themed footage using your GoPro camera.

2. Upload and submit your entry using the form on the

Videos must be original, filmed in 2020, raw and unedited top to bottom, shot on a GoPro camera in MP4 format in HD or Higher Resolution (720p, 1080p, 1440, 2.5k, 4k) with no watermarks. They must not be of poor visual and/or audio quality. The recommended length 2-3 minutes. Full details on the contest page.

We've teamed up with GoPro once again to bring you the GoPro of the World: Best Line Contest! Sending some sweet jumps? Riding a rowdy line with your friends? Taking your bike where no bike has gone before? Here’s your chance to share and WIN. Submit your stunning, technical, just plain rad, unedited, raw GoPro footage to be eligible to win. With over $10,000 cash prizing up for grabs, what are you waiting for?Pinkbike and GoPro judges will select the top 10 clips, and then the final three will be determined by the Pinkbike audience. The three clips that earn the most votes will take home the cash prizes.