Enter Now: $10,000 Cash Up for Grabs in the GoPro Best Line Contest

Aug 6, 2020
by GoPro  

GoPro of the World: Best Line Contest
You. Your bike. Any line. Anywhere. Raw POV.

We've teamed up with GoPro once again to bring you the GoPro of the World: Best Line Contest! Sending some sweet jumps? Riding a rowdy line with your friends? Taking your bike where no bike has gone before? Here’s your chance to share and WIN. Submit your stunning, technical, just plain rad, unedited, raw GoPro footage to be eligible to win. With over $10,000 cash prizing up for grabs, what are you waiting for?

Pinkbike and GoPro judges will select the top 10 clips, and then the final three will be determined by the Pinkbike audience. The three clips that earn the most votes will take home the cash prizes.


Contest Dates:
August 6th, 2020 - Contest opened for entries
October 9th, 2020 - Entries closed
October 19th-29th 2020 - User voting
October 30th, 2020 - Winner Announced

Location:
Planet Earth

Judging Criteria:
Composition and Framing - 25%
Performance and Style - 25%
Overall Creativity - 50%






How To Enter

Submit your stunning, technical, just plain rad, unedited, raw GoPro footage to be eligible to win.

1. Film a MTB Top To Bottom Trail POV themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Upload and submit your entry using the form on the GoPro Contest Page

Videos must be original, filmed in 2020, raw and unedited top to bottom, shot on a GoPro camera in MP4 format in HD or Higher Resolution (720p, 1080p, 1440, 2.5k, 4k) with no watermarks. They must not be of poor visual and/or audio quality. The recommended length 2-3 minutes. Full details on the contest page.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals GoPro Sponsored


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Just give it to Remy right now. If he has gopro footage from that last edit no one stands a chance
  • 1 0
 4th place: Friday Fails

Post a Comment



