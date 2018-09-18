Enter the EWS Ainsa Fantasy Contest to Win Prizes From Troy Lee Designs

Coming off an EWS win in Whistler, a World Cup win in La Bresse, and second place at DH World Champs in Lenzerheide, Martin Maes is the man to beat at Round 7 in Spain. Yet, there's no discounting series leader Sam Hill, or Richie Rude who was on pace for a win in Whistler before a flat on the final stage...
As for the women, could Cecile Ravanel achieve the perfect EWS season or will Isabeau Courdurier take the win in Spain? Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau showed that she's back in form at Whistler, narrowly missing a podium after Noga Korem overtook her on the last stage. Which competitor will come out ahead in Spain?How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 11:59 pm PST on September 21, 2018. The winner will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.Start List What You Could Win
Troy Lee Designs is giving two lucky winners a chance to update their kit including their new Stages Helmet. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prizes, with the men's prize going to the correct answers for the men's results and the women's apparel to the correct answer in the women's race. Mens Prize Package
Men’s prize details:
• New
Stage Helmet
• Ruckus Jersey
• Ruckus Short
• Ruckus Glove
• Prize Total: $532 USDStage Helmet
The all-new for 2018 Stage helmet redefines mountain bike safety, style, comfort and ventilation. The lightest full-face helmet in its class combines EPP (for slow speed impacts) and EPS (for high speed impacts) in one sleek package, that will set a new benchmark for mountain bike enduro helmets.Ruckus Jersey
The Ruckus jersey offers improved comfort with a revised neckline and a new-for-2018 polyester knit fabric that is both lightweight and durable. The 3/4 sleeve jersey also provides ample ventilation from perforated rear panels and vented mesh side panels. The redesigned Ruckus line now uses fabric that is certified as Bluesign® approved, utilizing materials produced by eco-friendly methods that conserve resources and minimize impact on the environment. Ruckus Short
The updated Ruckus shorts feature a redesigned waistband with a new double button enclosure. The shorts’ distinctive two-way rear stretch panel is repositioned, with slim, easy-to-pull adjuster tabs available to fine-tune fit The redesigned Ruckus line now uses fabric that is certified as Bluesign® approved, utilizing materials produced by eco-friendly methods that conserve resources and minimize impact on the environment.Ruckus Glove
Troy Lee Designs gloves are all researched, designed and meticulously tested before they make their way on to the hands of great athletes around the world. Our acute attention to detail paired with a fearless sense of style and design make for a superior quality product.Womens Prize Package
Women’s prize details:
• New
Stage Helmet
• Women’s Ruckus Jersey
• Women’s Ruckus Short
• Women’s Ruckus Glove
• Prize Total: $506 USDStage Helmet
The all-new for 2018 Stage helmet redefines mountain bike safety, style, comfort and ventilation. The lightest full-face helmet in its class combines EPP (for slow speed impacts) and EPS (for high speed impacts) in one sleek package, that will set a new benchmark for mountain bike enduro helmets.Women’s Ruckus Jersey
The form-fitting Women’s Ruckus 3/4 jersey features a lightweight stretchable polyester knit, with cooling airflow channeled through mesh panels in the front and entire back of the jersey. But the most important element of this Women’s Ruckus gear is the tailoring, cut specifically for female riders and our best-fitting women’s gear to date.Women’s Ruckus Short
The Women’s Ruckus shorts provide the same rugged performance as the men’s version, offering plenty of ventilation and the same bi-stretch rear panel to accommodate an aggressive riding position. But the most important element of this Women’s Ruckus gear is the tailoring, cut specifically for female riders and our best-fitting women’s gear to date.Women’s Ruckus Glove
Troy Lee Designs gloves are all researched, designed and meticulously tested before they make their way on to the hands of great athletes around the world. Our acute attention to detail paired with a fearless sense of style and design make for a superior quality product.
1. Isabeau Cordurier
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Bex Baraona
Men:
1. Martin Maes
2. Sam Hill
3. Jesse Melamed
Much love for Grubby too!
1. Isabeau Cordurier
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Bex Baraona
Men:
1. Martin Maes
2. Sam Hill
3. Jesse Melamed
1Martin Maes
2 Eddie master
3 Sam Hill
Women
1Cecile Ravanel
2Isabeau Coudurier
3Katy Winton
2. Martin Maes
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Robin Wallner
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1. Maes
2. Hill
3. Masters
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
2 - Martin Maes
3 - Richie Rude
Women:
1 - Cecile Ravanel
2 - Isabeau Courdurier
3 - Casey Brown
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1 - Hill
2 - Maes
3 - Rude
Women:
1 - Ravanel
2 - Thoma
3 - Courdurier
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Robin Wallner
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1. Martin Maes
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1 - Sam Hill
2 - Martin Maes
3 - Richie Rude
Women:
1 - Cecile Ravanel
2 - Isabeau Courdurier
3 - Casey Brown
1) Hill
2) Maes
3) Rude
WOMEN:
1) Ravanel
2) Courdurier
3) Winton
1 - Sam Hill
2 - Martin Maes
3 - Richie Rude
Women:
1 - Cecile Ravanel
2 - Isabeau Courdurier
3 - Casey Brown
1 - Sam Hill
2 - Martin Maes
3 - Richie Rude
Women:
1 - Cecile Ravanel
2 - Isabeau Courdurier
3 - Casey Brown
1 - Sam Hill
2 - Martin Maes
3 - Richie Rude
Women:
1 - Cecile Ravanel
2 - Isabeau Courdurier
3 - Casey Brown
1. Maes,
2.Hill,
3.Masters
Women:
1. Ravanell,
2.Courdurier
3.Korem
.Martin Maes
.Sam Hill
.Eddie master
Women
.cecile Ravanel
.Isabeau Coudurier
.katy Winton
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1. Eddie Masters
2. Martin Maes
3. Sam Hill
Women
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Noga Korem
1. Hill
2. Maes
3. Melamed
Women :
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
1. Maes, 2.Hill, 3.Melamed
Women:
1. Ravanell, 2.Courdurier 3.C.Gehrig
2. Martin Maes
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1. Richie Rude
2. Martin Maes
3. Sam Hill
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1st Sam Hill
2nd Martin Maes
3rd Ritchie Rode
women:
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau
1- maes
2- rude
3 - hill
WOMEN :
1-ravanel
2- courdurier
3- Winton
1//Maes
2//Hill
3//G Callaghan
Women:
1//Ravanel
2//Courdurier
3//Winton
1 - Maes
2 - Rude
3 - Hill
Women:
1 - Ravanel
2 - Courdurier
3 - Thoma
1 - Maes
2 - Rude
3 - Hill
Women:
1 - Ravanel
2 - Courdurier
3 - Thoma
1) Hill 2) Maes 3) Rude
WOMEN -
1) Ravanel 2) Courdurier 3) Winton
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1 - Maes
2 - Hill
3 - Rude
Women:
1 - Ravanel
2 - Courdurier
3 - Thoma
1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
Men: 1.Hill 2.Maes 3.Wallner
1. Maes
2. Rude
3. Hill
Women
1. Ravenel
2. Courdurier
3. Pugin
2) Hill
3)Rude
1) Ravanel
2) Courdurier
3) Winton
2 Maes
3 Wallner
Womens:
1-RAVANEL
2-COURDURIER
3- WINTON
1. Hill
2. Maes
3. Wallner
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Korem
1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Maes
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
1-Maes
2-Oton
3-Hill
WOMEN
1-Ravanel
2-Courdurier
3-Korem
2 - Hill
3 - Rude
Women:
1 - Ravanel
2 - Courdurier
3 - Winton
1-MAES
2-HILL
3-CALLAGHAN
Womens:
1-RAVANEL
2-COURDURIER
3- WINTON
2- maes
3 - rude
WOMEN :
1-ravanel
2- courdurier
3- brown
1//Maes
2//Hill
3//Rude
Women:
1//Ravanel
2//Courdurier
3//Winton
2. MAES
3. GARAY
WOMEN:
1. RAVANEL
2. COURDURIER
3. KOREM
2/ Hill
3/ Rude
Women:1/ Ravanel
2/ Courdurier
3/ Winton
1. Maes
2. Hill
3. Masters
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
1- hill
2- rude
3 - maes
WOMEN :
1-ravanel
2- courdurier
3- winton
1 Hill
2 Meas
3 Masters
Women:
1 Ravanel
2 Coudurier
3 Thoma
2) Rude
3) Maes
WOMEN:
1) Ravanel
2) Courdurier
3) Winton
1. Maes
2. Rude
3. Hill
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
Hill
Rude
Masters
Women:
Ravanel
Winton
Korem
1 - Sam Hill
2 - Martin Maes
3 - Richie Rude
Women:
1 - Cecile Ravanel
2 - Isabeau Courdurier
3 - Casey Brown
1. Martin Maes
2. Richie Rude
3. Sam Hill
women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1//Hill
2//Maes
3//Rude
Women:
1//Ravanel
2//Courdurier
3//Korem
1. Maes
2.Hill
3.Barelli
WOMEN;
1.Ravanel
2.Winton
3.Brown
1- Hill
2- Rude
3- Maes
Women:
1- Ravanel
2- Courdurier
3- Winton
