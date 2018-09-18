Enter the EWS Ainsa Fantasy Contest to Win Prizes From Troy Lee Designs

How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Troy Lee Designs is giving two lucky winners a chance to update their kit including their new Stages Helmet. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prizes, with the men's prize going to the correct answers for the men's results and the women's apparel to the correct answer in the women's race.Men’s prize details:Stage Helmet• Ruckus Jersey• Ruckus Short• Ruckus GloveThe all-new for 2018 Stage helmet redefines mountain bike safety, style, comfort and ventilation. The lightest full-face helmet in its class combines EPP (for slow speed impacts) and EPS (for high speed impacts) in one sleek package, that will set a new benchmark for mountain bike enduro helmets.The Ruckus jersey offers improved comfort with a revised neckline and a new-for-2018 polyester knit fabric that is both lightweight and durable. The 3/4 sleeve jersey also provides ample ventilation from perforated rear panels and vented mesh side panels. The redesigned Ruckus line now uses fabric that is certified as Bluesign® approved, utilizing materials produced by eco-friendly methods that conserve resources and minimize impact on the environment.The updated Ruckus shorts feature a redesigned waistband with a new double button enclosure. The shorts’ distinctive two-way rear stretch panel is repositioned, with slim, easy-to-pull adjuster tabs available to fine-tune fit The redesigned Ruckus line now uses fabric that is certified as Bluesign® approved, utilizing materials produced by eco-friendly methods that conserve resources and minimize impact on the environment.Troy Lee Designs gloves are all researched, designed and meticulously tested before they make their way on to the hands of great athletes around the world. Our acute attention to detail paired with a fearless sense of style and design make for a superior quality product.Women’s prize details:Stage Helmet• Women’s Ruckus Jersey• Women’s Ruckus Short• Women’s Ruckus GloveThe all-new for 2018 Stage helmet redefines mountain bike safety, style, comfort and ventilation. The lightest full-face helmet in its class combines EPP (for slow speed impacts) and EPS (for high speed impacts) in one sleek package, that will set a new benchmark for mountain bike enduro helmets.The form-fitting Women’s Ruckus 3/4 jersey features a lightweight stretchable polyester knit, with cooling airflow channeled through mesh panels in the front and entire back of the jersey. But the most important element of this Women’s Ruckus gear is the tailoring, cut specifically for female riders and our best-fitting women’s gear to date.The Women’s Ruckus shorts provide the same rugged performance as the men’s version, offering plenty of ventilation and the same bi-stretch rear panel to accommodate an aggressive riding position. But the most important element of this Women’s Ruckus gear is the tailoring, cut specifically for female riders and our best-fitting women’s gear to date.Troy Lee Designs gloves are all researched, designed and meticulously tested before they make their way on to the hands of great athletes around the world. Our acute attention to detail paired with a fearless sense of style and design make for a superior quality product.Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *