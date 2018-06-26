SPONSORED

Enter the EWS Austria/Slovenia Fantasy Contest to Win Prizes From Rotor

Jun 26, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

FANTASY
CONTEST
Enduro World Series
Petzen - Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia

Will Sam Hill be able to take another win, or will Richie Rude continue the momentum from the last round? Will Cecile Ravenel's domination continue into round 4?

Round 4 of the EWS crosses borders to deliver what should be one of the most diverse races to date. It is the first EWS that is hosted by two countries, crossing from Petzen, Austria to side hand cut singletrack in Jamnica, Slovenia and back again. Chairlifts and underground liaisons through a mine will ensure two days of diversity for racers.


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on June 29, 2018. The winner will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.


Start List


What You Could Win

Checking all of the boxes for an all-mountain/enduro crank, the R-Hawk is ready to rally into rock gardens and crush root-latticed climbs alike. Like our Rex cranks, the Hawk is a work of engineering built on the principles of lightweight rigidity, but the Hawk takes things a step further by offering modularity to meet, and even exceed, current trends in MTB technology, so you can hammer the trail at full force, while keeping peace of mind, knowing your crankset is futureproof.

The Hawk’s crank arms, axle, and chainring can each be picked individually, working with your own preferences, and your bike’s geometry, whether you’re running standard, boost, or DH spacing. Removable rubber bumpers protect crank arms against wear, and can be customized with a choice of seven colors: black, blue, green, yellow, red, pink, or orange. Direct Mount chainrings for the Hawk feature our patented Optimum Chainring Position (OCP) system, allowing you to optimize your pedal stroke with Q-rings, or keep things classic with the tried-and-true round ring – whatever your preference, the chainrings can be swapped easily with just an 8-millimeter allen key when you’ve got a pedal-heavy day ahead, or are getting ready for race day.

Rotor R-HAWK Crankset

R-HAWK Crankset(including arms, chainring, axle and boots.

Weight: 175mm length 665g
Sizes: 165/170/175mm
Characteristics:
• Spindle: 30mm
• Q-Factor: 164 mm / 170mm boost / 179mm DH
• Chainline: 49.5mm / 52.5mm boost
• Material: aluminum alloy 7055 100% CNC-machined
• Compatibility: BBRight / BB30 / PressFit30 / BSA 68mm, 73mm and 83mm
Prize Total: $370 USD


How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on June 29, 2018.

MENTIONS: @ROTORBikeComponents / @EnduroWorldSeries


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
61349 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
55047 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
43442 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
39003 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
37976 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
35226 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
33314 views
Rocky Mountain's Parent Company Changes Name To... Rocky Mountain?
32577 views

15 Comments

  • + 1
 1) RUDE Richie
2) HILL Samuel
3) MAES Martin

women
1) RAVANEL Cecile
2) COURDURIER Isabeau
3) BARAONA Bex
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1.Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1. Richie Rude 2. Sam Hill 3. Martin Maes 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Katy Winton 3. Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1.Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 men - 1.rude 2.hill 3.maes women- 1.Ravanel 2.Courdurier 3.korem
  • + 1
 Men
1) Hill
2) Maes
3)Rude

Women
1)Ravanel
2)Courdurier
3)Winton
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Maes 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Barona
  • + 1
 Men
1) Hill
2) Maes
3)Rude

Women
1)Ravanel
2)Courdurier
3)Winton
  • + 1
 men:
1) Hill
2) Rude
3) Graves

women
1) Ravanel 
2) Courdurier
3) Thoma
  • + 1
 men:
1) Rude
2) Hill
3) Graves

women
1) Ravanel
2) Courdurier
3) Thoma
  • + 1
 1-Rude 2-Denioud 3-Hill 1-Ravanel 2-Courdurier 3-Winton
  • + 1
 1. Hill
2. Rude
3. Peršak

1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. A. Gehrig
  • + 1
 men:
1) Hill
2) Graves
3) Rude
women:
1) Ravanel
2) Thoma
3) Courdurier
  • + 1
 Women:
1)Ravanel
2)Courdurier
3)Winton

Men:
1)Rude
2)Hill
3)Maes
  • + 1
 men:
1) Hill
2) Rude
3) Graves
women:
1) Ravanel
2) Courdurier
3) Thoma

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028070
Mobile Version of Website