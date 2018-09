Enter the EWS Finale Ligure Fantasy Contest to Win Prizes From Fox Racing

How to Enter

Rider List

What You Could Win

Prize Package

Attack Glove

Attack Short

Attack Pro LS Jersey

Proframe Helmet

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Fox Racing is giving one lucky winner the chance to update their kit and helmet. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prize.• Attack Glove• Attack Short• Attack Pro LS Jersey• Proframe Helmet• Premium D30® knuckle guard• Stretch CORDURA® ripstop construction• Single layer Conductive CLARINO® palm for touchscreen compatibility• TRUFEEL internal TPR knobbies direct injected at fingertips• Compression molded cuff for secure fit• TRUMOTION 4-way stretch fabric for unrestricted movement• Soft Y-fold elastic waistband for a flat profile and added comfort against the skin• Rider Attack Position (RAP) for precise fit on the bike• Proven FOX ratchet adjustment closure system• Laser cut low profile zipper pockets• Laser perforation for enhanced airflow• Polartec® Delta™ main body fabric for superior moisture management• CORDURA® 4-way stretch woven sleeves offers increased trail specific durability• Strategically placed Laser perforations for enhanced airflow• Rider Attack Position (RAP) patterning specific for MTB• Fox's lightest DH certified full-face helmet at 750 grams for a size medium• Proven MIPS™ impact protection system reduces rotational forces in a crash• FOX Integrated chinbar is secured to the main helmet structure with our patent pending system• Highly breathable liner system is moisture wicking and has anti-microbial properties• 24 Big Bore vents make it one of the lightest and most breathable DH certified helmets• Fixed visor is positioned perfectly to ram maximum airflow into the Big Bore vents• Fidlock™ SNAP magnetic buckle provides quick entry and exit with maximum security• Dual density Varizorb EPS liner provides improved protectionPick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *