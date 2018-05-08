Enter the EWS France Fantasy Contest to Win a Prize Pack From Giro

How to Enter

Contest closes at 12:00am PST on May 11, 2018.

Mens Riding Kit

Roust Jersey

Arc Short

Blok™ MTB Goggle

Montaro™ MIPS Helmet

Remedy™ X2 Glove

Riddance Mid

Women's Riding Kit

W Roust 3/4 Jersey

Havoc Short

Tazz™ MTB Goggle

Switchblade™ MIPS Helmet

Xena™ Glove

Riddance W

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *8 raceGiro is going to kit out two lucky winners. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prizes, with the men's prize going to the correct answers for the men's results and the women's apparel to the correct answer in the women's race.Men's Giro Enduro Kit• Roust Jersey: $60 USD• Arc Short: $100 USD• Blok™ MTB Goggle: $100 USD• Montaro™ MIPS Helmet: $150 USD• Remedy™ X2 Glove: $40 USD• Riddance Mid: $140 USDThe Men's Roust Jersey features bold colors and graphics to match your go-big style out on the trail. The polyester fabrication has wicking properties to keep your skin dry and cool, and an interior lens wipe allows you to clean your goggles or glasses quickly. The loose, relaxed fit is stylish and comfortable, featuring elbow-length sleeves that are compatible with pads. When you're boosting jumps and smashing rock gardens, this is your jersey.Our Men's Arc Short has become a favorite for its essential features and ripstop fabric that is lightweight, durable and comfortable. Now you can get your goto short with our new Men's Base Liner Shorts included. These liner shorts are constructed with lightweight, breathable materials and moisture-wicking side panel mesh. And to make things just a little bit easier for you, the Men's Base Liner Short features a fly opening so you can easily take care of business while you're out on the trails.The Blok™ MTB goggle utilizes a frame designed around our Expansion View Technology (EXV) delivering an exceptional field of view with clear, sharp optics and a tear-off compatible polycarbonate lens. The fit is comfortable and stable too, so you can focus on your lines without distraction.From long climbs to rowdy, technical descents, the Montaro™ MIPS helmet inspires your ride no matter where the trail takes you. Its compact shape offers deep, confident coverage, and the Roc Loc® Air fit system boosts ventilation while improving fit. In addition to this helmet’s already impressive cooling power, it’s outfitted with hydrophilic, anti-microbial pads that can absorb up to ten-times their weight in sweat. We designed the Montaro MIPS to have full goggle integration, with strap grippers on the back of the helmet, and a P.O.V. Plus™ visor that allows you to lift the visor and place your goggles on the front of the helmet. Yet another great feature is the full camera mount integration – a clever break-away interface for your favorite light or camera.The Remedy™ X2 is designed for the demands of aggressive trail riding and downhilling, now featuring enhanced full hand protection and added breathability. We incorporated several key technologies that set the Remedy X2 apart – Poron® XRD™ armoring keeps the knuckles and heel of the hand protected and strategic use of AX Suede™ synthetic leather keep these gloves flexible yet durable. Despite the added crash insurance, the Remedy X2 boasts exceptional bar feel thanks in part to the three-panel Super Fit™ engineered palm. The lightweight, 4-way stretch mesh upper keeps your hands cool, even with the added protection.The best flat pedal trail shoes provide the confidence you need regardless of the terrain or conditions. So, we dug-in with the world’s most technical rubber experts at Vibram® to create the stickiest shoe compound they have ever launched. The all-new Megagrip™ ISR rubber combines best-in-class vibration dampening with pedal-sticking power. And when we combine that rubber with the Riddance’s full-length optimized EVA midsole, a smart tread design and a supple-yet-durable microfiber upper with mid-top ankle coverage, you get exceptional performance and confidence – even over the most demanding trails and jumps.Women's Giro Riding Kit• W Roust 3/4 Jersey: $70 USD• Havoc Short: $120 USD• Tazz™ MTB Goggle: $55 USD• Switchblade™ MIPS Helmet: $250 USD• Xena™ Glove: $35 USD• Riddance Shoe: $130 USDThe Women's Roust 3/4 Jersey features longer sleeves for those days when you prefer a bit of extra coverage, and they're designed for compatibility with pads. The polyester fabrication has wicking properties to keep your skin dry and cool, and an interior lens wipe allows you to quickly clean your goggles or glasses. The loose, relaxed fit is stylish and comfortable, and the bold colors and graphics match your go-big style out on the trail.When you're hitting technical trails and pushing limits on lady shred sessions, your apparel needs to be up for the challenge. The Women's Havoc Short is built for serious trail riding and enduro racing, with details tailored for performance and durability. The 4-way stretch fabric moves with you for ultimate comfort whether climbing a long transfer or racing down rugged descents. The length and leg opening are designed for compatibility with knee pads, but the fit remains stylishly tailored without being excessively baggy. Since some of the best mountain biking is in the summer under the hot sun, we've added perforated ventilation for superior airflow, helping riders stay cool in even the hottest conditions.The Tazz™ MTB goggle utilizes a new, medium frame designed around our Expansion View Technology (EXV) to deliver a wide field of view with a more minimal footprint that's comfortable on a variety of face shapes and sizes. Crisp optics and a tear-off compatible polycarbonate lens work with a comfortable, stable fit and supervent foam. The Tazz MTB allows you to stay cool and focused on the trail.The Switchblade™ MIPS is our new ASTM downhill certified full face helmet with a removable chinbar. Everything about the Switchblade is optimized for the descent, and that’s why it’s certified to CPSC, EN-1078 and ASTM-1952-DH with and without the chinbar. The chinbar is easy to remove—just push the buttons under the chinbar, rotate up, and remove—and it’s just as easy to reinstall. The Switchblade MIPS features the new Roc Loc® Air DH fit system, which has a bumper around the dial to prevent accidental adjustments if your helmet contacts your backpack or neck brace—all while keeping you cool. When the chinbar comes off, Wind Tunnel cheek pad ventilation adds even more cooling power as you start to climb. Plus, the full-cut style gives this helmet an aggressive look and provides ASTM certified coverage even when the chinbar is removed. When your ride is all about descending, your helmet should be too, and the Switchblade MIPS is the only removable chinbar helmet that is truly built for the down.The Xena™ glove balances superb fit and a lightweight feel with the durability needed for all-day, all-mountain riding. The Xena™ features a wrist closure with an extended cuff for a more secure feel. The thumb and brake fingers have Cool Skin™ panels that offer more comfort and flexibility. The Xena™ glove balances superb fit and a lightweight feel with the durability needed for all-day, all-mountain riding. The Xena™ features a wrist closure with an extended cuff for a more secure feel. The thumb and brake fingers have Cool Skin™ panels that offer more comfort and flexibility. The Super Fit™ engineered palm is made of supple Clarino™ and tailored to minimize excess material, so you get maximum control and comfort. Touchscreen Technology™ lets you sort out your digital devices without removing your gloves.The best flat pedal trail shoes provide the confidence you need regardless of the terrain or conditions. So, we dug-in with the world's most technical rubber experts at Vibram® to create the stickiest shoe compound they have ever launched. The all-new Megagrip™ ISR rubber combines best-in-class vibration dampening with pedal-sticking power. And when we combine that rubber with the Riddance's full-length optimized EVA midsole, a smart tread design and a supple-yet-durable microfiber upper with mid-top ankle coverage, you get exceptional performance and confidence – even over the most demanding trails and jumps. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *