Enter the EWS La Thuile Fantasy Contest to Win A Prize Pack From Leatt

Jul 17, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Enduro World Series
La Thuile, Italy

For Round 5, the Enduro World Series heads back to a venue that many riders will be familiar with from their time there in 2014 and 2016, La Thuile, Italy.

Last time the Enduro World Series went to the small Italian resort in the shadow of Mont Blanc, Sam Hill stormed to his first EWS podium, while then-dominant Richie Rude took the win. In the women's race, it was a similar story to the one that we've been seeing this year, with Cecile Ravanel taking the win, and Isabeau Courdurier the silver. Will history repeat itself in La Thuile?


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on July 20, 2018. The winner will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.


Start List



What You Could Win

Leatt Prize Pack


Win a prize pack from Leatt worth $1045 including the DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet ($239.99 USD) which offers world-class protection with 360 ̊ Turbine Technology, a waterproof and breathable DBX 5.0 All Mountain Jacket ($199.99 USD), a 3DF AirFit Lite Shoulder Tee ($69.99 USD) that protects your shoulders with its 3DF AirFit impact foam, and is flexible to offer a soft and comfortable fit, yet absorbs energy upon impact to take those hard knocks, the AirFlex Elbow Guards ($64.99 USD) which offer an ultra-slim, comfortable fit, the brand new all-in-one 3DF 6.0 Knee Guard ($89.99 USD) which are soft knee guards with additional co-molded hard shell sliders, the minimaltistic DBX 2.0 X-Flow Glove ($34.99 USD) which is made of a fully vented, stretch material to keep you cool on those warm days, the waterproof and breathable DBX 5.0 Shorts ($119.99 USD) with adjustable ventilation, the long-sleeved breathable yet windproof DBX 5.0 All Mountain Jersey($74.99 USD) which has a dirt/water repellent coated chest, arms and sides, the Design & Innovation Award-winning DBX Enduro Lite WP 2.0 Hydration ($149.99 USD) which is a convenient and efficient hydration, storage and protection system all rolled into one lightweight backpack.

For more information on the items in the prize pack, visit www.leatt.com/bike.

MENTIONS: @LeattUSA / @EnduroWorldSeries


  • + 2
 Men:
1.Maes
2.Hill
3.Rude
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Corduier
3.Caro Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Martin Maes 2. Sam Hill 3. Damien Oton 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabel Corduier 3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton

Good luck all!
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Robin Wallner

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1 Martin MAES 2 Sam HILL 3 Richie RUDE 1 Cecile RAVANEL 2 Isabeau COURDURIER 3 Katy WINTON
  • + 1
 Men:

1. Hill
2. Wallner
3. Callaghan

Women:

1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 men - 1- Wallner 2- Rude 3 - Hill women 1- Courdurier 2- Winton 3- Ravanel
  • + 1
 1. Martin Maes 2. Sam Hill 3. Florian Nicolai 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men
1) Martin Maes
2) Greg Callaghan
3) Jese Melamed

Women
1) Ravanel
2)Courdurier
3)Winton
  • + 1
 Sam Hill 2 Richie Rude 3 Martin Maes Women 1 Cecile Ravanel 2 Isabel Courdurier 3 Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Sam Hill 2. Martin Maes 3. Robin Wallner 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeu Cordourier 3. Melanie Pugin
  • + 1
 Men 1. Sam Hill 2. Martin Maes 3. Richie Rude Women 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabel Courdurier 3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 PRO MEN 1 - Sam HILL 2 - Martin MAES 3 - Damien OTON PRO WOMEN 1 - Cecile RAVANEL 2 - Isabeau COURDURIER 3 - Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Martin Maes
2. Sam Hill
3. Robin Wallner

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1. Martin Maes
2. Damien Oton
3. Jesse Melamed

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Melanie Pugin
  • + 1
 Martin Maes
2. Sam Hill
3. Jesse Melamed


Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Corduier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 PRO Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Oton

PRO Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Richie Rude

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men 1 Sam Hill 2 Richie Rude 3 Martin Maes Women 1 Cecile Ravanel 2 Isabel Courdurier 3 Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Martin Maes
2. Sam Hill
3. Jesse Melamed


Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Corduier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Mens:

1. Martin Maes
2. Damien Oton
3. Greg Callaghan

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Corduier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1. S.Hill 2. M.Maes 3. G.Callaghan 1. C.Ravanel 2. I.Courdurier 3. I. Thoma
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Corduier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Martin Maes
2. Sam Hill
3. Jesse Melamed


Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Caro Gehrig
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Martin Maes
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Thoma Ines
  • + 1
  Pro Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Richie Rude


Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Corduier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Martin Maes
2. Damien Oton
3. Sam Hill

Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Martin Maes
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude

Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Corduier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1. Sam Hill
2. Jesse Melamed
3. Martin Maes

1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Corduier
3. Mélanie Pugin
  • + 1
 Men:

1. Hill
2. Wallner
3. Callaghan

Women:

1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 1.Hill 2.Rude 3. Maes 1.Ravanel 2.Coudirier 3.Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Oton
3. Rude

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 Rude Hill Greg Callaghan Ravanel Courdurier Winton
  • + 1
 Mens 1. Rude 2. Oton 3. Hill Women 1. Ravanel 2. Cordurier 3. Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Maes
3. Wallner

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Maes
3. Wallner

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Maes
3. Oton

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 Rude, Hill, nicolai Ravanel, coudurier, winton
  • + 1
 1. Rude. 2. Hill 3.Maes 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Oton
2. Hill
3. Maes

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 Men 1 Hill 2 Maes 3 Graves Woman 1 Ravanel 2 Courdurier 3 Thoma
  • + 1
 Men: 1. Hill,2. Maes,3.Oton

Women:1. Ravanel,2. Courdurier,3. Winton

