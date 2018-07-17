Enter the EWS La Thuile Fantasy Contest to Win A Prize Pack From Leatt

For Round 5, the Enduro World Series heads back to a venue that many riders will be familiar with from their time there in 2014 and 2016, La Thuile, Italy.
Last time the Enduro World Series went to the small Italian resort in the shadow of Mont Blanc, Sam Hill stormed to his first EWS podium, while then-dominant Richie Rude took the win. In the women's race, it was a similar story to the one that we've been seeing this year, with Cecile Ravanel taking the win, and Isabeau Courdurier the silver. Will history repeat itself in La Thuile? How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on July 20, 2018. The winner will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.Start List What You Could Win Leatt Prize Pack
Win a prize pack from Leatt worth $1045 including the DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet
($239.99 USD) which offers world-class protection with 360 ̊ Turbine Technology, a waterproof and breathable DBX 5.0 All Mountain Jacket
($199.99 USD), a 3DF AirFit Lite Shoulder Tee
($69.99 USD) that protects your shoulders with its 3DF AirFit impact foam, and is flexible to offer a soft and comfortable fit, yet absorbs energy upon impact to take those hard knocks, the AirFlex Elbow Guards
($64.99 USD) which offer an ultra-slim, comfortable fit, the brand new all-in-one 3DF 6.0 Knee Guard
($89.99 USD) which are soft knee guards with additional co-molded hard shell sliders, the minimaltistic DBX 2.0 X-Flow Glove
($34.99 USD) which is made of a fully vented, stretch material to keep you cool on those warm days, the waterproof and breathable DBX 5.0 Shorts
($119.99 USD) with adjustable ventilation, the long-sleeved breathable yet windproof DBX 5.0 All Mountain Jersey
($74.99 USD) which has a dirt/water repellent coated chest, arms and sides, the Design & Innovation Award-winning DBX Enduro Lite WP 2.0 Hydration
($149.99 USD) which is a convenient and efficient hydration, storage and protection system all rolled into one lightweight backpack.
For more information on the items in the prize pack, visit www.leatt.com/bike
.
1.Maes
2.Hill
3.Rude
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Corduier
3.Caro Gehrig
1. Sam Hill
2. Martin Maes
3. Damien Oton
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabel Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
Post a Comment