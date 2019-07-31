Enter the GoPro of the World Best Line Contest

Jul 31, 2019
by GoPro  

GoPro of the World: Best Line Contest
You. Your bike. Any line. Anywhere. Raw POV.

We've teamed up with GoPro once again to bring you the GoPro of the World: Best Line Contest! Sending some sweet jumps? Riding a rowdy line with your friends? Taking your bike where no bike has gone before? Here’s your chance to share and WIN. Submit your stunning, technical, just plain rad, unedited, raw GoPro footage to be eligible to win. With over $10,000 cash prizing up for grabs, what are you waiting for?

Pinkbike and GoPro judges will select the top 10 clips, and then the final three will be determined by the Pinkbike audience. The three clips that earn the most votes will take home the cash prizes.


Contest Dates:
July 31st, 2019 - Contest opened for entries
October 10th, 2019 - Entries closed
October 14th-17th 2019 - User voting
October 18th, 2019 - Winner announced

Location:
Planet Earth

Judging Criteria:
Composition and Framing - 25%
Performance and Style - 50%
Overall Creativity - 25%






How To Enter

Submit your stunning, technical, just plain rad, unedited, raw GoPro footage to be eligible to win.

1. Film a MTB Top To Bottom Trail POV themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Upload and submit your entry using the form on the GoPro Contest Page

Videos must be original, shot on a GoPro camera in MP4 format in HD or Higher Resolution (720p, 1080p, 1440, 2.5k, 4k) with no watermarks. They must not be of poor visual and/or audio quality. The recommended length 2-3 minutes. Full details on the contest page.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals GoPro Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
72553 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
61810 views
Review: Intend Infinity Dual-Crown USD Fork
55053 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
46509 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
42169 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
39931 views
Alchemy Launches 29/27.5 Mullet Bike
38048 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
37360 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Too bad every gopro video I've ever made make me look slower than your average beginner riding down a double black and sound like a blacksmith heating up his furnace with a bellows.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014789
Mobile Version of Website