Enter The GTFO Contest with GT for a Chance to Win A Bike, A Trip to New Zealand & More!

GTFO with GTFR Get the Fu(n)k Out and meet up with GT Factory Racing in New Zealand!
GT Bicycles are giving one person the chance to win a seriously fun trip! Fly to Rotorua the week of the NZ DH Championships, and hang out with the GT Factory Racing team as they warm up for the year with some good old-fashioned DH racing. While there, you will be able to chill at the GTFR pit and shoot the sh*t with everyone in between rides on your new GT bike. Yep! You get to choose between a brand new Fury Team or Force Pro which will be set up for your by one of the GT Factory Racing mechanics upon arrival. Maximum shredability and good times are guaranteed!
Is your dream to be in the pits with the team?What you can Win:
• Flight dates and times to be determined with winner who will be chosen randomly.
• 4 days, 3 nights of accommodation to be provided by GT Bicycles.
• One GT Force Pro or Fury Team and have your bike set up by one of our team mechanics.
• GTFR Race Kit.
• GTFR for a weekend – pit with the team, mechanics, etc.
• Prize dates – March 14 – 17, 2019. (Dependant on flight availability)The most difficult part? Choosing your new ride.
Either option includes getting your new GT Bike set up by one of the GT team mechanics.
What is stopping you?
How to Enter:
1. Log into your Pinkbike Profile and fill out the short form below.
2. Hit the Red button.
3. Go ride your bike.
