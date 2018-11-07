SPONSORED

Enter The GTFO Contest with GT for a Chance to Win A Bike, A Trip to New Zealand & More!

Nov 7, 2018
by GT Bicycles  

GTFO with GTFR
Get the Fu(n)k Out and meet up with GT Factory Racing in New Zealand!

GT Bicycles are giving one person the chance to win a seriously fun trip! Fly to Rotorua the week of the NZ DH Championships, and hang out with the GT Factory Racing team as they warm up for the year with some good old-fashioned DH racing. While there, you will be able to chill at the GTFR pit and shoot the sh*t with everyone in between rides on your new GT bike. Yep! You get to choose between a brand new Fury Team or Force Pro which will be set up for your by one of the GT Factory Racing mechanics upon arrival. Maximum shredability and good times are guaranteed!

during the Petzen - Jamnica Austria Slovenia EWS. Round four.
Is your dream to be in the pits with the team?


What you can Win:

•  Flight dates and times to be determined with winner who will be chosen randomly.
•  4 days, 3 nights of accommodation to be provided by GT Bicycles.
•  One GT Force Pro or Fury Team and have your bike set up by one of our team mechanics.
•  GTFR Race Kit.
•  GTFR for a weekend – pit with the team, mechanics, etc.
•  Prize dates – March 14 – 17, 2019. (Dependant on flight availability)


The most difficult part? Choosing your new ride.

GT Force Pro
GT Fury Team
Either option includes getting your new GT Bike set up by one of the GT team mechanics.

during the third round of the Enduro World Series in Olargues Mont Caroux.
What is stopping you?


How to Enter:

1. Log into your Pinkbike Profile and fill out the short form below.
2. Hit the Red button.
3. Go ride your bike.


Check Box Email Opt In Here "Yes, I would like to receive future news from GT Bicycles"



Official Rules


MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


  • + 1
 Gt's were all of my first bikes, bright orange Pantera, with U-brakes in 92, LTS-1 in 96, DH-i in 2003. Ball burnished Zaskar with purple anodized Topline cranks to match the Manitou 2 forks in there somewhere, gave that bike to my dad. He still has it. I'm really glad GT is back.
  • + 0
 its so tempting to keep refreshing and pushing the big red button.. but according to the official rules you will be disqualified.

GT please help get my working holiday get started right in NZ Big Grin I could use a new Enduro weapon
  • + 3
 Seems cool, but won't locals in new zealand want us to GTFO?
  • + 2
 Nah. Kiwis are some of the nicest, most open people around
  • + 1
 if you chose me to go with you to NZ I will host you in Croatia? Deal? Deal!
  • + 1
 What 'short form'? I don't see anything??
  • + 1
 What a great prize
  • + 0
 That is one of the raddest things a bike nerd can win!
