Enter the Pinkbike Reader Rides Contest to Win Swag From OneUp

Jun 8, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

Reader Rides is back!

If you've been following our Instagram account (follow here if not), you've probably noticed the #pbreaderrides tag. You can use it to get your bike shots reposted to the million followers on our 'gram.

Reader Rides isn't just for dentist builds, we want to know what makes your bike unique. Did you cut lawns to save up to get your first bike from the Buy & Sell? Do you have a pristine bike from the '80s? Do you have a photo of your pride and joy on the top of an alpine peak?

What we are looking for:
• Stunning images
• Unique builds
• Interesting stories behind the bike
• Retro builds





The good people at OneUp have sponsored Reader Rides this month and are giving away a prize pack worth $248 USD. Prize pack includes OneUp Carbon Handlebar, Stem and Lock-on Grips. Submit photos of your pride and joy using #pbreaderrides on Instagram for a chance to win this OneUp prize pack.


We'll pick our favorites at the end of the month and draw a winner, so get using the tag! No bike is too old, wacky or unique.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Oneup Sponsored


3 Comments

  • 9 2
 Some of us aren’t Instagrammers or infinite scrollers…
  • 1 0
 If you guys asked to use it once before, but never did; am I allowed to resubmit? I've made some changes Smile
  • 1 0
 Seconded...we shall win our own prize but nobody would know anyway as we wouldn’t be posting about it haha

