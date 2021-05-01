Enter the Pinkbike Reader Rides Contest to Win Swag From Sweet Protections

May 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Reader Rides is back!

If you've been following our Instagram account (follow here if not), you've probably noticed the #pbreaderrides tag. You can use it to get your bike shots reposted to the million followers on our 'gram.

Reader Rides isn't just for dentist builds, we want to know what makes your bike unique. Did you cut lawns to save up to get your first bike from the Buy & Sell? Do you have a pristine bike from the '80s? Do you have a photo of your pride and joy on the top of an alpine peak?

What we are looking for:
• Stunning images
• Unique builds
• Interesting stories behind the bike
• Retro builds





The good people at Sweet Protections have sponsored Reader Rides this month and are giving away a prize pack of riding gear. Prize pack includes an Arbitrator MIPS helmet, Firewall MTB RIG goggle, Hunter shorts, Hunter Merino Fusion jersey, knee and elbow pads. Submit photos of your pride and joy using #pbreaderrides on Instagram for a chance to win this Sweet Protection prize pack.


We'll pick our favourites at the end of the month and draw a winner, so get using the tag! No bike is too old, wacky or unique.

