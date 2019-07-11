Enter the Pinkbike Reader Rides Contest to Win Swag From Topeak

Jul 11, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

If you've been following our Instagram account (follow here if not), you've probably noticed the #pbreaderrides tag you can use to get your bike shots reposted on our 'gram.





The good people at Topeak have sponsored Reader Rides this month. Submit photos of your pride and joy using #pbreaderrides on Instagram for a chance to win this Topeak prize pack.


Prize Pack Includes:
• Ratchet Rocket Lite NTX+ Tool Kit
• Mountain TT G Pump
•Aero Wedge Pack Frame Bag
•Tubibooster

We'll pick our favourites at the end of the month and draw a winner, so get using the tag! No bike is too old, wacky or unique.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Topeak Reader Rides


6 Comments

  • + 7
 I only clicked on this to see the Pipeline in the thumbnail!
  • + 3
 Right? Da’ f*ck did it go??!!
  • + 2
 Same. We want Pipeline!
  • + 1
 Join the Vintage Downhill page on Facebook, pretty sure that's where the pic is from
  • + 1
 ...and if you wish to own that Transition TransAm

www.pinkbike.com/buysell/2599707

Wink
  • + 1
 Sweet!

