Enter the Pinkbike Reader Rides Contest to Win Swag From Topeak

#pbreaderrides is back! This month the good people at @topeak will be giving away a prize pack for our favourite submission. Nothing is too flashy, too whacky or too old. We want to see them all! First up is @gav.francis’ new @santacruzbicycles Megatower, we are loving the colour scheme 👌 #pinkbike #mtb #mountainbiking #santacruzbikes #bikelife #enduro #topeak
Now this one is special. @seangoesoutside resurrected this 1991 (ish) @yeticycles Pro F.R.O. and turned it into a gravel grinding machine. This looks too good to ride. Hats off to you @seangoesoutside !! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Keep submitting your bikes using the #pbreaderrides tag! #pinkbike #mtb #mountainbiking #retro #yetibikes #bikeporn #bikeporn #groad #gravel #cycling
#pbreaderrides from @sivogah of his @fezzari_bicycles La Sal! This month’s #pbreaderrides is sponsored by @odigrips . Submit your bike using the tag and at the end of the month we’ll pick a winner who will win an ODI x @aarongwin1 prize pack. Get using the tag to win! #pinkbike #mtb #mountainbiking #bikeporn #bikelife #mountainbike #cycling
