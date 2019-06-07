Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge

The time is now. Are you ready to take on the 30-day Ride Challenge?
This isn’t a juice cleanse. Nor is it some caveman devolution diet. This concept is simple; ride your bike - every day - for 30 days. Sounds easy, huh? For some, it might be. For others, it might force an upheaval of daily habits and routines. But if we focus, we can all conjure a little bit more time in the day to turn the cranks.
In partnership with Trailforks, Pinkbike Trek, Shimano and EVOC, Anthill Films are throwing down the gauntlet for the 30-day Ride Challenge. We know it will be hard work, so to give you an extra reason to get up 45 minutes earlier to ride, Trek and Shimano have teamed up to build the ultimate prize - the Return to Earth bike.
Yep, that’s a full custom Trek Slash with Shimano XTR. Enter the 30-day Ride Challenge and it can be yours, along with daily prizes from EVOC, Bontrager and Lazer.
How does it work?
From July 1st to July 31st record your rides on the Trailforks
app. Record a ride every day for all 30 days to be entered to win the Trek Slash. If you don’t ride every day, no sweat, you’ll still be entered to win sick daily prizes on the days you do record a ride. Trailforks software will automatically generate your contest entry, and notify you with a badge; a 30-Day Challenge Badge, and 30 Daily Badges are up for grabs. Trailforks does the leg work and provides online leaderboards to see how you stack up, so you can focus on your rides. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy!Contest Rules
• All recorded rides must take place on sanctioned Trailforks trails in the 30 Day Ride Challenge.
• All recorded rides must include at least one trail as listed on Trailforks to count for the contest.
• Get out there and shred.
How to Enter?
Sign into the Trailforks app and search for the 30 Day Ride Challenge in the "Badges & Contests" page. Or join the contest on the website here
. Once you’ve joined the contest, your daily rides will be automatically accounted for in the Ride Challenge, so all you have to do is keep riding. You can record your rides
using the Trailforks app or connect your Strava
to Trailforks. Let us handle the rest.Sign up here.
What’s at Stake?
Grand prize: A 2019 Trek Slash with Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes.
Daily prizes: Prize packs will consist of prizing from Pinkbike/Trailforks, Shimano, Trek, EVOC, and Anthill Films. Daily winners will receive a prize pack consisting of a custom Evoc Return to Earth Mission pack filled with: Lazer Impala MIPS helmet, Shimano Saint PD-M828 pedals, Bontrager Bat Cage water bottle holder made from reclaimed ocean plastics, Bontrager XR Elite Grips, Trailforks tee and socks, Return to Earth hat, tee and socks.
Return To Earth is a captivating film about the power of taking out attention back by riding our bikes. Watch the trailer, and go ride your bike.
