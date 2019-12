Prize Details:











Two lucky winners are going to get:

• Industry Nine All-Mountain Stem

Industry Nine's A-Series stems are crafted from aluminum billet into a svelte design of equal form and function. Using practices honed in the i9 machine shop from over a decade of CNC manufacturing, the all-mountain stem collection offers the rider another unyielding Industry Nine component.

Learn more at

industrynine.com

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.